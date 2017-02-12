P-11. It’s Sunday Politics Midlands show live from Staffordshire University

Sunday morning at Staffordshire University on the Leek Road Campus and we getting ready for Sunday Politics Midlands who are hosting a live debate between the five leading candidates in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election. I’m here with Zulfiqar having a coffee before it all commences.

Sitting here in the coffee bar with the other candidates is always slightly curious – I’m trying to think of a witty line about watching the Labour candidate Gareth Snell having make-up applied… but I think I’ll leave that there

So what will Zulfi have to say? I’m pleased to say he’s standing on a strong ticket, he’s calm, he’s genuine and sincere. As a Cardiologist he gives you confidence that he’s in control and in command.

It’s so good having a candidate in whom you have confidence and don’t need to over-worry. As a classic candidate he can get distracted by the needs of residents (this is good), he tries to do too much in too little time (this is good), and best of all he knows lots of people and gets stopped in the street (this is very good).



So what are we trying to do? It’s very simple: we are trying to project who Dr Zulfiqar Ali is in simple and honest terms to the residents of Stoke-on-Trent Central. We are being honest about our internationalism and about being pro-European, against the damaging effects of Brexit and deeply worried for the effects on the City, on Staffordshire University and on the factories and manufacturing of North Staffordshire. And further to that we are campaigning for real investment in the NHS, some real solutions to the problems facing health care here in Staffordshire and that Zulfi is the only candidate to understand those issues and knows what needs to be done for the NHS.

Right now there is a break in filming and the 5 candidates are being shown the pre-recorded shots of the other 5 non-debating candidates. As it’s Sunday I’m not going to urge you to do lots and come to Stoke – after all it’s the weekend. But please go back over Lib Dem Voice and have a read of the articles I have been writing each day. Today is Polling Day minus 11 (P-11) and tomorrow (Monday 13th) the postal voters will begin to cast their votes.

We are super busy in the HQ and working hard for every vote. So it’s busy times. Hope to see you soon. Right, back to the show…

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali