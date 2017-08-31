Not the best day for the British government’s Brexit endeavours

It’s not been the best day for the British Government. Theresa May had to accept that Japan’s immediate priority was its trade deal with the EU, which should not be surprising given that it gives access to half a billion people compared to our 60 million.
In the joint press conference held by Japanese Prime Minister Abe and Theresa May, Mr Abe stopped short of committing to a rapid new trade deal after Brexit, saying only that the two leaders would discuss the issue.
Instead, the Japanese Prime Minister stressed the need for a smooth and orderly Brexit that minimises disruption for Japanese investors in the UK.
Alistair Carmichael said:
Theresa May went to Japan seeking a new trade deal, she’s now had to admit the biggest priority will be completing the one the EU is already negotiating.
Once again the promises of the Brexiteers have been dashed on the rocks of reality.
It’s a sign of the Prime Minister’s weakness that rather than going abroad to fight for British jobs, she’s been forced to desperately fight for her own.
The chances of the UK getting a trade deal with Japan before Brexit are about as slim as the odds of Theresa May staying on to fight the next election.
Meanwhile, in Brussels, the Brexit negotiations aren’t going well for our Brexiteers. At a joint press conference, Michel Barnier, the EU’s negotiator, warned there has been “no decisive progress” on key issues and there were issues of “trust” between the two sides.
Tom Brake said:
The government is stuck in a Brexit quagmire of its own making, and risks taking the country down with it.
Five months on since Article 50 was triggered, progress in these talks has been almost non-existent.
The Conservatives remain hostages of their own hard-line Brexiteers, while the EU continues to show an overly rigid approach.
At this rate, Britain is headed for a disastrous Brexit. It shows why we need to give people a chance to exit from Brexit through a vote on the final deal.
We’ll the Brexit Bulldog aka Benny Hill has been sent back to redo his homework. How sad, how predictable. Cue brave Brexiteers to flood the thread to say isn’t so. Remember my bravehearts you believe we can fly, you believe we can reach the skies, or Tinkerbell will die.
Yes, the Brexit Bulldog is certainly in some trouble. No doubt the master negotiator will have gone away to redouble his efforts to make sure he can come up with a deal that is even worse than “no deal” and obviously far worse than the status quo. No doubt our PM (the one who wants to go on and on) will be very proud of him!
I fear the Brexiteers are rapidly reaching the point when they will have to “release the Mogg”. I’m sure his impression of a seventeenth century leprechaun will have the brave Brexiteers dancing round, they do love their unicorns living on summit uplands, Tinkerbell and other imaginary friends.
I take it that the EU can do a deal with Japan before the UK?
The Japanese will do a deal with the EU and the Japanese firms currently in the U.K. will move their organizations into the EU. Another master stroke by the Brexit Bulldog!
Davis is congratulating himself for making ‘concrete progress’…. Barnier said there was no “decisive progress” …
Small wonder a German observer coined the word…“paralleluniversum”
Brexit is simply falling apart. With a bit of luck it will take May, Davis and the rest of TUKIP with it.