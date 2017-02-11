P-12: Thanks to all those helping in Stoke who are not yet Liberal Democrats

So the weekend is always busy – but right now it’s like a gathering of the clans. People coming in from across the country to help the Liberal Democrat candidate Dr Zulfiqar Ali. Now I have done a lot of campaigns and by-elections and seen a fair range of Liberal Democrats. But today has surprised and impressed me…

People are turning up to help Dr Zulfiqar Ali who have never been involved in Party politics – when asked they are desperate to stop the rise of UKIP, against the rise of the far right, against hatred and against fear. These are predominantly young people, they are angry at the way their country is going and they want want a new direction that is positive and inclusive and welcoming.

In addition we have regular hardened party activists who know and understand what is at stake in this election. They know that the harder you work, the better your vote will be. Now the politics of Stoke-on-Trent is unlike many other cities – people have backed opposition groups in the hope of change and been disappointed. In addition they have seen Labour parachute in candidate after Labour candidate to be their MPs. Now this is not a plea for pure localism – Stoke has a proud history of welcoming people from different communities – but occasionally it would be good to have someone who has made Stoke their home before they were elected.

One helper today was talking of his time working at Shelton Bar Steelworks – there Ukrainians and Poles worked decades ago long before the concerns of today’s migration debate. In addition he spoke of the Chapels of Hanley that laid on services in Welsh for the miners who worked the pits and mines. So what do all these stories mean, why do I repeat them? Because this city is not a city of division, it is not a city of hate. This is a city of welcome, of inclusion, of positivity and of the future.

So for these reasons and more it is critical that we work to reject UKIP and stand up as a progressive party, against hatred, against division, against isolation.

So for these reasons and more, thank you to those who came, liberals, democrats, liberal democrats, anti-fascist campaigners and more – thank you all again.

Please come back and help Dr Zulfiqar Ali in his campaign and the voters will make their choice based on a positive alternative.

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali