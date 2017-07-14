No silver bullet for our Lib Dem doldrums

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
While picking over the bones of our, what could charitably be called, ‘middling’, general election campaign, many Lib Dems have called on the party to develop a new identity of some kind. A single issue that we can define ourselves with. I respectfully think that such an approach is unlikely to lead to the electoral promised-land that some have hoped for.
I am yet to be convinced that there is such an issue, but even assuming one exists that the public likes, there is an underlying paucity at heart of the party in terms of councillors, vote share, seats and public trust. A new identity may help to address some of these, but realistically, much of our resurrection is only going to be based upon time, rebuilding our local base and effort.
We have constructed our parliamentary success historically upon the bedrock of strong and local campaigns. Boiling down from national context to seat-by-seat contests, often with victories instigated at council level and then translated upwards. Not only did it help to breach out credibility gap with the public (the idea that we couldn’t win somewhere), but it also compensated for our relative lack of party profile and money, as compared to Labour and the Conservatives.
This approach also had significant drawbacks. For one, it certainly hampered our ability to gain a truly national identity. When I think of issues that really cut through positively for us nationally during the ‘golden years’ of the prior decade, I essentially see our opposition to the Iraq War and Cleggamania; both were inherently transitory. The national purpose problem mattered a great deal when we were winnings scores of seats and felt like we were close to demolishing the edifice of two-party politics. However, things have dramatically altered since then.
We are now in a situation where we have very little parliamentary representations, polling which hovers between 7% and 8%, a massively diminished number of seats where we finished second and a drained local government base. I do not think that strong national branding alone will help to solve these issues.
Barring the miraculous emergence of our own Macron or Trudeau (and even then, the influence would not be replicable due to the electoral system and relative party strength), I have little solace to offer than time, effort and a call to redouble our excellent local campaigning. We absolutely should ensure that our national vision and messaging is better than it was for the recent election, but the wounds inflicted in recent years will only be fully healed by the balm of time.
The sort of post-Coalition repair we need may take a similar length of time as it took the Conservatives following Blair’s landslide in 1997. In other words, we’re looking at three to four electoral cycles. In time, we can also probably assume that the stonking incompetence of the both the Conservative and Labour parties in their current guises will become increasingly evident. This is doubly true with regard to Brexit. Consequently, I think our issue is less one of wholesale rebranding, as it is building a platform from the ground up, so that we can capitalise on opportunities born of events when they occur.
So, in the meantime, we need to get back to basics in our communities. Whereas even the best parliamentary campaign can be neutered by national factors, at a local level we can really make a difference here and now. For no party is the grassroots more vital and I have long been proud of how much value we place on it.
I fully admit that my two-pennies worth to solving our existential problems as a party are hardly likely elicit the inspiration of a leading conference speech. But I believe that due to the factors outlined above, they are realistic. Moreover, they have worked in the past and I truly believe that they can do so again at this undeniably tough time for our party.
Great article Theo. Agree there’s no magic bullet, no messianic leader I waiting or stunning new policy nobody had thought of in the past to sweep us to victory. As you say to recover and win more parliamentary seats in the future it will take years of local campaigning across the country, starting with rebuilding our local government base. Whilst electing a new experienced leader who can steady the ship, start getting us into the national media more, while we wait for the political tide to turn in our favour again.
Part of being human is to believe that our fates are down to us, in reality though looking at our party’s support historically we tend to do best when the two main parties are unpopular and there is no viable 4th party to split the vote. Hence the surge of support in the early 70s, the early 80s and the mid 2000s when both main parties were unpopular.
Trudeau did it with an FPTP system. Doesn’t (sadly) mean we can replicate his success here, but we could learn from our Canadian colleagues how they did it
Theo,
I’m not convinced that ‘wait for things to come our way and deliver more Focus in the meantime’ is a valid strategy for a national political party.
Max
Interesting thoughts Theo. I wonder though whether, in different ways, both Macron and Trudeau (and even, let’s admit it, Trump) won by breaking the systems, rather than by letting the systems break them.
If so, a charismatic leader does seem to have value (am ignoring trump here!) , as does a fearless regard for muscular, non-apologetic liberalism. This is perhaps why our current leader quit (though I wish he’d stop going on about faith being incompatible with leading a liberal party – what would Jesus do, Tim?!)
One thing the party can do is to stop putting a sunny optimistic gloss on abysmal efforts and results in local government by-elections. Back in 2010, the Liberal Democrats obtained 20% in the Middlesbrough constituency.
Yesterday there were two Council by-elections there where the Lib Dems got 1.1% (10 votes) and 2.2% (15 votes) respectively. This was described in a well known Lib Dem website “Over in Middlesbrough, good to see the local party putting up a pair of candidates in previously uncontested wards”.
“Putting up” is not good enough. Even a one person band can canvass and get more than 10 or 15 votes. Frankly it’s using the brand self indulgently and merely reinforcing the image of a party as dead as a Dodo. If people can’t be bothered to get off their derrieres and knock on a few doors they should not be permitted to use the brand. It makes the party a laughing stock and pays no respect whatsoever to the 10 or 15 good souls who actually bothered to go down to the polling station.
@David Raw
So what do you want us to do; only put up candidates in target seats? There is no cost in running a paperless campaign in a council ward and it gives voters a Liberal Democrat candidate to vote for. It may surprise you, but even in the blackest of black holes for our Party, some voters actually like to have that opportunity.
Try human rights. In a de facto police state it usually works.
