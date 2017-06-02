Our final PEB: What happens if we get a bad Brexit deal?

Here’s a clip from our final Party Election Broadcast of the campaign which is airing today:

It’s certainly well made and captures the sense of horror that we may feel in two years’ time if the Brexiteers don’t deliver on their assertions.

If there’s nothing we can do about it, how are we going to feel.

Launching the broadcast, Ed Davey said:

The look on peoples’ faces as the news sinks in says it all. We want to bring home to people how incredibly irresponsible Theresa May is being, and how she is risking peoples’ jobs and livelihoods. This is what will happen if she is allowed to stitch up a deal and deny the people a say on the final deal. She is pursuing Nigel Farage’s cold, mean-spirited, extreme Brexit agenda which will leave our schools and hospitals facing savage cuts. Nigel Farage told you everything you need to know about Theresa May when he tweeted: ‘Theresa May is using the exact words and phrases I’ve been using for 20 years.’ This is a powerful, well-made film that will make a major splash in the campaign, reminding people that only the Liberal Democrats are offering the people a say on the final deal.

What do you think?

