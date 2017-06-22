No Normtroopers this time – Norman Lamb won’t stand for leader

Well there’s a surprise. I had honestly thought that Norman Lamb would stand again to be leader.
This afternoon, though, he has ruled himself out in an article for the Guardian:
I have just fought a gruelling campaign to win my North Norfolk seat. Attempting to win a seat for the Liberal Democrats in an area that voted quite heavily to leave the EU was bound to be a challenge. Not only was the party’s position on Brexit toxic to many erstwhile Liberal Democrat voters in North Norfolk, but I found myself sympathising with those who felt that the party was not listening to them and was treating them with some disdain.
I abstained on article 50 because I felt it was wrong in principle to vote against, given that we had all voted to hold the referendum in the first place. For many in the party that abstention was an act of betrayal. I have been accused of supporting a hard Brexit – the last thing I want – while a Lib Dem source told the London Evening Standard this week that the abstention “looks like he can’t make a tough call”. It is actually quite tough to go against your party, and I did it on a matter of principle.
He’s realised that his position on the EU puts him at odds with a large number of members, especially since so many joined after the EU referendum.
Norman wrote about the sort of politics he wants to pursue:
I want the Liberal Democrats to use our potentially pivotal position in parliament to force cross-party working on the profound challenges we face: not just the Brexit negotiations, but how we secure the future of the NHS and our care system.
If I had decided to run for leader, I would have used my position to champion a different style of politics – rejecting the abuse and aggression that turns so many people off, and instead seeking to build consensus where possible in the national interest. I favour telling it straight, not dissembling – bringing people together rather than dividing them. The public will not forgive the political class if we fail to understand the changed circumstances of a parliament with no majority.
In a powerful section, he wrote about how experience has made him more determined to fight injustice.
Whether it is tenants in tower blocks; people with learning disabilities; workers with no stake in an enterprise watching as the owners of capital take an ever growing percentage of our national income, and their own wages fall; the citizen who feels powerless against remote power, whether at the town hall, Westminster or Brussels – these are the things that drive me on, keep me fighting for justice.
And what about the whistleblower – a constituent of mine – who tried to highlight wrongdoing in our banks but saw his career and his health destroyed as a result, and his concerns ignored for years? Liberals need to make the case for a radical shift of power to the people in all these spheres.
Highlighting climate change, extremism, intergenerational fairness and automation as the great challenges facing us, he concludes:
If the progressive side of politics is to prevail, we can’t just hanker after a better yesterday. We have to win the battle of ideas about how we confront these profound challenges.
All eyes will now be on Ed Davey to see if he will put himself forward. Vince Cable remains the only declared candidate. My sense is that people want to see a proper, inspiring contest, not a coronation of one person. Do you agree?
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
It’s a shame, Norman would have been my choice precisely for the reasons he’s given for not standing.
Yes .. he would have been my choice as well. I am sick of these unnamed lib dem sources. Grow a backbone and put your name to any quotes. Lamb is exactly the kind of liberal we need at the top.
Lamb was by far and away the best candidate.
Absolutely we need a wide field, this is getting depressing.
The championing of a different type of politics would be more heartwarming if he had not been part of the caricaturing of the “dementia tax”.
Norman is an excellent liberal – that’s not in question. But with half our members having joined us because we are anti Brexit, it would be hard for him to win. I think he has made the right decision but if we followed the ideas in his article and got other parties to take them on, we’d be in a position to offer those who were disaffected enough to vote Leave a radical programme of housebuilding, employment opportunities and a decent living wage which might in turn make Brexit unnecessary.
The problem is that we have 21 months thanks to May’s haste and folly.
I also think that part of our poorer than expected showing at the election was down to the policy position on the EU that we had to adopt because of Norman and Greg. If Tim Farron had said on Day 1: “Right, if I enter Downing Street as PM, first thing I’ll do is revoke Article 50” we might have a good load of the Remainers who voted Labour – whose hard Brexit position was barely mentioned during the campaign.
Norman’s policies he wants to pursue hit the right note. I have not seen anything similar from other candidates/potential candidates. Vince’s statement was about his achievements, though he failed to mention Student Loans which will hit him in the face. I found the statement by Vince disappointing, but Norman’s policies are very relevant.
Having read his article in the Guardian, I now believe that he would have been the perfect leader. I really wish he would have stood, but oh well.
I really like the second referendum on the deal rather than overturning it without another referendum. It is democratic.
The great problem of membership of the EU currently is that if we were running the economy to achieve full employment we would be even a greater draw from depressed areas of the Euro zone. The best solutions to reduce inequalities in the UK are problematic because of our EU membership. We should have recognised this in 2008 and come up with a programme to reform the EU to reduce inequalities across the whole EU. While in government we failed to address the economic and social ills of those who felt fell behind.
Of course, EUworship isn’t compulsory in the Lib Dems.
Is it?
Whatever the result of the leadership campaign, it provides an unrivalled opportunity to explore and discuss different takes on the party’s role and strategy as we take it forward. We should have a debate on the strength of our anti-Brexit stance, a debate on working with others across the political spectrum, and a debate on where we stand on the spectrum between social welfare and economic liberalism – to name but a few.
For those reasons, I’m disappointed that Norman has decided to withdraw, even though, like Caron, I was not expecting to vote for him because of his A50 position.
It may be that whoever stands against Vince Cable will just be ‘going through the motions’ given Vince’s high name recognition and his heavy hints that he’ll stand down once Jo Swinson feels ready to take up the mantle of leader (which by the way worked out well for Gordon Brown, didn’t it?)
