Our Brexit strategy needs amending

I voted Remain in the EU Referendum. I still think we should remain a member of the EU, for a wide variety of reasons. I also think our policy on Brexit- to push government to negotiate the best possible deal, and then call for a referendum on the final result- is broadly correct. Certainly, people have a right to change their mind as we find out more details, or even decide that they were once wrong about something. However, one major amendment is needed.

As things stand, the polls look like they’re turning. If a new referendum were held today, there is a wealth of evidence to suggest that Remain would win it. The polls say something else, too; people don’t actually want a second referendum. Therein lies the brick wall we’re banging against, as our poll numbers continue to stagnate. It is also the key flaw in our strategy.

I’m not going to suggest that we could take the UK back into the EU without a second referendum. Although constitutionally possible, it just doesn’t make political sense to discard the result of a first referendum under any different measure. That even goes for the more democratic ‘actually take it to election, so those who would be responsible are bound by their campaign pledges, and held accountable for their lies’ option. The thing is, ‘let’s just do it again’ doesn’t resonate with voters.

There is a reason we lost the first referendum, and it isn’t that we’re all ‘elites’, or the EU is secretly making people’s lives significantly worse (rather, it is secretly making people’s lives better, but that’s an argument for another day). We lost because, when the Leave campaign set out their vision, we got far too pre-occupied by the fact it wasn’t true, was unattainable, and was largely nothing to do with leaving the EU. People chose to believe a message of hope over a group of politicians and campaigners pointing out that it wasn’t true.

Indeed, as I’m sure we all know now, Vote Leave’s campaign director has explicitly said that the referendum was won on the £350 million a week to the NHS lie. The crucial swing amongst moderate Tory voters came when key figures started talking about a ‘Norway model’ and instant liberal free trade deals with the rest of the world. Some of the more liberal Brexit campaigners even advocated continued free movement (though I’m relatively sure few people listened). If you exclude Farage and his band of hatemongers, the referendum was built on hope rather than fear. That hope may well have been unfounded and manipulated, but it was always going to be difficult to kill with mere numbers. ‘Forecasts have been wrong before’ and the like.

These are the messages that resonated with the leave voters who may change- or have already changed- their mind, and with many remain voters who now don’t want to re-run the referendum because ‘Brexit is an opportunity’. These are people are not convinced by a party determined to remain no matter what, and are certainly not convinced by a party that simply assumes that they want a second referendum.

The solution to this isn’t a revolution. It’s merely some re-wording. Rather than declare that we’ll push for the best possible Brexit and call for a referendum no matter what, we should be demanding that certain terms – based on the claims of the more liberal Brexiteers – are met, and demand another referendum if they are not. Things like £350 million a week for the NHS, a ‘Norway Model’, paying no fee whatsoever to the EEA but retaining full access to all the benefits it provides, agreements for Brits to retain their rights to live, move and work freely across Europe, and a Britain that has more moral clout and works at the heart of the global community to drive positive change. Oh, and the significant and immediate economic growth Leave promised during the Article 50 process.

This is no significant departure on substance, but there is one key difference. Hope. Those desperate to see Brexit succeed, who understand what a bad Brexit would look like and may have voted either for or against, do not want a party to call a referendum ‘no matter what’. That ‘no matter what’ caveat makes a lot of difference- standing in the way of voters hopes, no matter how slim they are, is a sure fire way to alienate them rather than convince them that a referendum is a good idea, even if they’re starting to think that those promises were, shall we say, shaky.

And if we get that deal? Well, we spent much of the last few decades asking what on earth, hypothetically, could make people like John Redwood or Ian Duncan Smith support our EU membership. We ridicule the stubborn Eurosceptics, who blindingly hate the EU for the fact its European alone. Maybe we should ask what, hypothetically, would make us support Brexit.

* Adam Hyde is the editor of GreatBritishPolitics.co.uk, and works for a global development think tank in London. He has been a Lib Dem since 2015. Prior to that, Adam was on the liberal wing of the Labour party, leaving after the 2015 leadership election.