Theo is right that we don’t want to be defined by a single issue – or indeed multiple issues.
We need to be defined by what we stand for and what we believe in – that in turn leads to why we take particlar positions on issues. That way we have a party of like minded people who stick with us rather than itinerants who move on as issues come and go.
Lib Dems lean towards being liberal and this means the most freedom for individuals and businesses so long as it doesn’t harm others. Nowadays we also have to explain why this is good for people’s health and wealth.
This leads on to our positions on issues such as free speech, free health care, free schooling, free markets, free trade and so on.
@ Laurence Cox “What do you want us to do ?”
Make a serious effort or go cultivate an allotment. The Party should apply a condition of minimum standards of effort (i.e. personal canvassing) if the candidate is to be officially recognised.
Over the last forty five years I have personally stood and fought in eight elections (seven Council, one parliamentary). I canvassed hard every time, won on five occasions, and never polled less than 28%.
As for “some voters actually like to have that opportunity”……….. some voters might actually like having a serious candidate who wants and deserves their vote to represent them.
Frankly, the reason so many voters turned away from the party is that they see it as a frivolously self indulgent minority sect with nothing to say affecting the lives and condition of ordinary people – and in some cases making a less than minimum effort to deserve support.
Getting 10 votes is nothing less than a joke if it’s possible to get that many signatures on a nomination paper.
Actually we have done well when just one of the other parties have been unpopular – Labour in the 80s (when the alliance had a high vote share even if it didn’t translate it into seats) and Tories in 97 and the 2000s. The problem we obviously faced this time was that both parties were popular.
Of course the question will be whether we were unpopular or the others popular this time.
As I have remarked before politics perhaps especially at the grassroots level needs massive optimism and also massive realism. And one gets buffeted by the national headwinds. The Tories did by the poll tax but some of their councillors who lost then worked hard and regained their seats.
I suggest getting 10 votes is worse than not standing.
We should aim for 5%, and if we cannot get that don’t stand.
The first thing that the Party has to do to recover, is dump the suidal anti Brexit stance! That single policy tookaway at an instant, over half of the population, plus those on the remain side, who did not want another referendum.
You will never win an election by ignoring over half of the voters!
Remember the name of the Party, Liberal Democrats, Democrats accept the result of an election!! (Even though they do not agree with it!!)
One of the things that really wrecks a discussion thread is if members post repeatedly making the same point in slightly different ways, it puts other members off.
On Topic, we have certainly seen a huge divide open between our performance in Local Elections & at The GB level. Currently we seem to be polling between 6 & 7% while our vote share in Local Byelections is probably around 12%. Even that 12% is a third down on how we did 2 Months ago but its a lot better than our share in The General Election or our polling. Clearly voters take us a lot more seriously at Local Level.
Theo Knotts conclusion seem very reasonable for normal times but those are not what we are living through, we just dont know how quickly things can change.
Articles come and go and this one makes a good attempt at understanding, and Theo is to be thanked.
Some of what David Raw says here is correct. I think the party should stop standing in certain areas in council and parliamentary contests. It is about targeting and supporting. I believe we should target the areas we have in our sights to do at least rather well, and we should support candidates of other parties who are ones we can say clearly we agree with or rate or work well with.
There are many ways to do this. One is to become a relative of another party. The Conservative party is not a natural ally, though some of it is closer to us on liberty and internationalism.
The Labour party is a natural ally on some areas especially , others less so. It can be said, the Co operative party has clout than us .
The Liberal party of New York, whose mailing I subscribe to and programme I support, has never fielded candidates , but endorses and campaigns for candidates who are from the main two parties according to their Liberal stance. They are little known yet very influential, formed in the era of Roosevelt, they endorse Democrats often, but liberal Republicans, in NYC they do exist !
Neither avenue is one I advocate, but the position now is nonsense without a leader who is truly a new exciting force.
I was in the Labour party under Kinnock and Blair. Personality with purpose , is what can make politics, but policy is as important.
The Brexit thing is ruining our political discourse.
Excellent analysis Theo.
As someone else says above, if there was a quick fix/quick win approach can you really believe that it would not already have been seized upon by skilled campaigners? There is a reason that we fought elections the hard way and so gained the highest number of MP’s since 1922 (in 2005), the highest number of MEP’s, majority control of many Councils including major cities, running Scotland (in successful Coalition) for 8 years and running Wales (in successful coalition) for 4 years.
Unfortunately those who want the quick fix regardless of electoral reality have been in charge in recent years and have near obliterated our Party.
First we had the “lets dump two thirds of our regular voters and replace them with Liberal Conservatives who are just waiting to flock to us once we adopt Conservative Economic policies” (see the writings of Nick Clegg appointed Chief Strategists Richard Reeves and Julian Astle plus Jeremy Brown, Jasper Gerard etc). That took us to 7.9% of the vote in our worst GE in history.
We had the “lets be the uncritical Party of In “. We lost 13 out of 14 MEP’s.
Then we had the single issue obsession with opposing Brexit “because 48% of voters were ripe to flock to our banner and we could then, overnight, win seats such as Vauxhall and St Albans.” That took us to a record low national vote and record number of lost deposits.
Finally there is the Core Vote Strategy which involves telling most of the UK we are not interested in them because they are not “the right sort of voters in the right sort of places”.
You couldn’t make it up! No need to though, just read the Party Strategy Consultation that was sent out during the County Council elections when most serious LD Members were preoccupied with fighting real elections.