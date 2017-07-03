‘Occupying’ the missing middle is not enough – Lib Dems must build it

Vince Cable recently said that if Lib Dems can “occupy that enormous ground in the middle of politics we’ve got tremendous opportunity”.
He’s only part right. To occupy is to inhabit a space that is otherwise vacant. There is a missing middle in British politics but that’s the point – it’s missing. There’s nothing there to inhabit. First it needs to be built in terms of a reality in Parliament and an idea based vision. This requires leadership.
So before Vince gets carried away with talk of the “political winds blowing in the Lib Dem’s favour” he would do well to remember that 7.4 per cent of the vote and 12 MPs isn’t much to work with. It’s a stump – and the centre ground cannot be rebuilt by it in its current form. He should then ask: Who are the Lib Dems? What are they for?
Here are the answers he should come up with. The Liberal Democrats are the party of the radical centre, not some confused wet-lettuce centrism.
They stand for a democracy that is devolved to powerful cities and regions because when politics is closer to the people it’s more responsive to the people.
They stand for a reformed electoral system that is representative rather than discriminatory.
They stand for an elected upper chamber because the House of Lords is bloated and undemocratic.
They stand for legalising cannabis not so everyone can spend their days smoking hash but to regulate a market that takes the dangerous stuff off the streets, helps those with addictions and removes the profit for gangs. All this whilst tax receipts flow to the exchequer.
They stand for radical long-term settlements on care and the NHS because playing the ‘We’re promising more money than the others’ game solves nothing. (Broader thinking is needed on entitlements more generally so that those who gain more pay more. It’s unfair that poorer taxpayers subsidise something from which they don’t benefit).
They stand for maintaining close ties with the EU and its single market because it’s stupid to bang on about the unreality of taking control of our money, laws and borders whilst ignoring the economic and regulatory realities of trade.
They stand for an economy that combines enterprise with equality because that’s how a free-market economy fosters a free, open society.
In the election campaign little was made of most of these principles. The electorate couldn’t answer the ‘Who?’ and the ‘What for?’ questions. If the next leader is to have a chance in rebuilding the centre-ground then they must start with vision and dispense with plucky gimmicks. Proudly giving the case for the party’s main standing points would be a start.
That won’t be enough. It is imperative that the new centre-ground takes stock of the political psychology behind seemingly intolerant backlashes. Brexit was a response from those who have a group based identity; who fear rapid change; who feel removed from a de-industrialised country where having a degree is the only ticket to success; who are geographically immobile thus unnerved by immigration. Their worries have been left, festering for too long. The result? We are living through it. Political chaos.
Therefore, for the new middle to emerge it must (as political psychologist Jonathan Haidt argues) empathise with the moral tenets: group loyalty, authority and the belief that ‘sacred’ ideas that should be off-limits. Connecting with issues of injustice and suffering is important but it ought be combined with action that understands more conservative feelings.
However, there is little purpose in developing such a vision without the numbers in Parliament. The potential is there and the ground fertile. One commentator rightly argued that the election result was not a vote for two-party politics but rather ‘none of the above politics’ – people are screaming for something different.
Labour’s success in the election was based on sentiment. Corbyn was the beacon of hope against May’s cold detachment. Class based loyalty is on the ebb with Labour winning over the wealthy middle class and Conservatives gaining with the working class. In short, the glue is melting and support is fickle.
Centre rooted MPs are frustrated. Tory moderates are at a loss, watching the party shoot each other over Europe, ignoring domestic plights – and the suffering behind them. Meanwhile, so-called ‘blairites’ witness, jaws-dropped, their leadership throw away the case for remaining in the single market.
The people are there. They just need a real alternative. The likes of Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry, Liz Kendall and Alison McGovern, all preach from similar hymn sheets.
So Vince. You are right about the opportunity in the missing middle, but occupation is a big word for a small party.
The Liberal Democrats have risen from the ashes before. Still, if the party really wants to occupy the centre ground it’s got to build it first.
We must, we can – so we will.
* Will Parker is a new Liberal Democrat member from Winchester, Hampshire who has very recently defected from the Conservatives. He is studying History & Politics at the University of Exeter and also writes at notboliticspolitics.
Our core vote is less than 7.4%.
Many of the 7.4% votes were tactical votes.
There is a very high churning of Lib Dem voters between elections.
In my view there are so few core Lib Dem voters because our liberal philosophy is not spelt out clearly enough and most people don’t know what Lib Dems stand for.
The oft quoted premble to the constitution could be equally true of Conservative or Labour parties.
Lib Dems need to set out a clear economic and social liberal philosophy before we can advance policies which are clear, consistent and distinctive. This will mean losing some Labour Lite members who are not economic liberals but at least we could then start to build a core vote on sound principles.
There are times when I think that my life has taken a wrong turn and that I should have spent my days smoking hash.
The big problem your list is that it talks about what we stand for not why we stand for it.
