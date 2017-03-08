Chris White

Not all hanging together

By | Wed 8th March 2017 - 11:12 am

Back in the late 1990s, the various local government associations for county councils, district councils and metropolitan authorities decided that it would be best to work together rather than in separate silos: so the Local Government Association was born.

The principle is obvious: local government, unprotected by a written constitution and loathed by much of the press, needs to make its case with central government, which can legislate away its powers and much of its money at the drop of a hat, regardless of the consequences on services or communities. MPs know best, after all, and Whitehall knows even better than MPs.

Conservative-controlled Surrey County Council seems keen on tearing up this approach. Like all shire counties it is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to social care: government grants have been cut, as part of never-ending austerity, while the demand for services rises annually as we all live longer.

The proposal for a 15% increase in the council tax precept drew intakes of (sometimes admiring) breath from around the country but we all suspected that the referendum necessary to approve such a large increase would be lost. It must, we thought, be principally a political move to put pressure on Tory ministers with seats in Surrey.

Amazingly, this cynicism proved to be close to the mark. Accidentally leaked texts showed the Surrey Tory Leader negotiating some sort of deal on behalf of his council (good for his council but bad for other councils who don’t have this sort of access to government). Ministerial denials followed as news got out: and the Government pretended that the contacts were just routine – not specific deals for Surrey.

Sadly the accident-prone Tory Leader of Surrey has been caught out again (see Guardian) because someone secretly recorded the Tory group meeting on 7 February.

The Government may, of course, be telling the truth but there is too much circumstantial detail in the recording to doubt the fact that a deal was sought and possibly agreed.

Backroom deals are not good government. There has, of course, always been an element of the loudest voice carrying the day in government policy-making – which is why there are lobbyists. It is also why there have been so many blunders over the years.

Doing separate deals behind closed doors is not the way to manage the social care funding crisis. But it might be interesting for Liberal Democrat councillors to ask locally why their Conservative administrations are not doing the same for their local communities. If Surrey can do this, why not Hertfordshire, or Essex or Shropshire…?

* Chris White is a member of the Liberal Democrat Voice Editorial Team, a Liberal Democrat Councillor from St Albans and Deputy Leader of the LGA Liberal Democrat Group.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarlloyd harris 8th Mar - 12:50pm
    If anyone is interested here are the two actual amendments passed by the Lords and being sent to the Commons for them to approve or...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Mar - 12:37pm
    Hello, everyone, there are so many interesting points being made by commentators here (thanks to you all) that I don't know quite where to start...
  • User Avatarmatt 8th Mar - 12:13pm
    I cannot accept the sheer hypocrisy and lunacy of what happened in the Lords. Last year they voted to hand back “Direct Democracy” to the...
  • User AvatarAllistair Graham 8th Mar - 12:01pm
    @Paul Walter: "I’m sorry but Americans – you are responsible for this total joke and you need to sort it out. Your reputation as one...
  • User Avatargremalkincat 8th Mar - 11:36am
    Several here have suggested that the Lords amendment would force the EU to give a bad deal. Surely, if the choice for Parliament is deal...
  • User AvatarRoland 8th Mar - 11:33am
    Matt, Philip Rolle, Glenn, Pat & others, "The Prime Minister has said, reinforced in the White Paper, that Parliament should have the final say and...