Our final PEB: What happens if we get a bad Brexit deal?

Here’s a clip from our final Party Election Broadcast of the campaign which is airing today:
It’s certainly well made and captures the sense of horror that we may feel in two years’ time if the Brexiteers don’t deliver on their assertions.
If there’s nothing we can do about it, how are we going to feel.
Launching the broadcast, Ed Davey said:
The look on peoples’ faces as the news sinks in says it all. We want to bring home to people how incredibly irresponsible Theresa May is being, and how she is risking peoples’ jobs and livelihoods. This is what will happen if she is allowed to stitch up a deal and deny the people a say on the final deal.
She is pursuing Nigel Farage’s cold, mean-spirited, extreme Brexit agenda which will leave our schools and hospitals facing savage cuts. Nigel Farage told you everything you need to know about Theresa May when he tweeted: ‘Theresa May is using the exact words and phrases I’ve been using for 20 years.’
This is a powerful, well-made film that will make a major splash in the campaign, reminding people that only the Liberal Democrats are offering the people a say on the final deal.
What do you think?
So let me get this straight… Liberal Democrats want to Remain. They are campaigning for a referendum so that a bad deal can be rejected and we can choose to Remain instead.
Therefore… the Liberal Democrats want Theresa May to get a bad deal?
Because if she did manage to get a good deal, then there’s a chance people might vote to accept it, and leave, and the Liberal Democrats want it to be rejected, so they can remain.
Have I got that right? The Lib Dems want a bad deal?
@Dav
It would probably help you and us for you to indicate what you think a “good deal” would look like,
Well, I mean, even if you think that any possible deal is bad, this makes it look like you want May to fail.
Even if you think that failure is inevitable, it’s possible to look like you think that’s a bad thing, that you would prefer Britain to succeed and you regret that you don’t think that’s possible.
But this makes it look like you’re crowing about it; just waiting for the inevitable (you think) failure because it will allow you to say, ‘See? We were right all along! You should never have voted to leave! Now you can have a second chance to vote right this time!’
It comes over a tad… smug? Maybe a little… unpatriotic?
Not a great look in an election campaign.
As I understand the workings of the Lisbon Treaty, Article 50 is designed to avoid countries handing in their resignation, entering into negotiations with the EU and then deciding they might want to stay in after all. May they could manage to squeeze some concessions or life outside the EU might be less appealing than it might have appeared originally.
That’s why it’s called a trigger. Once a trigger is pulled it can’t be unpulled.
So we’ll just have to wait and see. My expectation is that the EU won’t negotiate as Mrs May and others might wish. We’ll be offered a take-it-or-leave-it deal which will almost certainly be rejected because it’s just too bad. We’ll then be trading on WTO terms for a time.
That won’t be the end of it though. Once the EU has made its political point the real negotiations will be able to begin.
@Simon Shaw:
It looks to me like the lib dems just want to stop Brexit at any cost. It’s like they believe staying in the EU is the right thing and that it shouldn’t even have been decided by referendum and the vote on the deal is just another chance to stop it.
If this is the case then why did they vote with the government to put the question to the people in the first place when the government made it clear that they would implement whatever the people decided?
I think this has made people less likely to trust the party and will cost the party seats. I do not understand why the party decided to harm its self like this?
If I have understood correctly, why didn’t the 2015 manifesto say “we strongly believe it is best for the UK to remain a member of the EU, we will vote against any vote to settle the issue by referendum and in the event that the people or parliament try to leave the EU (either by parliamentary vote or by referendum) we will fight that decision tooth and nail as the passionately pro EU party that we are”?
If there is a minority Cons government led by Boris then this issue will probably not arise, he and they will find a reason to stay in the EU.
Surely, all both sides can really do is wave a somewhat empty threats at each other.
@ Dav:
I am sure Liberal Democrats could live with a good deal. The definition of a ‘good deal’ would be along the lines promised by Brexit leaders such as David Davis and Boris Johnson: keeping all the good bits without the constraints.
More likely however, not least because Theresa May has repeatedly said she would accept it, is no deal.
But whatever it turns out to be, it is surely reasonable to demand the deal be submitted to the British people for their approval.