I am 58 years old this year. I was born in Bromley and brought up in Orpington. My father campaigned with Eric Lubbock. He was treasurer of the local party. I grew up campaigning. I have seen false dawn after false dawn over the years. I have seen our party climb from 6 seats to 57 and back to 8.
Greens know why they are in politics
Labour certainly is able to communicate their “why”
The Tories definitely know their “why”
We have to get people to buy into out “why” before we backfill with what we would do.
It frustrates me greatly that for years and years we have had the right answers for our country but people don’t understand why we exist in politics. Our core vote is much smaller than it should be because of it.
So let’s actually spend time explaining why we are Liberal Democrats not just what we will do.
This *is* “confused wet-lettuce centrism”
We need to be advocating liberalism first and foremost, not saying “we’re the same as Anna Soubry and Liz Kendall”, both of whom may be centrist, but neither of whom are remotely liberal.
David you don’t get to say who is In the party; neither do you get to set the policies. You can state your case for the small state and personal freedom ; you can even claim to be liberal, although in my eyes your much more of a libertarian , but unless you can convince a majority of the party to follow your lead you don’t get to set the agenda. As to the party following I see no one leading the libertarian cause and little appetite for the small state.
I agree. We need a convincing philosophy that answers the ‘why’ as well as the ‘who’. I did put a brief reasoning behind the stand points outlined. But I couldn’t have exceeded the word count guidelines anymore!
As for the point that the likes of Anna Soubry aren’t liberal, it depends on your definition. I would argue that tribalism won’t get us out of this state and Anna Soubry is as liberal as you’ll get. Both Anna Soubry, Liz Kendall etc are or have been associated with Lib Dem associated pressure groups such as More United and Open Britain. This shows they are not happy with the status quo. This shows they want something radically different.
My point is that it’s up to us to start thinking and acting on this and attempt to rebuild the missing middle in British politics – and make a success of it.
*Correction: Anna Soubry is as liberal a Conservative that you’ll get!
Radical centrism is an oxymoron IMHO, and this and similar phrases are occurring far too often on LDV for my liking. We might as well talk about angry sloths or savage sheep. Palehorse got it completely right the other day – we need to decide if we’re free market libertarians or social liberals and then we can start communicating with the electorate with some conviction. If we can’t decide, maybe it’s time for a divorce (can we do amicable?) while the stakes are relatively low. I’ve had a draft post on this in progress ever since the election, but real life keeps getting in the way. Manana…
@ Mark Blackburn,
‘Radical centrism is an oxymoron’. I agree. I made a similar point light years away.
However, much to my dismay, I found that sloth bears in areas where I was working, could be very angry and cause lasting damage to humans when provoked! I
to me the liberalism in governmental terms should mean open to scrutiny, fundamentally anti secretive and based on the belief that people are grown up enough to talk to sensibly. The idea of a huge split between the social and economic aspects of liberalism is something foisted on liberals since the Reagan/Thatcher era mostly by the Economic Right. If you look at the history of the Liberal Party it was not really preoccupied with shrinking the state like a bunch of dogmatic zealots.
This is so depressing. Despite all of Vince’s intelligence, experience and insight, it is so difficult to see him as anything other than a short term caretaker leader whilst we work out whether any of our younger MPs has the drive, ideas and inspiration to help the party recover from the damage that Clegg’s poor judgement inflicted during the coalition years.
I don’t think phrases like ‘centrist’ or ‘middle’ help, they are broad brush that mean little to the general public apart from compromise and wishy washy. The public are interested in change, solutions, stable economy, and a safe society to bring up their families. Lords reform and legalising cannabis are side issues that few people care about, and reinforce the opinion that the LD area fringe party. By all means have these policies, but to have them as headline policies in a general election ? Someone mentioned the LD should be either more left or more right and split the party. Why not be more left and more right, when the the need arises ? More government when it is needed, more free market when it is needed. Does being hemmed in the center means dilution compromise and hedging with the other two parties ?
Respect your views, but what platform do you suggest Vince stands on? I think you can be both
RADICAL: i.e. election reform, lords reform, significant devolution – for example a powerful elected mayor in every city; bring whitehall into 21st Century by radically restructuring NHS etc with long term settlements.
AND
CENTRIST: have an economy and fiscal policy that blends enterprise with equality.
You can be radical in a way that drastically haul overs our outdated, bloated institutions such as Whitehall, Parliament, Regionalism, Election system – ALL WHILST you are centrist fiscally – having a FREE MARKET WITH A SOCIAL CONSCIENCE.
Accept if you disagree though – what would you propose?
But agree that we should be pragmatic to the political landscape. At the end of the day of course you’re right voters don’t vote for the Conservatives because they say “we’re the party of the right” – it’s about connecting with their feelings, circumstances etc.
Political leadership needs BOTH: a strategic conscience based vision AND the use of cunning tactics/electioneering to get you there.
‘They stand for radical long-term settlements on care and the NHS because playing the ‘We’re promising more money than the others’ game solves nothing.’
