No Progressive Alliance please, we’re Liberals!

Tue 2nd May 2017

Recently there has been much talk of abandoning our principles and going in with the Greens and the Labour Party. Now my stance on this doesn’t come from some sort of archetypal hatred of them. In fact many of my friends belong to the Labour and Green movements. I have fond memories of standing side by side in Peterborough handing out leaflets and speaking to people about why we thought it was best to remain. I still keep cordial relations with the Greens and the Labour moderates. We campaign for Open Britain together and there is a lot to be said for cross party cooperation in this sense. Logic dictates when you believe in a common cause you should work as a team to achieve this.

However, the common cause on Europe is not a plan for government. We radically differ on policy with the Greens with regards to economic policy. With Labour, our Social Democratic wing undoubtedly has significant overlaps with the Labour moderate wing. However for every similarity there is a difference. I cannot honestly stand for election on a manifesto I disagree with, this is what would happen with the so called progressive alliance.

Progressivism is a broad philosophy based on the Idea of Progress, which asserts that advancement in science, technology, economic development, and social organization are vital to improve the human condition.

As we see with this definition the cause of progressivism spans a number of elements. Some in the Labour Party wish to see us back to the 1970’s in economic development and the Greens seem obsessed with a tax and spend culture. I would argue that the free market can solve some of these problems and an alliance with the left now wouldn’t necessarily deliver a better Britain.

My last point is not about the principle or the policy differences between the left and centre, nor is it about the personalities of the Green or Labour leadership. I wish to make this point very clearly. It is electorally disastrous, if you think that we should stand down in favour of the Greens or Labour then you should look at what the Tories are targeting us with. “The Coalition of Chaos” springs to mind, in openly mooting the idea we are playing into Conservative Party hands. If you forgive the football analogy, our team has literally walked off the pitch and given them the game if we do this.

Therefore, as one Liberal to another, don’t work for Theresa May. Pull together and work for Lib Dem gains on June 8th, it’s the only way we can get a truly progressive Britain.

* Callum Robertson is Youth Officer on his local executive and Britain's youngest parish councillor

2 Comments

  • Iain 2nd May '17 - 2:15pm

    Well said

  • Thomas 2nd May '17 - 2:20pm

    No more Tory coalition also, led by May or anyone else, moderate or far right alike. I don’t want to see Libdem becoming a bunch of Tory stooges like during the last Coalition.

