Ed Fordham

P-1: Deep breath

By | Wed 22nd February 2017 - 8:20 pm

Well after a few weeks, numerous days, endless hours and given my tiredness, countless minutes – polling day is about to commence. And yes, we have reached that point. ‘No more leaflets’ shout the notices on the doors. Some of the notices scream ‘NO MORE LEAFLETS’, some of the house don’t want UKIP leaflets specifically and some of the residents are quite articulate in their resistance. The most receptive and consistent in welcoming the avalanche of the leaflets have been the recycling boxes and bins.

What has been striking and fellow Liberal Democrats will appreciate this – has been the warmth of reception that we have had. Without a doubt the candidate who has emerged as kind, honest, respected and yes distinctive has been Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

I have worked with many many candidates and I can confidently say that you can be proud of the work, standing and respect of Dr Zulfiqar Ali. Zulfi has been beset by media and unlike virtually all of the other candidates he has not been on the run – he has been calm and accessible.

So we clear the office, bundle the good morning leaflets and prepare for a full-on count where no party really knows what will happen. Can I on behalf of the team here, and perhaps on your behalf, thank Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Liberal Democrat Candidate for Stoke-on-Trent Central.

And, again on your behalf, thank Zulfi’s family, friends and the Local Party who have duly rallied to the cause and helped us fight the Battle of Stoke. Just the fourth battle in the list of Witney, Richmond, Sleaford & North Hykeham, and certainly not the end of the long steady climb that is the Liberal Democrat Fightback…

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali

2 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 22nd Feb '17 - 8:32pm

    There is a half-page cartoon on page 27 of The Times of 22/2/2017, which shows a man with a UKIP£ badge and a Liverpool FC scarf singing “You’ll ne-e-e-e-ever walk alo–o-one!”

  • Leekliberal 22nd Feb '17 - 8:36pm

    Ed -Thanks to you, Zulfi and all the Stoke Central team for a terrific effort!