But have we no one in the parliamentary party who is passionate enough about their ideas to want to put them forward in a hard-fought leadership contest, however thankless a task it may seem? You don’t become a Lib Dem MP without that kind of fighting spirit – ambition not just for yourself, but for what you believe in.
From what I’ve seen, Ed Davey has some distinctive ideas that will provide for a certain amount of debate should he stand against Vince and he may surprise us with his performance. But I would be pleased to see a third candidate inject some fresh thinking that isn’t mired in the legacy of the Coalition, even if they’re standing as a no-hope candidate who’s in it purely to promote a different vision for the future of the party (and remember how that worked out for Jeremy Corbyn!).
Is the EU perfect, far from it. we should have put forward the case for reform, instead we ran off in a huff convinced others would follow us. Well no one has or looks like they will. We are on our own, friendless and sidelined. The cost of our hissy fit is becoming apparent. I’d like to know if the farmers of Norfolk are having second thoughts, I rather think they are.
“people want to see a proper, inspiring contest, not a coronation of one person”
Yes but people want a range of choices and I don’t know Cable/Davey is that. The removal of Tim has put us in a real bind.
While i obviously respect Norman’s decision, it is disappointing as I think at this point we need the widest possible discussion about the direction of the party. Sometimes 200-1 outsiders become leaders and have very good general election results! In contrast coronations of leaders do not tend to work out well!
My understanding from memory is that Vince was critical of the second referendum policy at least initially.
Clearly a long think about our EU policy is needed.
For me “telling it like it is” is that the leaving the EU will hurt us severely economically. That in turn means greater hardship for the poorer in society. Given that the deal with the EU will be signed off by MPs, it seems democractic that something of such constitutional importance should also be signed of by the public.
While taking a stand on an issue can be difficult so can fence sitting.
On the other hand we need to be wary of just becoming a mirror image Ukip and we should be understand that up to 75% at least at the moment of our fellow citizens are either leavers or accepting of leave.
We also need to find our “mojo” and passion again on the great campaigning causes other than the EU. For me education and health, the enironment and fairness in taxation. The lessons surely of Bernie Sanders, Trump, Corbyn, Macron and Le Pen is that things are different from the 90s and noughties.
Norman is also right to highlight that the EU is a far from perfect institution and may be we have sometimes been too apologetic for it. And obviously it all gets mixed up. I for example support a British governmement but I want to get rid of this particular one and change how it is elected and operates.
I joined the Lib/Dems because of their stance on Brexit and for me it’s not simply the case of throwing overboard my profound view concerning our membership of the EU, to somehow get on board a train going on a magic mystery tour. I am not in the least bit interested being in a political party that serves the whims of the populous on any forgiven day and especially when we are being asked to sign up to a blank piece of paper. Yes, some believe the EU needs to change and I absolutely agree, but that could of been done from within, with a little bit of patience and composure. So, for me, I am relieved that this party won’t be lead by anyone who wants to join those on board the train to a destination, who knows where. Yes, the party can change its stance on any given issue, I for one believe in the power of debate, but at the end of the day one’s fundamental beliefs must determine where one puts their support and Europe is a red line for me and I make no apology for saying so.
Norman would have been a good party leader but he wasn’t my first choice. I like his position on being pro soft brexit. I, like Donald Tusk, dream that we can stay in the EU, but I don’t see how it can be done without dividing the country further than it already is and I see soft brexit has providing most of the benefits.
I think Norman made too much of Tim’s religion during the previous leadership campaign and should have backed airstrikes against ISIS in Syria or at least provided a stronger argument against them.
On inequality he is right that it has gone too far, but many business owners are struggling too so I wouldn’t have painted inequality as being about owners of capital vs the rest.
crewegwyn
“Of course, EUworship isn’t compulsory in the Lib Dems.
Is it?”
It looks it some times, I despair at the way certain decenting opinions are treated. I imagine some who dismiss those they disagree with would nod along to Nick Clegg’s “the country is more devided” concession speach but don’t see a connection.
I should say that I cant imagine circumstances in which I would have voted for Norman as Leader but I would have liked him to stand so that the issues he raises could be fully aired.
Normans article struck me as a bit odd, most of it seemed to be arguments for him standing, with only the 2 paragraphs at the top of the page as a partial explanation for his decision. I am sure he didnt mean the article to sound tetchy & rather self-pitying but thats how it came across to me. I had the feeling that Norman doesnt think that our Party is good enough for him.
On the apparent Coronation, I had much rather that those in favour had argued for it openly from the start, the present method of getting everyone to say they arent standing, (very slowly) is the worst of all worlds. Its very reminiscent of how Brown & May became Leaders of their Parties, do we want to repeat their failures ?
Eddie Sammon
“Norman made too much of Tim’s religion during the previous leadership campaign”
Did Norman? I genuinely don’t know the details but I often see people smeared for actions that were not theirs.
Even if it was some Lib dems don’t seem to understand there was nothing wrong with asking a question in a leadership campaign that the media would ask later. The problem is no-one in the party machine helped Tim come up with a better answer.
I don’t think the media should have behaved the way they did but while they will behave that way the party should road test their leaders at least that hard.
I agree with Normans comments ref the toxicity of our stance on opposing the 2016 Referendum decision. It shovelled our supporters over to our opponents in the East Midlands. Not for the first time I have to say to my very good friend Caron that I disagree entirely with her stance on this.
Between 2010 to 2015 we became despised by voters and suffered our worst GE result for a century and a half. But you can eventually recover from that. Even worse though is that we became an irrelevant, single issue Party between 2016/2017. Unless we want to sink even further we need to accept reality and start campaigning on issues that concern voters instead of simply refighting the battle we lost in June last year.