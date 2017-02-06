P-17: Only 16 full days of campaigning left in Stoke-on-Trent Central

After the argument and trauma of the EU Referendum and the sharp division that it has caused amongst Labour and Tory Parties the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election comes at a critical junction. If the advance of the far-right is stopped here in Stoke-on-Trent it will be because of the campaign lead by Dr Zulfiqar Ali and the Liberal Democrats.So with 16 full days before the final polling day the schedule is going to impossibly tight.

This article is to give you a short rundown of the plans and the ambition for the next week. If this week’s programme does not convince you that we are trying to win, then frankly nothing will.

1. TIM FARRON IN TOWN. Today, Monday 6th Party Leader Tim Farron was in town to support Dr Ali’s campaign. Tim was on the College Road campus of Staffordshire University to urge students to register to vote.

2. POLLING DAY IS MONDAY 13th FEBRUARY. Today it is just 7 days before the voters of Stoke-on-Trent Central begin to cast their postal votes and we need your help right now to deliver our bespoke leaflets to those voters on an almost daily basis for this final week campaign.

3. REGISTERING TO VOTE. Midnight on Tuesday 7th February is the deadline for any resident in the constituency to register to vote in the forthcoming by-election.

4. ASKING FOR A POSTAL VOTE. 5pm on Wednesday 8th February is the deadline for any resident in the constituency to apply for a postal vote. We have a delivery virtually every day to this group of voters.

5. DELIVERING THE CONSTITUENCY. On Wednesday or Thursday we take collection of the next constituency wide delivery and we need your help on the ground to get this literature out.

6. BUNDLING THE LEAFLETS. Thursday and Friday will be all hands on deck with a massive bundling effort required in the office on both days and we will be open 10am until 9pm as usual.

7. BLUE LETTER ENVELOPES. There are still envelopes to be written. Please come into the office any day this week to help with this critical task.

8. MOBILISATION OF FEDERAL MEMBERS. This Saturday 11th a coach will leave London at 8am crammed with activists – we are urging all members from across the country who know what success means in a local Parliamentary By-Election.

9. FIRST EVE OF POLL FOR STOKE CENTRAL. Sunday 12th we have a massive campaign of delivery and canvassing and knock up planned for the constituency and the postal voters and we need many of you to come and help.

10. 13th FEBRUARY IS POLLING DAY. On Monday morning 13th February the postal votes will land on the mats of over 6,000 houses across the constituency and we have a large number of Liberal Democrat supporters to knock-up on the the day. The work of talking to the postal voters is critical to our chances in this constituency. Please come along and help us lead the campaign.

So that is just a brief insight into the excitement that is the next 7 days of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali’s campaign operating from The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Sheaf Street, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent. ST1 4LW. The doors are open to very day from 10am until 9pm and the kettle is always boiling.

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali