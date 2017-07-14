No silver bullet for our Lib Dem doldrums

While picking over the bones of our, what could charitably be called, ‘middling’, general election campaign, many Lib Dems have called on the party to develop a new identity of some kind. A single issue that we can define ourselves with. I respectfully think that such an approach is unlikely to lead to the electoral promised-land that some have hoped for.

I am yet to be convinced that there is such an issue, but even assuming one exists that the public likes, there is an underlying paucity at heart of the party in terms of councillors, vote share, seats and public trust. A new identity may help to address some of these, but realistically, much of our resurrection is only going to be based upon time, rebuilding our local base and effort.

We have constructed our parliamentary success historically upon the bedrock of strong and local campaigns. Boiling down from national context to seat-by-seat contests, often with victories instigated at council level and then translated upwards. Not only did it help to breach out credibility gap with the public (the idea that we couldn’t win somewhere), but it also compensated for our relative lack of party profile and money, as compared to Labour and the Conservatives.

This approach also had significant drawbacks. For one, it certainly hampered our ability to gain a truly national identity. When I think of issues that really cut through positively for us nationally during the ‘golden years’ of the prior decade, I essentially see our opposition to the Iraq War and Cleggamania; both were inherently transitory. The national purpose problem mattered a great deal when we were winnings scores of seats and felt like we were close to demolishing the edifice of two-party politics. However, things have dramatically altered since then.

We are now in a situation where we have very little parliamentary representations, polling which hovers between 7% and 8%, a massively diminished number of seats where we finished second and a drained local government base. I do not think that strong national branding alone will help to solve these issues.

Barring the miraculous emergence of our own Macron or Trudeau (and even then, the influence would not be replicable due to the electoral system and relative party strength), I have little solace to offer than time, effort and a call to redouble our excellent local campaigning. We absolutely should ensure that our national vision and messaging is better than it was for the recent election, but the wounds inflicted in recent years will only be fully healed by the balm of time.

The sort of post-Coalition repair we need may take a similar length of time as it took the Conservatives following Blair’s landslide in 1997. In other words, we’re looking at three to four electoral cycles. In time, we can also probably assume that the stonking incompetence of the both the Conservative and Labour parties in their current guises will become increasingly evident. This is doubly true with regard to Brexit. Consequently, I think our issue is less one of wholesale rebranding, as it is building a platform from the ground up, so that we can capitalise on opportunities born of events when they occur.

So, in the meantime, we need to get back to basics in our communities. Whereas even the best parliamentary campaign can be neutered by national factors, at a local level we can really make a difference here and now. For no party is the grassroots more vital and I have long been proud of how much value we place on it.

I fully admit that my two-pennies worth to solving our existential problems as a party are hardly likely elicit the inspiration of a leading conference speech. But I believe that due to the factors outlined above, they are realistic. Moreover, they have worked in the past and I truly believe that they can do so again at this undeniably tough time for our party.