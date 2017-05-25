Online Champions – an election initiative from Your Liberal Britain

Those nice people at Your Liberal Britain have already changed the way we do things as a party. Their initiatives to help us create our vision of what a Liberal Britain could look like have been incorporated into the policy making process.

Now they are turning their hands to a new challenge for the General Election.

When you share something on social media, and it’s been liked by loads of people, have you had a look and seen whether it’s actually been liked or shared by someone who isn’t already a Liberal Democrat?

Social media can be a bit of an echo chamber. That’s why Your Liberal Britain has decided to tackle that to widen the reach of Lib Dem messages.

YLB’s founder Jim Williams told me:

The thinking behind the initiative is that thousands of Lib Dem supporters work hard every day to make the case for the Liberal Democrats online – but all too many struggle to break out of their echo chambers. And they often lack access to the party’s messages, not knowing which topic to best tackle at any one time. The Online Champions community empowers these activists to break out of their echo chambers and speak directly to voters, not just to their friends. We train our 200+ volunteers to win votes and swat aside trolls, using all the latest messages and resources from the party. And we connect these activists together, to form a tight-knit community that supports one another online.

The good thing about this is that you can do it at those times of day when it would be rude to deliver leaflets.

Online champions really seem to enjoy their work.

If you think it sounds interesting, you can sign up to become a volunteer here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings