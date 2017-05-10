On deals and no deals

Tim Farron was challenged this morning on the radio whether the decision by the local party to stand down in Brighton Pavilion respresented some sort of deal. It isn’t, and nor should it be.

For all my long standing political differences with the Greens, I, like Tim, am relaxed about this decision. We weren’t going to win in Brighton Pavilion, and it is only fair that the Greens have a voice in parliament. Their politics are really quite bad in some ways but it is better they have a voice than are silenced. And tactically, I’d rather see a remainer Green MP than another Tory. The decision to stand down is a reasonable one irrespective of any quid pro quo. If there were any prospect of Lucas putting Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street, I would reconsider, but there isn’t.

Similarly the Greens’ decisions not to stand in Richmond Park, Lewes, and Oxford West and Abingdon are sound in their eyes – they would rather see Lib Dems win those seats than Tories. If you believe what the Greens believe, then the Tories are much worse than the Lib Dems. I welcome and applaud the non-tribalism.

There is of course a conflict here between this post-Brexit pragmatism and the more tribal, purist view that my party should stand in every seat and give every voter the choice. Labour take a purist view, as they have every right to. Indeed if Labour were more pragmatic, and if they admitted that to any social democrat the Lib Dems are by far preferable to the Tories, it would open a whole Pandora’s box of seats is it better not to fight, and risk creating a momentum for us, their rivals, at odds with their longer term goal of defeating us. I think it is worth the risk, but I would say that.

The converse doesn’t apply. It is not the case that to the average Lib Dem voter that Labour are any better than the Tories – in fact we already risk leaking votes to the Tories precisely because Labour under Corbyn is so much worse. Labour have found a leader whose economic policy is probably the one thing that could do more damage to the economy than leaving the single market will. If we still had the normal Labour Party – under Wilson or Kinnock or Blair or Brown or Yvette Cooper or Ed Balls – it would be different, but Labour has been taken over by socialists from the 1970s who are as baffled by the modern world as UKIP are afraid of it. Most of the voters know this and even Labour MPs will admit it. The last thing we Liberal Democrats need is any taint of association with the Labour Party under Corbyn.

Labour and Tory supporters – hard Brexiters aside perhaps – should recognise that we are better than the other lot, and vote accordingly where we are the challengers. Their parties would, if pragmatic, (and I never expect this to happen) detarget and/or stand down for us, but there is never the same case for us standing down for either of them: our vote would just split. This asymmetry makes deals difficult and punishes those who attempt them. May says we would support a coalition with Corbyn, though she knows it is not true, precisely because she knows it is bad for us and good for her if people believe it.

Many many good, moderate and reasonable people are planning to vote Conservative – today an extremist and reckless party – because of Jeremy Corbyn. They may even feel they don’t have a choice – in the name of taking back control and reasserting parliamentary democracy, May will tell them, with no sense of irony or shame, that there is no choice.

But good moderate and reasonable people, whether they are naturally Liberal Democrats, or pro-coalition Conservatives, or supporters of what the Labour Party stood for 5, 15 or 30 years ago, need to see that the Liberal Democrats will represent them far better than either of the others, and that a vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for the Liberal Democrats.

* Joe Otten is the candidate for Sheffield Heeley, a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.