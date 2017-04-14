Of eggs hatching, plants springing up, and polls rising for us

Easter is a time of new beginnings, wrote my local Vicar in his April newsletter. New beginnings for whom? I wondered. If the followers of a 2000-year-old religion can talk about new beginnings, can there be anything in the idea for the rather younger Liberal Democrats?

This is a time of working and waiting, for us – working for the May elections and waiting for Brexit-related developments. But could this be a pregnant pause, with our party about to burst into new life after the nine-month post Referendum hard grind? I believe so.

What strikes me first about this time is the sound of silence. All the fierce denunciations by Brexiteers of supposed backsliding by Remainers (who actually thought they were lucky to get a word in edgeways) has ceased. The angry headlines in the right-wing press, stirring up ordinary folk to stay agitated about immigrants and Brussels and rulings by foreign courts or even our own – all gone.

The intimidation of Remainers had its effects. Canvassing in Gorton last Saturday, I didn’t quite convince a young man who believes we are right in our demands over Brexit and for a referendum on the final deal, will vote for Jackie Pearcey but feels May is too entrenched with too many backers for our national aims to succeed. He had evidently been silenced by the angry clamour which claimed to represent that elusive ‘will of the people’, who ‘wanted their country back’.

Now, though, with the relief of satisfied silence from the current winners, fresh hopes can be stirring, The anger and dismay of Remainers begins to be voiced. What, did the people vote to be worse off? They already are, with rising prices and a weak pound. The Brexit secretary David Davis pledged that we will have ‘exactly the same benefits’ when we are out of the single market and the customs union as we had within them, at the same time as EU leaders plainly told us that no deal can be as good as the one we propose to give up. Even Theresa May, still advocating a ‘hard Brexit’, is acknowledging there will be a price to pay. But so far is she from being able to represent all of the people that the poorest are getting poorer, and ‘just about managing’ working people with benefits frozen may already be heading for the food banks.

The Liberal Democrats are here to represent ordinary people and to fight for them, against a government turning its face away, and an official opposition too divided to be able to do it. As people realise this, it doesn’t matter that they won’t yet know much about our policies. We are for the EU, they knew that already, but now it is becoming clear why we opposed Brexit – because of the harm it is doing and will do to ordinary British people if it is not stopped.

Already there is a new beginning. Our Leader Tim Farron has declared that we are aiming now to become the main national opposition party, replacing Labour. And, at last, Tim is being asked for his comments on the issues of the day by the media, and they are being reported. At the same time, influential people are pointing out the folly of the proposed hard exit. Former political leaders Blair, Major and Heseltine have all spoken out, and now there is a new group of figures from business, the arts and the charity sectors, led by the campaigner who defeated the government in the courts over Article 50, Gina Miller, which is aiming to block a hard Brexit under the name UK-EU Open Policy.

These Influential people, along with pro-Europe groups such as Open Britain, need the political leadership of the Liberal Democrats. We require, and are beginning to obtain, our country’s belief that we are now not only much needed but are a significant force. As the damage of Brexit worsens, this new beginning in which we are seen as serious contenders for power will surely be as welcome as the summer flowers. It should be so, because we are here to serve and to help all of our people through this difficult and dangerous time.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.