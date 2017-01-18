Obituary: Peter Grender 1936-2017

Peter Grender, Dad, showed tactical genius from an early age. So determined was he to win the heart of my Mum – Iris, the girl he met at the school dance, that he offered to memorise her phone number for his mate who had spent the evening dancing with her and promptly pretended to forget it. When Iris went out with another boyfriend, Peter would pop round for a regular cuppa with Iris’s Mum, his innate charm won the day!

He was a mix of generosity, wit, creativity, relentless attention to detail but most of all a loyalty and warmth that won and kept him friendships of all ages.

At school, St. Dunstans College Catford, he formed strong friendships that lasted his whole life. After national service he went into sales and advertising joking that he started at the bottom with sales of laxatives and condoms, so the only way was up.

He always advised to do a job that is your hobby, and he loved the work he did. He rose rapidly and was the youngest Director of S H Benson one of the largest British-owned ad agencies in the world. He explained away a rugby-induced black eye at his first board meeting: “clearly I have fought hard to get here”.

As a Marketing Director he forged innovative approaches to bringing new products to the market. Monster Munch, and round tea-bags are just two examples. He formed one of the first agencies in the UK to specialise in development of new products and was one of the first in his field to recognise the role of brand not only as a value for business, but as the property of the consumer.

He was always supportive of his wife’s career and was the inspiration behind a highly successful monthly nursery course and her books for children.

As a General Manager running seven factories he had a strong sense of the ethics of doing right by the workforce. He didn’t just talk about worker participation – he made it happen.

He brought that industry know-how into politics when he followed his wife into the Liberals. He brought capability and wisdom with little ego.

He advised Paddy Ashdown as leader of the Liberal Democrats on branding and messaging and wrote the brief for the bird logo the Party still has today. As an activist from Kingston he understood the Party.

As President and Chair of Kingston Lib Dems for over 30 years his advice was sought by 3 MPs he helped to elect. They could rely on him to do the most complex tasks such as the setting up and chairing the company board that ran Ed Davey’s office.

But it was his work with, and mentoring of, younger people which gave him great joy including Young Enterprise voluntary work at Tiffin Girls.

A bad fall, followed by major back surgery and a stroke made the last three years a challenge for him, and for those who loved and supported him.

A month ago Peter celebrated his 80th birthday. That’s where we should see him now. Amongst friends, surrounded by family especially grandsons Toby and Ewan of whom he was so proud. He will be telling jokes, making speeches, talking with passion about politics, drinking wine. Sinatra will be playing in the background and everyone will have to join in with the occasional cockney sing-song.

* Olly Grender is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and is deputy chair of the general election campaign