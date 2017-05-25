Caron Lindsay

Online Champions – an election initiative from Your Liberal Britain

By | Thu 25th May 2017 - 10:25 am

Those nice people at Your Liberal Britain have already changed the way we do things as a party. Their initiatives  to help us create our vision of what a Liberal Britain could look like have been incorporated into the policy making process.

Now they are turning their hands to a new challenge for the General Election.

When you share something on social media, and it’s been liked by loads of people, have you had a look and seen whether it’s actually been liked or shared by someone who isn’t already a Liberal Democrat?

Social media can be a bit of an echo chamber. That’s why Your Liberal Britain has decided to tackle that to widen the reach of Lib Dem messages.

YLB’s founder Jim Williams told me:

The thinking behind the initiative is that thousands of Lib Dem supporters work hard every day to make the case for the Liberal Democrats online – but all too many struggle to break out of their echo chambers. And they often lack access to the party’s messages, not knowing which topic to best tackle at any one time.

The Online Champions community empowers these activists to break out of their echo chambers and speak directly to voters, not just to their friends.

We train our 200+ volunteers to win votes and swat aside trolls, using all the latest messages and resources from the party. And we connect these activists together, to form a tight-knit community that supports one another online.

The good thing about this is that you can do it at those times of day when it would be rude to deliver leaflets.

Online champions really seem to enjoy their work.

 

If you think it sounds interesting, you can sign up to become a volunteer here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Butler 25th May '17 - 10:47am

    The big new question doing the online rounds that ‘progressives’ are struggling with;

    The British Empire was condemned for plundering the resources of the third world and yet British ‘progressives’ celebrate plundering the third world for it’s vital skilled Human resources.

    Most migrants to the UK do not return to their impoverished homelands before someone employs this very lame retort.

    Surely it’s a pretty extremist position to idly stand aside whilst this tragic plundering of Doctors and Engineers from Bulgaria and Botswana continues?

    Surely better to train the many British youngsters for the world of nursing that might otherwise face a life on the dole or enduring an undignified job

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 25th May - 10:04am
    Meg, I think the best way of getting rid of bad things is by directly challenging them and saying no it's not acceptable. If there...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 25th May - 10:01am
    Point taken, Catherine, although I've seen them operate at Westminster and in local authorities.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 25th May - 9:59am
    On the footy theme, LDV readers might be interested to know that should Huddersfield Town bounce back into the top tier of English football on...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 25th May - 9:54am
    Conviction for causing explosions carries a life sentence at the discretion of the sentencing judge, as with attempted murder, etc. Murder carries a mandatory life...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 25th May - 9:48am
    Consider the elections for the National Assembly. Party list means voting for the top candidate or the name of the party. Many people who thought...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 25th May - 9:48am
    I also received a signed letter from Paddy when I won my seat in a council by-election in 1991. It is good that HQ are...