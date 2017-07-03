‘Occupying’ the missing middle is not enough – Lib Dems must build it

Vince Cable recently said that if Lib Dems can “occupy that enormous ground in the middle of politics we’ve got tremendous opportunity”.

He’s only part right. To occupy is to inhabit a space that is otherwise vacant. There is a missing middle in British politics but that’s the point – it’s missing. There’s nothing there to inhabit. First it needs to be built in terms of a reality in Parliament and an idea based vision. This requires leadership.

So before Vince gets carried away with talk of the “political winds blowing in the Lib Dem’s favour” he would do well to remember that 7.4 per cent of the vote and 12 MPs isn’t much to work with. It’s a stump – and the centre ground cannot be rebuilt by it in its current form. He should then ask: Who are the Lib Dems? What are they for?

Here are the answers he should come up with. The Liberal Democrats are the party of the radical centre, not some confused wet-lettuce centrism.

They stand for a democracy that is devolved to powerful cities and regions because when politics is closer to the people it’s more responsive to the people.

They stand for a reformed electoral system that is representative rather than discriminatory.

They stand for an elected upper chamber because the House of Lords is bloated and undemocratic.

They stand for legalising cannabis not so everyone can spend their days smoking hash but to regulate a market that takes the dangerous stuff off the streets, helps those with addictions and removes the profit for gangs. All this whilst tax receipts flow to the exchequer.

They stand for radical long-term settlements on care and the NHS because playing the ‘We’re promising more money than the others’ game solves nothing. (Broader thinking is needed on entitlements more generally so that those who gain more pay more. It’s unfair that poorer taxpayers subsidise something from which they don’t benefit).

They stand for maintaining close ties with the EU and its single market because it’s stupid to bang on about the unreality of taking control of our money, laws and borders whilst ignoring the economic and regulatory realities of trade.

They stand for an economy that combines enterprise with equality because that’s how a free-market economy fosters a free, open society.

In the election campaign little was made of most of these principles. The electorate couldn’t answer the ‘Who?’ and the ‘What for?’ questions. If the next leader is to have a chance in rebuilding the centre-ground then they must start with vision and dispense with plucky gimmicks. Proudly giving the case for the party’s main standing points would be a start.

That won’t be enough. It is imperative that the new centre-ground takes stock of the political psychology behind seemingly intolerant backlashes. Brexit was a response from those who have a group based identity; who fear rapid change; who feel removed from a de-industrialised country where having a degree is the only ticket to success; who are geographically immobile thus unnerved by immigration. Their worries have been left, festering for too long. The result? We are living through it. Political chaos.

Therefore, for the new middle to emerge it must (as political psychologist Jonathan Haidt argues) empathise with the moral tenets: group loyalty, authority and the belief that ‘sacred’ ideas that should be off-limits. Connecting with issues of injustice and suffering is important but it ought be combined with action that understands more conservative feelings.

However, there is little purpose in developing such a vision without the numbers in Parliament. The potential is there and the ground fertile. One commentator rightly argued that the election result was not a vote for two-party politics but rather ‘none of the above politics’ – people are screaming for something different.

Labour’s success in the election was based on sentiment. Corbyn was the beacon of hope against May’s cold detachment. Class based loyalty is on the ebb with Labour winning over the wealthy middle class and Conservatives gaining with the working class. In short, the glue is melting and support is fickle.

Centre rooted MPs are frustrated. Tory moderates are at a loss, watching the party shoot each other over Europe, ignoring domestic plights – and the suffering behind them. Meanwhile, so-called ‘blairites’ witness, jaws-dropped, their leadership throw away the case for remaining in the single market.

The people are there. They just need a real alternative. The likes of Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry, Liz Kendall and Alison McGovern, all preach from similar hymn sheets.

So Vince. You are right about the opportunity in the missing middle, but occupation is a big word for a small party.

The Liberal Democrats have risen from the ashes before. Still, if the party really wants to occupy the centre ground it’s got to build it first.

We must, we can – so we will.

* Will Parker is a new Liberal Democrat member from Winchester, Hampshire who has very recently defected from the Conservatives. He is studying History & Politics at the University of Exeter and also writes at notboliticspolitics.