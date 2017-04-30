Tom Arms

Observations of an ex pat: China at the crossroads

By | Sun 30th April 2017 - 1:55 pm

China is at a political crossroads with a nuclear-tipped Mack truck driven by a suicidal North Korean juvenile threatening to plough into its side with disastrous consequences for Beijing and the rest of the world,

President Xi Jinping can avoid the crash. It is not inevitable. But to do so requires a major change of direction in Chinese foreign policy—with some help from America

Korea’s 38th Parallel is the Asian relic of the Cold War. It is also a highly visible and symbolic border which determines whether China or the United States is the major 21st century power in the Asia-Pacific region.

It was China that saved North Korea from defeat at the hands of the American-led UN forces in the early 1950s. It was China that signed a mutual defence treaty with North Korea in 1961 and it is China that provides the food and energy that enables the hereditary communist country to continue oppressing its 25 million citizens and threatening the world with nuclear holocaust.

Why? Not because of any love for Kim Jong-un or his ancestors or because North Korea is communist.

China supports North Korea because it knows that without Chinese support the Kim family business would collapse and American troops would—it believes– move from the 38th Parallel to the banks of the Yalu River and the border with China. This would be a major loss of face for Beijing and be a major blow to its bid for Asian dominance.

Chinese communism has its roots in the battle against Western Imperialism and American postwar hegemony is seen as its logical extension and the network of American military alliances and trade agreements is viewed as a thinly viled attempt to contain the Chinese dragon.

“Asia for the Asians,” President Xi has repeatedly said. Of course an Asia for the Asians would be an Asia dominated by Asia’s most populous, prosperous and militarily powerful country—China.

Chinese support for North Korea was logical in the 50s, 60s and even the 70s when China pursued an extreme form isolationist communist. But when Deng Xiaopeng shifted China onto the capitalist road the Chinese and North Korean routes began to diverge.

China now has a major stake in the maintenance of the present world order. For a start, the United States owes Beijing more than a trillion dollars. In Beijing’s eyes, American has become “too big to fail.”

But at the same time its history has left it tied to a legacy of anti-Americanism and propping up North Korea is viewed inside and outside of China as an integral part of that policy.

Of course, successive American administrations have made it difficult for Beijing to shift from its anti-American stand. Washington’s various alliances since 1949 have indeed been a clear attempt to contain China in the same way that America’s policies in Europe were an attempt to contain the Soviet Union. And as for Obama’s proposed Trans Pacific Partnership, well, Chinese exclusion only confirmed Beijing’s views.

President Xi can stop the crash. He can tighten the squeeze by refusing food and energy supplies to North Korea. He could even renege on the 1961 Mutual Defence Treaty as it contains a clause which commits both parties to pursue policies which maintain peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, which North Korea is clearly failing to do.

But to make the right choice the Chinese leader wants Washington to share power with Beijing in Asia Pacific. The US has refused to show willingness to do so, and Donald Trump less likely than his predecessors to be willing to do so.

It is clear that Pyongyang and Washington are indulging in dangerous brinkmanship. So are Beijing and Washington.

* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 1st May '17 - 8:58am

    The political legitimacy of the Chinese government rests on military success in the late 1940s. Even the USSR used to pretend to have general elections. China has not yet decided what to do about Mao. Mao amalgamated the defeated Nationalist army into the communist army and put them into the Korean war in order to get them killed.

  • Steve Trevethan 1st May '17 - 10:04am

    Thank you for the article.
    Perhaps the USA, with or without “allies”, has not attacked North Korea, wrecked it and kept it wrecked, as it has Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya etc., is because it has nuclear weapons.
    Perhaps the following statistics may be of relevance when considering North Korean attitudes and even ours.
    During W W 2 , the UK lost 0.94% of its population, France lost 1.35%, China lost 1.89% and the US lost 0.32%. During the Korean War the DPRK lost more than 25% of its population.
    “We killed of – what – twenty per cent of the population. We burned down every town in North Korea… [General Curtis Lemay who coordinated the bombing campaign 1950-1953]
    [Please see current Global Research for full article.]

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 1st May - 10:04am
    Thank you for the article. Perhaps the USA, with or without "allies", has not attacked North Korea, wrecked it and kept it wrecked, as it...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 1st May - 9:59am
    Is an uncritical view of the EU sinful ?
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 1st May - 9:57am
    @ Caron "The only times I’ve ever felt moved by anything he’s said was when Diana died". Written by that well known Scot and bag...
  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 1st May - 9:46am
    Bill I hope you're right and the Party is beginning to see sense.
  • User Avatarexpats 1st May - 9:45am
    Keith Browning 30th Apr '17 - 4:30pm.....The Lib Dem campaign seems more anti-Labour and anti-SNP than anti-Tory. Fragmenting the anti-Tory vote will guarantee a Tory...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 1st May - 9:39am
    Was running Martin Bell's campaign ... with a Labour colleague, who had just been told that his time to be in Downing Street the next...