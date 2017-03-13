Now we must stand firm, and proclaim our own powerful vision.

So we come to the crunch. We have voted against triggering Article 50 in both the Commons and the Lords. We are being attacked, as Tim Farron was on Radio 4’s Any Questions last Friday night, for being anti-democratic.

I have read this accusation many times here on Liberal Democrat Voice. I have occasionally heard it on Copeland doorsteps too, during the recent by-election. No amount of pointing out, as Tim did again that night, that the people who voted Leave in the Referendum had not voted to leave the EU Single Market has cut much ice with those voters who simply demand, ‘We voted to leave – get on with it!’ Theresa May’s government will shortly obey them.

Were we wrong in what we insisted on? And if so, are our electoral chances being harmed by that public perception? Maybe the latest Tory wins in local elections, maybe the commanding Tory lead in the opinion polls, maybe the too-few votes for us in the recent by-elections – perhaps they all had some small connection with public disagreement over our known stance. Could that be the case?

What seems clear to me is that the idea of staying in the single market does not have compelling emotional appeal. It can’t compete with the emotional pull of the Brexit slogans which are so familiar now. And that is important at a time of tremendous emotional turmoil in this country, stirred perhaps by everyone’s frequent contact with people of non-British background as well as by the media. Emotions trump reasoned argument at present.

It’s equally true that for us to state as we did that as a party we would vote against Article 50 unless the government agreed to a final vote of the people on the negotiated deal was not going to convince the masses. We know that our intention was democratic. To aim to give the people a final say is democratic. But it is a complicated argument. So the Tory peer on Any Questions was applauded when he characterised us as liberal but not democratic.

Were we wrong there? Should we perhaps have stuck to demanding a meaningful parliamentary vote at the end of the negotiations? That proposed amendment was defeated in the Commons and will not be accepted by the government. Theresa May demands a ‘yes’ vote, or a reversion to World Trade Organisation rules if Parliament finally says no. Asked what would happen in that case, the Tory peer said that there would then have to be a General Election. Another member of the panel, the economist Stephanie Flanders, pointed out the likely resulting chaos. So this is the best that the combined wisdom of the governing Tories and opposition Labour Party can come up with, as they prepare to vote through the Bill activating Article 50.

Well, why not have chaos? Our people have voted in the manner of a seafaring nation for perilous seas, in the manner of descendants of Empire for voyages to far-off lands of promise! But our party can’t join in with this romantic fantasy of a Britain apparently unleashed from chains, once more proudly in charge of her own destiny. We await the grim realities of the negotiations to bring people back to earth, to show that there is no treasure to be found at the foot of their rainbow and that the rainbow will vanish in the rain clouds to come.

No, we were and are not wrong. We advocated democracy, and we put a rational case to protect the country’s interests which will gradually be seen to be right. But we too have our powerful vision, seeking peace and prosperity for ourselves and the world. We are fighting to remain a free, liberal, outward-looking country in the most advanced grouping of nations the world has ever known, and to share the power and beauty of this lasting vision.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.