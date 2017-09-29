Observations of an ex pat: Identity crises

Economists love globalisation. It allows them to achieve what their fellow bean counters the accountants call economies of scale.
This has substantial knock-on benefits. It increases profits so it is good for shareholders and share prices . It reduces the prices at the till and so it is good for customers. It keeps down inflation which is fantastic news for old decrepit types on fixed incomes.
It creates job opportunities in the developing world which means the developed world does not need to dig so deeply into its aid pockets.
International understanding is improved by the exponential growth in global business, political, social and cultural links required to grease the wheels of globalisation.
Politicians are happy because the increased savings and profits mean more tax revenues for them to spend on their pet projects and ships, planes and soldiers.
But there are some dark clouds in this blue skies picture. First there is what I regard as a bit of a canard—job exports. I am unimpressed by this Trumpian argument because it can be rectified with economic growth and retraining.
Blowing away the next cloud – identity loss–is more problematic. As the world melds into one interdependent homogenous blob who are we as individuals? I ask the question because who we are is determined to a large degree by the language we speak, the religion we practice, our national history, culture and laws.
Globalisation is creating an identity crisis and that in turn has created a political backlash from people who fear that the essence of who they are is under threat. Furthermore, the nationalist backlash created by this perception threatens to undermine all the benefits of globalisation and regionalisation that have accrued since the end of World War Two and many years before.
There are many examples of this but two recent ones are independence referenda in Kurdistan and Catalonia.
The Kurds have been an ethnic group with their own language for centuries, but it was not until the 1920 Treaty of Sevres that the idea of a Kurdish state was officially mooted. However, three years later it was scrapped by the Treaty of Lausanne which divided the old Ottoman Empire between Britain, France and Turkey. What the Kurds regard as their homeland was divided between Syria, Iran, Iraq and Turkey.
Catalonia was actually its own medieval kingdom until 1492 when it joined with Queen Isabella Castile and King Ferdinand of Aragon to expel the Moors from the Iberian Peninsula. To a greater or lesser degree they have stayed part of what evolved the modern Spanish state ever since while still retaining their distinctive language and customs.
Now both Kurdistan and Catalonia think they can do better on their own and want to go independent. But they are facing problems in doing so. During the years that Catalan and Kurdistan have been part of bigger political units the world has moved on. Laws, treaties, and trade agreements have been negotiated and implemented by the parent governments (Iraq and Spain respectively). Are these to be jettisoned? Do Spain and Iraq’s political and trading partners want to deal with an independent Kurdistan and Catalonia? Will Iraq and Spain let them?
In the case of Kurdistan, Iraq, Turkey and Iran have discovered a rare common interest and physically isolated landlocked Iraqi Kurdistan in a bid to strangle the political foetus before it is born. All three have large and discontented Kurdish minorities and they fear that an independent Kurdistan in Iraq in Iraq will act as magnet that will drag away large slices of their respective territories. Turkey has actually sent troopsto the Kurdish-Turkish border and the independence referendum may inject a destabilising element into one of the world’s most strategic and volatile regions.
In Catalonia, Spain has arrested political activists and declared any referendum illegal and the result null and void. It is worried not only about losing its most productive region (more than a fifth of Spanish GDP) but also of breathing new life into independence movements across the Iberian Peninsula.
Spain is far from a homogenous unit. Among its 17 autonomous regions, eight have separatist movements. There are five official languages, three unofficial but recognised languages and four other languages. To discourage Catalan separatists the Madrid government has let it be known that it would block Catalonia from EU membership which it would need to survive.
Catalonia and Kurdistan are just two of the most recent examples of the world’s national identity crises. The election of Donald Trump can be traced back to the issue as can Britain’s Brexit decision. Independence movements are growing in numbers and influence around the world. The Scots, Bretons, Welsh, Walloons, Basques, Andalusians, Tibetans, Chechens, Palestinians, Houthis and many more are agitating either for independence or greater autonomy despite the economic and political consequeences.
The practical politics of globalisation have run into the brick wall of emotional national identity and vice versa. It is up to the political leaders to balance the opposing sides—or face the consequences
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
An excellent article which points out the clear benefits of globalisation.
My own thought is that you can still have a local cultural identity despite using foreign branded goods and services.
For example supporters of Premier League football teams can be passionate about their North London or Manchester team despite the players not being local (as they once were) or even English.
Why is it ‘a crisis’ when Kurds, Catalonians and others feel a sense of identity? Why should it be a negative if globalisation allows suppressed regional groups to assert their identity?
I cannot make up my mind whether this article is complaining that the world is becoming or is not becoming what it calls a “homogenous (sic) blob”.
Yes the world is becoming more and more interdependent: to resist this would be as futile as attempts to resist the laws of thermodynamics; time goes forward – we have to live with it. No, this does not mean that diversity should be suppressed: let’s live with this too.
“Globalisation is creating an identity crisis”
Are the Chinese becoming less Chinese or the Indians less Indian?
Are the English feeling less English?
Various ethnic nationalism have been around for centuries.
Economically, the correct way to look at the problem is to say that imports are good because they depress prices in the economy. This gives the Govt scope to deficit spend, and reflate the economy, creating extra employment without creating extra inflation. So if Germany can make cars more cheaply than we can and Germany is prepared to accept our IOUs (gilts) rather than trading their cars for something we can make for them then we just go ahead and let them supply them. Similarly with the Chinese and Steel, Spain and apples etc etc.
But, the crude economics doesn’t tell the complete story. If we have displaced steel workers, car workers, apple pickers, or whatever, in our economy it isn’t that easy to retrain them to be able to do whatever jobs our economy might create as a result of Government reflationary spending.
So any changes should be made slowly. The other factor to consider is a strategic one. We might be able to manage without making our own steel now, but what if there is an international crisis and we can’t buy it from China any longer? So again the crude economics doesn’t give us a complete guide. But, at least, we should understand what options are allowed to us.
@Martin: “Yes the world is becoming more and more interdependent: to resist this would be as futile as attempts to resist the laws of thermodynamics…”
Diversity and dependency are different things. 20 odd years ago, an error was spotted in the design for some Intel computer chips. There was a minor kerfuffle but it didn’t matter because computing of the time was diverse. If Intel chips made a mistake, you could run a different analysis to check the result. At the time, IT professionals talked about diversity — and there was some true diversity.
Today you can buy an ARM chip from different suppliers — even design one yourself — and they are diverse. But they are still dependent on initial designs from ARM.
In all aspects of life, we don’t think hard enough about diversity and dependency.
@Tom Arms
Well done for getting this site back onto an issue of more substance.
Can’t help wondering whether this linkage between globalisation in an economic sense and calls for independence is really the issue. More that it is the integration of political structures and stagnating prosperity that is more at the root of the identity crisis.
To quote:
‘Now both Kurdistan and Catalonia think they can do better on their own’
I’m trying to think of an example of a push for independence from a group that knew it would make them worse off. It is probably no mere coincidence that the calls for independence have increased during the post 2008 financial crisis.
Discontent born out of hardship exploited by vested interests. Brexit anyone?
PJ
A formal declaration of independence would definitely make Taiwan worse off.
The basic problem with globalisation is that it isn’t real in sense that most it advocates talk about it. Trump isn’t the result of an identity crisis. It was the result of Republicans voting Republican in a stubbornly American election. The people with an identity crisis over Brexit are Internationalist. The people who voted for Brexit are perfectly happy their identity which is what makes some internationalist fume about Little Englanders. It’s the classic projection.