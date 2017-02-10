Ed Fordham

P-13: Time for another delivery, we think

By | Fri 10th February 2017 - 5:45 pm

If the plan was going to work, then it was going to happen sooner rather than later… and sure enough today the first deliverer came back. “I have just had a mouthful from a resident complaining about the number of leaflets from the Liberal Democrats.”

We have we think reached the tipping point of recognition from the electorate.  Dr Zulfiqar Ali is a former City councillor here in Hanley, Etruria and Shelton, he knows the city well and lives in it, and he has a strong and positive recognition amongst voters here.

Now our literature and canvassing campaign has broken through the sea of apathy with politics to gain traction with the voters of of the City.  What we now need is as many of you as possible to take to the telephone and get out on the doorstep and help us deluvery the outstanding result that no one expects. The voters recognise the campaign, recognise Zulfiqar, now we need to secure them to vote for him.

That’s it now, pure and simple.  We look forward to seeing you soon… but don’t leave it long, less than two weeks to go. You can sign up here. 

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Feb - 7:24pm
    @ tonyhill. Agree.
  • User Avatarmalc 10th Feb - 7:21pm
    Sorry, but many of these children have traveled half way around the world. They are very street wise and are far and away from being...
  • User Avatartonyhill 10th Feb - 7:16pm
    I must be a lot more tribal than you Paul. I never forgive anyone who supported the Conservatives, and Everett's attack on Michael Foot at...
  • User AvatarAdam 10th Feb - 7:15pm
    Good to hear the campaigns going well. Have heard some Labour activists say the Lib Dems should stand down to stop UKIP but don’t think...
  • User AvatarDave Gorman 10th Feb - 7:07pm
    Oh and the guardian link is here: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/09/brexit-trump-britain-national-security-article-50
  • User AvatarDave Gorman 10th Feb - 7:07pm
    Thanks all for interesting thoughts and reactions. The balance between political leadership for the broader purpose and longer term, verses keeping the public on board,...