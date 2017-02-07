P-16: What is Stoke’s daily paper saying about the by-election?

Now there are all sorts of barometers on how to assess what is happening in a by-election and journalists are always on the look out for snappy insights. Today’s journalist visitor to the City asked if Labour were consciously trying to lose the election with their weak and largely invisible campaign? Further, notices are now appearing in house windows refusing, rejecting and requesting no UKIP literature.

This is a City that faces many challenges, but most of all is looking for a party that can actually address and implement a positive industrial strategy. We are very clear that Labour have had their chance in is City for over 70 years and have completely failed. Liberal Democrats, who do not wish to see elected the political rabble that is known as UKIP, have a responsibility to run a vigorous campaign.

That was why Party Leader Tim Farron was at Staffordshire University yesterday urging students to register to vote and ensure that their voices are heard. The coverage on the front and other pages of The Sentinel highlights Dr Zulfiqar Ali’s campaign and concern that Brexit puts the economic future of the University at risk. For the city of Stoke-on-Trent a ‘hard Brexit’ risks the very Potteries themselves, the manufacturing and export industries here and the economic success of Keele and Staffordshire University.

Beneath the headlines, the noise and the scrabble between parties, candidates and their staffers, we have the street campaign.

In good old fashioned community campaigning style we have constructed a campaign that seeks to capture the attention of the voter, is honest and upfront about our internationalism, bold in our commitment to tackling the health crisis that is North Staffordshire and pushes positive ambitions for the future of the City of Stoke-on-Trent.

But to get this messaging over to the electors and through the doors of the City we need feet on the streets, we need people on the doorsteps. Ultimately yes it will all come down to our voter contact and local delivery campaign. Over the last two weeks we have laid a firm membrane of literature that now means that canvassers will be picking up candidate recognition. There are less than three weeks to go… Please will you come and join the growing team. Dr Zulfiqar Ali and his team are working flat out – I hope that you feel able to help us. Sign up here.

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali