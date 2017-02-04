Antony Hook

Norman Lamb slams West Kent NHS Operations Ban

By | Sat 4th February 2017 - 11:19 am

The NHS in West Kent (one of the most prosperous parts of the South East) has banned operations until April due to a funding crisis.

Norman Lamb

Norman Lamb, the former Liberal Democrat Health Minister, has responded after West Kent banned all non-urgent operations until April.

“Patients who are in severe pain should not have to wait for a new financial year to have an operation. This is not what our NHS is about. What we need instead is a new financial plan from the government to deliver the funding the health service needs.

“This is the longest ban in NHS history on patients undergoing surgery to relieve pain.

“There is a major crisis in funding. This is why I led a cross-party delegation to see Mrs May this week to try to get a cross party process under way. The NHS is too important to use as a political football.

“The Liberal Democrats will be straight with the British public. We should consider raising taxes to give the public the NHS and care services they are right to expect.”

 

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.

  • frankie 4th Feb '17 - 12:15pm

    The problem is we live in a have cake and eat it society. Getting the message through that you can’t have a low tax society and adequate public services will be difficult but it is a message we must sell.

  • nigel hunter 4th Feb '17 - 1:25pm

    I agree with Frankie and this message should go out on Facebook etc People seem to want everything for nothing or as little as possible. The disaster of leaving the EU club looks like we have a bill to pay leaving less money with no certainty of what follows There does come a bottom line where a choice has to be made. Are we beginning to reach that point? Will people pay for an NHS for all?

  • Kay Kirkham 4th Feb '17 - 1:31pm

    We must commit to raising income tax which is the fairest way to increase the NHS budget. I have just had a knee replacement as fortunately I don’the live in Kent!

