One union liberalism

So now we know what Brexit means. Other than the famous tautology, it means we’re out of the Union, out of the market, out of the travel area, out of the customs union, everything. To cut a long story very short, it means I feel lied to.

Far from governing in the interests of both Remain and Leave voters, this government’s Brexit objectives leave pro-Europeans with no stake in the proceedings that will define this United Kingdom perhaps for the remaining duration of its existence. Worse, we are being asked to meekly unite behind the most trenchant version of the opposing viewpoint available.

A bitter enough pill for an individual to swallow, but in summarily rejecting any compromise at all, this government is also dismissing a substantial majority view formed in a nation backing European partnership.

Liberal Democrats in Scotland have been making a virtue out of being the only party in favour of two Unions, the only pro-EU, pro-UK party. Given the ascendant and hegemonic views of the SNP and the Tories, the probability of retaining both unions is low. Those parties hold power and will remain in power throughout the negotiations as no elections are due between then and now. By the time we get a chance to propose having cake and eating it to the electorate, it will be too late. There will be no cake.

A second European referendum is off the table, the government making it clear that it prefers no deal to one it doesn’t like. So we must look to less perfect solutions.

Since June, I have been back and forth between my old and new homes, England and Scotland. A sense of division is becoming ever more pronounced. Likewise, the strategies that work to defend and advance liberalism are diverging. In England the strategy is to knuckle down and get on with the twenty year project of salvaging elements of Liberal England and rebuilding it.

Here in Scotland, much more can be salvaged. The social market economy is less degraded, with political momentum behind its defence that simply does not exist elsewhere. We must also recognise that second referendums can happen on more than one issue.

The party should continue to support the Scottish Government’s initiative to negotiate some consolation prizes of Scottish access to elements of the European Project. Further, we should back that up with an idea about what happens if, as this Brexit strategy indicates, that negotiation goes nowhere.

Consider the vision expressed by May: Britain as a tax haven undercutting competition, undermining workers’ rights harming everyone but the very richest and seeing an acceptable future in signing up to whatever America First trade deal that Mr Trump might be willing to offer to keep Britain from cooperating further with Europe. This cheapens the Union between England and Scotland.

At the close of these negotiations, we Liberal Democrats must be prepared to stand by our principles, be they social democratic, liberal internationalist or simply the values of common decency. If this Brexit strategy is followed through to the conclusion of a hard right corporations’ deal, can we back an independent Scotland in Europe as a better alternative than Britain alone against the world?

* T J Marsden is a member of the Liberal Democrats originally from Peterborough but latterly based in Scotland