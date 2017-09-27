The Voice

Obituary for Tor Foster

Sad news, reported in the Bath Chronicle, that Tor Foster, married for almost half a century to Liberal Democrat peer and former Bath MP Don Foster, died last week.

Tor supported Don ceaselessly in his political career. Intelligent, articulate, wise and warm she was universally admired, although always happier to take a back seat in public life.

When they moved to Bath in 1992, after Don had unseated the sitting MP, Chris Patten, Tor took great pleasure in creating a fine home in Northend. Myrtle Cottage became a haven for family, friends and political colleagues alike. An excellent cook – insisting on an aga, wherever they lived – many will recall long convivial lunches and suppers alive with discussion and debate. Often challenging and thought provoking, Tor had her own opinions and was never afraid to challenge Don, or anyone else, but always in a warm and inclusive manner.

As Don’s career progressed, and their children left home (Stuart, their son, to settle in Australia), Tor’s career in adult education also developed. She was a lecturer in education at both the University of the West of England (UWE) and latterly at Bath Spa University, and many tributes have been paid by former students, particularly citing her kindness and her sense of humour – and her insistence on good grammar.

Don and Tor moved to Suffolk, to be nearer to their daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren, once Don had retired from the House of Commons ahead of the 2015 General Election. Tor took enormous pleasure in creating a stunning home and garden and had almost two extremely happy years there, encouraging friends to visit and delighting in introducing them to the landscape, the big Suffolk skies, the joys of Southwold and Snape Maltings and the fine local produce she served to their many guests.

Our love and thoughts are very much with Don at this terrible time.

