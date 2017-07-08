Open a golden gate to grow power

We Liberal Democrats want power. Leader Tim Farron has stated that we want to be in government again, to have power to enact our policies, and we also seek power in local government through our elected councillors.

At present though we seem all too far away from having power. The ’fightback’ after the grim 2015 General Election results seems to have petered out. Yes, numbers of council seats have been won back, and yes, we now have 12 MPs instead of 8. But highly valued MPs have lost, scores of deposits have been forfeited, and we reach only 7% in the polls. We hoped to have massive support from Remainers, now that the country’s economy is faltering and the promises of the Brexiteers being shown up, but in the highlighted clash of May’s Tories and Corbyn’s Labour, pro-EU voters found other priorities.

Then the vote on the amendment to the Queen’s Speech to stay in the EU single market and the customs union gained only 101 ‘ayes’, as the Government and the Labour Party maintained their extraordinary negative alliance. What we Lib Dems actually want is for the British people to realise that Brexit is not only harmful but need not be carried through. But it hasn’t happened yet.

So we are as powerless as before. Or are we? It’s interesting that a Corbyn ally, Ian Lavery, says that the Labour Party is now ‘too broad a church’, and that Momentum voices are suggesting that 50 moderate Labour MPs might like to join us. Previously, Tory commentator and former MP Matthew Parris had similarly said in a Times column that his party may be too broad a church, though he didn’t go so far as to advise a breakaway movement, remarking that ‘Liberal Democrats aren’t serious about government.’

Maybe then we should proclaim, ‘Now is the time to come to us, Labour and Tory doubters both – if a centre party is wanted, we are it!’ However, this is not a way forward that the British people necessarily want. Our party does not, sadly, inspire much public confidence at present. Our policy on Europe is only partly accepted, other policies more vaguely known and liked by some, but we are seen as too distant from political power. And if we remind people of our past taste of power in the Coalition, too many former complaints may be raised, especially with the new alluring Corbyn promises.

Yet I believe that it is power that we should be talking to people about. In fact, everybody wants a bit of power for themselves. It might be power to get enough to live on with a bit to spare, or to find a job that lasts, or a decent home to rent. It might be power to give our children a better life. Or it might be power to take back control – not in some nebulous political way, but to feel able at last to meet one’s own needs and hopes.

Who can help ordinary people to gain power? That depends on why politicians want power. Will the Tories help, when so many seem to want power for personal satisfaction, or to keep in with rich and influential people? Will Labour help, since they really want to do good to people through energetic state intervention?

There are many motives. But only the Liberal Democrats care about individual power. We believe in the right of everyone to be treated with respect, to have freedom to make their own decisions about their lives, and we want to disperse power as far as possible. Through our community work we try to help individuals, and we work on policies to offer whenever we gain power, so as to achieve more along with the people we represent.

This is the point: we are already committed to these actions. What is needed is to reframe the beliefs that we hold to catch people’s attention. They are inspiring beliefs which can win hearts and minds. Put most simply, what are the Liberal Democrats for? We are for empowering individual people. That is all we need to say. It is, I believe, our golden gate to open to that future when the British people will have faith in us again.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.