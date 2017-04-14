Our Spanish sister-party Ciudadános is using “Community Politics” to build up support

Two weekends ago (from Friday March 31st to Sunday April 2nd) a group of D66 party members from The Hague, with council leader Robert van Asten and national Foreign Secretary Tjeerd Dierckxsens from the party executive, visited our brand-new Spanish sister party Ciudadános in Madrid, where their constituency party received us. They turned out to be very similar to your average D66/LibDem man or woman.

Spain was the first European country ever where a small progressive majority of anti-Napoleon politicians convening in Cádiz (protected by Wellingtons expeditionary force) promulgated a truly liberal Constitution in 1812; but when the Bourbon king returned from French captivity in 1814 he canceled all that and restored absolutist rule. Liberal rule was temporarily restored in 1820-1823, and later on for longer periods of time during the 19th century. But Conservatism (working hand in glove with the Catholic Church and the monarchy) and Socialism (starting in 1870-1900) proved stronger than the small, urban, liberal minority. Liberalism disappeared from Spanish politics in the 20th century, especially because of the polarization culminating in the Civil War (1936-9) and Franco’s dictatorship (1939-’75).

In Franco’s last years a pragmatic group of technocrats started re-opening Spain to western influences, using mass tourism (Torremolinos) as a way to earn the money necessary for social and infrastructural modernization. Immediately after Franco’s death the king (restored on the throne) installed technocrat Adolfo Suárez to lead a modernizing government and restore/implant western democracy. Suárez created a center party UCD to govern de “Transition to Democracy”; his government legalized the Socialist and the Communist Party.

Spain requested and got admission to the EU and NATO. Around 1982 the transition neared completion and the UCD started splintering. The Socialists (PSOE) and the Conservatives (PP, founded by another Francist technocrat minister, Fraga), with extensive corporatist networks around them, started dominating Spanish politics; the Communists (IU) became the third party, forever in opposition. Suárez resigned from the UCD government to found a social-liberal party CDS; but although a useful modernizing force he (nor his CDS) never got massive traction, and succumbed to the millstones PSOE and PP pulverizing all others.

As everybody knows, both PP and PSOE proved to be structurally corrupt in their party networks; combined with the 2008-2016 financial crisis, this opened political space where a far-left party Podemos and the social-liberal Ciudadános (“Citizens”) appeared. After two elections (2015-2016), the PP only stayed in government by getting support from Ciudadános, who according to the newspaper El País altered the Budget proposal for next year (the Spanish learning coalition politics).

Podemos is blemished because prominent cadres helped Chavez in ruining Venezuela, and is refusing to work with either PP or PSOE.

Ciudadános (started in Catalonia) meanwhile is building a national party organization. The D66 The Hague delegation witnessed them organizing protest in a Madrid suburb about the lack of public services there.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.