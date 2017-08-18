Notes from a new councillor: opposing Conservative cuts to children’s centres

One of the key elements in my campaign for election as Oxfordshire County Councillor was the cut in funding many of the Children’s Centres throughout Oxfordshire.
The closure of the Maple Tree Children’s Centre, Wheatley, in my patch inflamed the local community. Many parents and carers relied on the services and support provided at the Children’s Centre for health advice, parenting support, breast-feeding counselling, and meeting other local parents/carers.
This has been a big local issue. Our new Oxford West and Abingdon MP, Layla Moran, secured a debate in Westminster Hall on Children’s Centres. She moved that, “That this House has considered the role of children’s centres in tackling social inequality.” You can read the full debate here.
Of those children’s centres slated for closure, communities were given the opportunity to keep their centres open. Residents of Wheatley rallied and a group was set up. The hope is that they will re-open the Maple Tree Children’s Centre from September, albeit with more limited services.
My gripe is this: why cut funding for services which support the newest members of our society? Yes, savings needed to be made, but I would argue this is a false economy. Providing support for young parents, for single-parent families, for carers, for the children themselves, gives children a much better start in life.
These centres also build community. I remember when my three girls were young, and how my husband and I took it in turns to access local play groups, health visitor clinics, etc. The friendships made, and the peer-support offered, were invaluable.
Relying on volunteer groups to run these children’s centres is an ask too far. These centres should be government-funded services. They need to be offered and run for the benefit of local communities.
Families and children need support from day 1. Cutting these services is endangering children and isolating families. And, to reiterate Layla’s point, does not help tackle social inequality.
* Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Oxford East and a member of the Federal International Relations Committee.
Articles like this do sustain my belief that Lib Dems do have their hearts in the right place. But, on the other hand little remarks such as “Yes, savings needed to be made” make me wonder if Lib Dems see the bigger picture. From the point of view of a local council whose budget has been cut, yes, of course, this is true.
But from the point of view of central government, which doesn’t have a budget at all in the same sense, then savings don’t necessarily have to be made. IF we were in a similar situation to a previous generation and we had so many people tied up in a war effort and there was simply no one available to run children’s centres then yes we’d have to make savings and do without them.
But there’s no shortage of willing workers who would like to help out. If we could “afford” the Maple Tree Children’s Centre ten years ago we can still afford it now. Stop thinking about the money and consider the available resources in the economy.
If Lib Dems are looking for a meaningful definition of a “radical centre ground” the party’s economists should throw out those neoliberal/monetarist text books and dust off those by Keynes and those who followed later. If capitalism is failing then Keynes offers an alternative to those who might be thinking that Marxism is the only viable option.
Vince Cable used to teach about Keynes while he was a Labour councillor, despite the contradictions of the two roles.
I completely agree with Peter’s comments, and add would add we shouldn’t cherry pick particular services for special treatment at the expense of others.
Over the last several years the party has gone up a blind alley supporting austerity and collaborating with a Tory Government in dismantling welfare and local government –
and the services that for most of my lifetime it provided.
For many of us that have clung on to the party probably out of misplaced loyalty and affection through that period I’m afraid I must say that this really is the last chance saloon for Vince Cable unless he can lead us in a radically different direction.
It’s about making choices. A country that can ‘afford’ HS2, Crossrail, an Aircraft carrier with no aircraft, Hinkley Point, Trident, rip off train companies, and non-dom tax havens can – if it so chooses – support decent services for all ages according to need via local government. It’s about a mind set and about putting the needs of ordinary people first.
If the party continues to be a nit picking nothing sort of party hooked on one issue to the exclusion of everything else then not only will it not survive, but rigor mortis will rapidly set in.
@ Richard Underhill “Vince Cable used to teach about Keynes while he was a Labour councillor, despite the contradictions of the two roles.”
And what contradiction would that be ?
It could could be argued that the Attlee Government was the first to apply Keynesian economics.
The Independent reports http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/the-big-question-how-many-single-parents-are-there-and-should-they-be-forced-to-work-434358.html
“Of the 7.3 million families with parents of working age in Britain, 1.9 million are lone parents, in other words, nearly a quarter. Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that nearly half of all lone parents are out of work. Only 56.5 per cent of lone parents are in work. Of the £92.8bn spent on benefits last year, some £3.9bn went on income support for lone parents. Income support is the benefit the overwhelming majority of single parents claim.”
The economist Robert Frank.has proposed “a system of supplementing basic Income cash payments with offers of sub-minimum wage employment in publicly useful roles. The work would have to be new roles rather than replacement of current roles. The logic behind this idea is that the state is providing a Basic Income so it is reasonable that it should be able to supplement that to provide useful work that it wouldn’t otherwise be able to fund at a higher level. The individual benefits, the community benefits, and public agencies and local authorities benefit. As Frank states:
“Experiments have demonstrated the existence of many useful tasks that can be performed by unskilled workers with proper supervision. (Some examples: landscaping and maintenance in parks; transporting the elderly and handicapped (sic); filling potholes in city streets; replacing burned out street lamps; transplanting seedlings in erosion control projects; removing graffiti from public places; painting government buildings; recycling newspapers and aluminium and glass containers; and staffing day care centres).”
An employer of last resort function of the state in ensuring full employment is a more socially acceptable approach to fiscal and monetary policy than inflation targeting and addresses Peter’s criticism that we should “stop thinking about the money and consider the available resources in the economy.”
As Kirsten notes “These (day care) centres should be government-funded services. They need to be offered and run for the benefit of local communities.” With close to a million lone parents surviving on benefits. topping up their income with paid work at day care centre’s and the like may well help keep these centres open and move us forward in tackling social inequality.
@ David Raw,
“It could could be argued that the Attlee Government was the first to apply Keynesian economics.”
The first in peace time perhaps. The Churchill led coalition certainly used Keynes’ insights in its management of the war time economy. The priority at the time was to have the economy working as close to full capacity as possible but without inflation being allowed to rise into double figures as had happened during WW1.
That said, there is an argument that the pre-war German Government was Keynesian before Keynes but this is a contentious point for obvious reasons! Nevertheless unemployment decreased from about 25% in 1933 to just about 0% in 1939. All for the wrong reasons of course! But nevertheless the economic circumstances of the German working class were much improved. For just a little while at least.
Peter Martin – and don’t forget the famous New Deal, which Tory-dominated Britain never had.