Hold on a moment. If anything it was Theresa May who was talking about radical long-term settlements in this context. OK – a goodly number of people weren’t keen on her settlement, but she was to my mind very right to ask the questions.
The day will come when difficult questions have to be asked. Why triple lock the pension when as a whole pensioners are far from poor? What exactly is so wrong with asking people to look to assets (unearned houseprice wealth in particular) to fund care? Yes, we can and should debate pensions, care, NHS etc. But if I’m being honest it was May, not the LDP who was standing for radicalism on the issue.
Be honest: how many people here were impressed by the Theresa May Estate Agent stunt?
Jackie I agree with you. The triple lock was introduced at a time on great poverty amongst the elderly. That is no longer the case – so you’re right we should review the policy.
Theresa May suggested going to a double lock whilst introducing a social care reform linked to people’s assets. This is linked although different to the point I was making on the NHS more specifically. Norman Lamb recently spoke in Parliament for the for cross party work to come up with a settlement that solves the NHS funding crisis.
I broadly agree with both policies and think we were wrong to dismiss them.
However, the poicies turned out to be such a disaster for May because of way she presented them. Instead of publicising them as a positive, progressive reform that hoped to solve the flaws in social care, she presented them as almost necessary punishments.
So in short, the point was sourced from Lamb – our health spokesperson – and was not related to social care policy – for which we could take lessons from the Conservatives: good policy the success is in how they are presented and perceived.
Thank you Will, we seem to be getting there. Very few people who say we must be clear what Liberal Democrats stand for dare to go on and actually state what that means. We will only make progress if we start to articulate that, and while people may disagree with some details of what you suggest (powerful elected mayors? how about representative proportionally elected councils!) at least you are taking the trouble to spell it out.
Certainly, we need to be clear that we are not defined by centrism. Our policies happen at present to lie between outright socialism and full-blooded capitalism, but that is historical accident. Our values are on a different dimension, founded on respect for the contribution of every individual within a connected, devolved society. Therefore we espouse economic policies that nurture individual potential within the checks and balances of a network of open, tolerant communities.
This is not easy to spell out succinctly because it the future is always difficult to easily describe, until it arrives.
Will Parker – The triple lock we can dispute!
That said I think we agree on substance. You say, ‘Instead of publicising them as a positive, progressive reform that hoped to solve the flaws in social care, she presented them as almost necessary punishments.’ OK – but if the estate agent stunt is the response how does one publicise these ideas? I think that’s what left such a bad taste in the mouth for me. I keep hearing liberals tell me they dislike lazy answers – whatever May did it was not the easy option! And she got whacked for starting a debate this country absolutely needs about care funding.
I’ve no problem with what you are saying. But I don’t think it’s quite as straightforward as your replies suggest.
Thank you, Will Parker. Can you compress all that into an inspirational bumper sticker that sells the Liberal Democrat brand?
@ D. Evershed “This will mean losing some Labour Lite members who are not economic liberals but at least we could then start to build a core vote on sound principles.”
Sorry, Mr. Evershed, but it’s been tried before and found wanting by the Clegg/Laws/Alexander triumverate. All three have lost their seats and the Party’s national vote share went down from 22% in 2010 to 7.8% in 2015.
Have you any other bright ideas instead ?
Will Parker
This is a terrific piece, despite what some say. Welcome to the party. I do not know if you have , in your area , the sort of warm , and enthusiastic welcome you would get from the friendly Nottingham , and other parties I know, but you should.
We need ex- Conservatives. You add a trajectory and knowledge we can do with.
As one of many once upon a time in Labour party activism as a younger political stalwart, I like your stance.
You mention some , many of us would be delighted to welcome to our party.
I first met Anna Soubry years ago , as we are both in Nottingham.
Those who think because she does not conform to their brand of ideological purity , can say all they like about her liberalism or otherwise.
She has been a staunch, admirable , vocal defender of immigrants, immigration, and over many years, gay rights. She toes the party line sometimes, but she is , along with the delightful Heidi Allen, the modern version of the Heseltine and Major types, lost in that party.
As for the Labour figures you bring to the fore, like you, and your Conservative examples too, I have mentioned them before.
If they stay in the Labour party, along with Dan Jarvis, and many others we can see as real friends, it is that they await a better possibility.
The radical centre, moderate centre, or the description of centre left. I like all the above.
Those of us who are that need to stick together.
If I had just £1 for every time someone said we need to explain what Liberalism is about I’d be a wealthy man indeed! The problem is that our aims and values have never been reducible to sound bites.
As to the centre no thank you. Our Liberalism is the antithesis of the authoritarian Labour and Conservative parties. We are at one end of the political spectrum and they are surprisingly close together at the other. (See the late Donald Wade’s book for details) Both want to tell people what’s good for them and we want people to choose for themselves.
Never mind left, right or centre. We must put out our Liberal views so that people see we are different. Take a leaf out of the Canadian Liberal’s book and hold a conversation with people and find out what they want. It worked for them. From a disastrous election and 3rd place to government in 1 election. When are we going to have Justin at our conference to tell us how it’s done!