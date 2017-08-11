Notes from a new Councillor: The beginning

I was elected as Oxfordshire County Councillor in the May elections, my first time ever being elected to public office. What a whirlwind the first two months have been! Complicated by the small matter of being a parliamentary candidate in the GE for the first month of being County Councillor.

Would I recommend being a councillor? Yes!

For any of you out there thinking about putting yourself forward for next May’s local elections, do have a go. I have always felt passionately that politics is about a range of people getting involved, with various backgrounds and expertise to bring to the role. I’m a musician – and yes, we need more politicians from the arts. We need people of all ages and interests to take part in order to have true representation in democratic decision making.

What’s great about the job is the difference you can make in people’s lives. One of my first successes was supporting a family who had made an application for their child’s Special Educational Needs placement back in November. They still hadn’t heard back by June where their child would be starting school in September 2017. I got onto the case, made a phone call, sent some emails, and found out what was holding up the situation. It was sorted, and the family was given their answer, within a week of my asking. That has made a huge difference to this family. They can now enjoy the summer holidays with the assurance of knowing where their child is going to school in September.

I know all situations are not easily sorted – I am currently working on restoring bus services in several of the local villages. I’m having to approach the problem from several different angles, and it will take time. But I’ve got stuck in, and have already met with key decision makers and attended several community transport meetings.

I’ve also put my first question in to County Council Cabinet, asking whether cutting bus subsidies was a false economy. Surely connecting communities is what we want to do, not increase isolation? Surely taking people out of cars and giving them good bus routes is better for the environment? Surely increasing young people’s independence by providing bus services for college and apprenticeships is better than parents forever being taxi services? The list goes on.

So I’m loving the job, my only complaint being there is not enough time to tackle all the issues I’d like to address. I would encourage all of you out there to get in touch with your local party and get approved as a candidate for the May 2018 local elections. It’s a great way to give back, take part, and build the fairer society we all are working towards.

* Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Oxford East and a member of the Federal International Relations Committee.