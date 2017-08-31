The Voice

Not the best day for the British government’s Brexit endeavours

By | Thu 31st August 2017 - 3:26 pm

It’s not been the best day for the British Government. Theresa May had to accept that Japan’s immediate priority was its trade deal with the EU, which should not be surprising given that it gives access to half a billion people compared to our 60 million.

In the joint press conference held by Japanese Prime Minister Abe and Theresa May, Mr Abe stopped short of committing to a rapid new trade deal after Brexit, saying only that the two leaders would discuss the issue.

Instead, the Japanese Prime Minister stressed the need for a smooth and orderly Brexit that minimises disruption for Japanese investors in the UK.

Alistair Carmichael said:

Theresa May went to Japan seeking a new trade deal, she’s now had to admit the biggest priority will be completing the one the EU is already negotiating.

Once again the promises of the Brexiteers have been dashed on the rocks of reality.

It’s a sign of the Prime Minister’s weakness that rather than going abroad to fight for British jobs, she’s been forced to desperately fight for her own.

The chances of the UK getting a trade deal with Japan before Brexit are about as slim as the odds of Theresa May staying on to fight the next election.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, the Brexit negotiations aren’t going well for our Brexiteers. At a joint press conference, Michel Barnier, the EU’s negotiator, warned there has been “no decisive progress” on key issues and there were issues of “trust” between the two sides.

Tom Brake said:

The government is stuck in a Brexit quagmire of its own making, and risks taking the country down with it.

Five months on since Article 50 was triggered, progress in these talks has been almost non-existent.

The Conservatives remain hostages of their own hard-line Brexiteers, while the EU continues to show an overly rigid approach.

At this rate, Britain is headed for a disastrous Brexit. It shows why we need to give people a chance to exit from Brexit through a vote on the final deal.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

7 Comments

  • frankie 31st Aug '17 - 3:59pm

    We’ll the Brexit Bulldog aka Benny Hill has been sent back to redo his homework. How sad, how predictable. Cue brave Brexiteers to flood the thread to say isn’t so. Remember my bravehearts you believe we can fly, you believe we can reach the skies, or Tinkerbell will die.

  • Paul D B 31st Aug '17 - 4:25pm

    Yes, the Brexit Bulldog is certainly in some trouble. No doubt the master negotiator will have gone away to redouble his efforts to make sure he can come up with a deal that is even worse than “no deal” and obviously far worse than the status quo. No doubt our PM (the one who wants to go on and on) will be very proud of him!

  • frankie 31st Aug '17 - 4:35pm

    I fear the Brexiteers are rapidly reaching the point when they will have to “release the Mogg”. I’m sure his impression of a seventeenth century leprechaun will have the brave Brexiteers dancing round, they do love their unicorns living on summit uplands, Tinkerbell and other imaginary friends.

  • james 31st Aug '17 - 5:19pm

    I take it that the EU can do a deal with Japan before the UK?

  • Paul D B 31st Aug '17 - 5:38pm

    The Japanese will do a deal with the EU and the Japanese firms currently in the U.K. will move their organizations into the EU. Another master stroke by the Brexit Bulldog!

  • expats 31st Aug '17 - 5:44pm

    Davis is congratulating himself for making ‘concrete progress’…. Barnier said there was no “decisive progress” …

    Small wonder a German observer coined the word…“paralleluniversum”

  • Martin Land 31st Aug '17 - 8:54pm

    Brexit is simply falling apart. With a bit of luck it will take May, Davis and the rest of TUKIP with it.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st Aug - 9:53pm
    The "centre of gravity" of Britain is, according to the Ordance survey, situated in Lancashire. If we add in Northern Ireland, which we should, then...
  • User AvatarMartin Land 31st Aug - 8:54pm
    Brexit is simply falling apart. With a bit of luck it will take May, Davis and the rest of TUKIP with it.
  • User AvatarBrian Evans 31st Aug - 8:48pm
    Surely, better still would be to make those EU doctors et al feel welcome (by giving them assured residence and legal rights the same as...
  • User AvatarRoger Roberts 31st Aug - 7:59pm
    Delighted to hear of this group. There is a wealth of experience here that we must make the most of. Please get in touch. Roger...
  • User AvatarGordon 31st Aug - 7:47pm
    From the article: “My money is on a failure of regulation, both in theory and in enforcement…” My money too. We talk a lot about...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Aug - 6:45pm
    @ Geoffrey Payne : "Whilst it is absurd for Jeremy Corbyn to continue to turn a blind eye to human rights abuses in Venezuela...." Well,...