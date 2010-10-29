Opinion: Condorcet 101, or We Can Do Better Than AV

Attentive readers may have noticed I am not a fan of the alternative vote. I don’t think it is proportional – because it isn’t. However, it is not a bad system for selecting a candidate for a single vacancy. On this basis the Lib Dems use it extensively for internal elections when there is only one vacancy. However it is, to my mind, not the fairest such system.

No single vacancy system can be proportional. That is why the Lib Dems rightly push for Single Transferable Vote in every election they can. However, there will always be single vacancy elections: for mayors, for candidates, for presidents. There is a method, the Condorcet method, which offers a fairer system of voting than AV.

Suppose we have an election in a deeply divided society. 100 people love marmite, like peanut butter, and hate vegemite. 99 people love vegemite, like peanut butter, and hate marmite. 50 or so people love peanut butter, and are split 25/25 between marmite and vegemite. (This example is quite robust and can work with many different numbers).

Let’s have the election under AV:

100 people vote marmite 1, peanut butter 2, vegemite 3

99 people vote vegemite 1, peanut butter 2, marmite 3

25 people vote peanut butter 1, marmite 2, vegemite 3

25 people vote peanut butter 1, vegemite 2, marmite 3.

In round one the results are:

Marmite 100

Vegemite 99

Peanut butter 50

Peanut butter is then eliminated and we move onto round 2:

Marmite 125

Vegemite 124

And so marmite wins. But most people would have much preferred peanut butter to the winner. Indeed peanut butter would have been a result everyone would have been happy with. This is what the Condorcet method does – it looks for the result that most people would be happy with.

Condorcet looks at every possible combination of two candidates; and looks at who voters prefer from each combination:

X Marmite Vegemite Peanut Butter Marmite X 124 voters prefer vegemite to marmite 149 voters prefer peanut butter to marmite Vegemite 125 voters prefer marmite to vegemite X 150 voters prefer peanut butter to vegemite Peanut Butter 100 voters prefer marmite to peanut butter 99 voters prefer vegemite to peanut butter X

We then consider these as a number of separate battles:

125 voters prefer marmite to vegemite whereas 124 prefer vegemite to marmite – so marmite beats vegemite

149 voters prefer peanut butter to marmite whereas 100 prefer marmite to peanut butter – so peanut butter beats marmite

150 voters prefer peanut butter to vegemite whereas 99 prefer vegemite to peanut butter – so peanut butter beats vegemite.

So peanut butter has won every one of its battles and is the winner (occasionally no single candidate wins all of its battles – in which case various methods can be used to select a winner. The most common, Schluze’s method, considers the number of individual vote battles each candidate wins).

As well as always producing the most acceptable candidate, Condorcet has a number of other advantages: it is very simple (voting is the same as AV, or even a bit more flexible: any statement of preference can be counted as a Condorcet vote), it has a long history and a proud liberal tradition (like so much liberal thought it comes from the French Revolution – specifically from my hero Marie Jean Antoine Nicolas de Caritat, marquis de Condorcet), it benefits from the very latest in psephological research (the Schluze method was only invented in 1997), it has been tried and tested in the real world (many companies use it to elect their board of directors), and results can be calculated quickly, transparently, and efficiently at no cost (Open STV is my favourite of the many free software packages available which can calculate Condorcet.).

Most of all though: Condorcet means that we always get the least bad candidate. We only need to look at the London Mayoral Elections to know that AV has a problem*. In both 2004 and 2008 it seemed that most Londoners would have preferred the Lib Dem candidate to either Ken (or Steven) or Boris (or Ken). Ken and Boris were the marmite and vegemite: nobody really liked either of them, but most people hated one of them enough for the other to win under AV. Tactical voting was part of the problem (and under Condorcet tactical voting would have had much less of an impact), as was the Lib Dems failure to explain how the system worked – and their subsequent receiving of thousands of utterly useless second preferences (under Condorcet every preference is useful). However, in the main this was due to a fundamental quality of AV itself.

I’m not suggesting Lib Dems drop the referendum on AV and push for Condorcet instead. The right system of voting for the House of Commons is Single Transferrable Vote and any further muddying of that water is not going to help anyone. However, I’d like to see Lib Dems accept that AV is not the best method of filling a single vacancy – and start to push for Condorcet in mayoral elections, and start to use it in their own internal elections. After all, how many times have we seen internal elections where, after two strong factions put up candidates, everybody seemed a little disappointed that the third candidate didn’t come through the middle?

*This is in part due to the fact that mayoral elections in the UK are fought under the weird Sri Lankan based “two preference” system: it is likely that under full AV Susan Kramer would have won in 2000. However, the difference between two preference and AV in ‘04 and ‘08 was likely minimal.

Fred Carver is a former Liberal Democrat councillor in the London Borough of Camden. He blogs on world elections and politics at Who Rules Where.