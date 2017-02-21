Ed Fordham

P-2: Feeding the team that delivers on its stomach

By | Tue 21st February 2017 - 2:30 pm

I always found one aspect of military history interesting – yes, army logistics.  It’s all very well sending 200 people out but how do you feed them at breakfast, in the morning, at lunch and in the evening and then when they are randomly hungry?

So we have sought to run a HeadQuarters that is warm, friendly, welcoming and well stocked.  Now there have been a few local stalwarts who have been champion at ensuring our kitchen has been well stocked – croissants, biscuits (most variants), savoury biscuits, bread, oranges, bananas, apples (most variants), and yes we also have oatcakes, cheese, tomatoes and some bacon.  And how could we forget the ever ending supply of samosas.

And the atmosphere – well you have all been very willing, cheery and prepared to go out again and again.  It has been really noticeable how many of you who have travelled have a) arrived early, b) have stayed for a full day of work and c) stayed overnight and d) returned again and again.

Now I can say the team here have been bouncy and energetic and focused on making sure you left with a positive impression.  Now I realise that risks sounding flippant, but we have deliberately constructed the campaign in a way that places huge value on a quality and warm reception.  Under the attentive gaze of Simon Drage we try and make sure that you are fed watered and rested between and after your campaign activity.

So if you want feeding, watering and some activity for your pedometer then set your Sat Nav for ST1 4LW, book your train ticket to Stoke-on-Trent and just pop in a bus down to the HQ. You know the address The Wheatsheaf, Sheaf Street, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent. ST1 4LW.

And yes, if you come in enough volumes we may have the legendary HQ oatcake cooking line in action…

See you soon. Ed x

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 21st Feb '17 - 5:28pm

    See also Daily Politics they dropped in and interviewed Sarah Olney MP about the NHS.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 21st Feb - 5:20pm
    We need to make sure the Associate Citizenship of the EU doesn't cost too much. I might move to France and if I do I...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 21st Feb - 5:19pm
    As other commenters have already noted, there is no middle way between CASD and unilateral nuclear disarmament. Had Hillary been elected, I would have been...
  • User AvatarTonyJ 21st Feb - 5:07pm
    PS And yes, please. If nothing else, lets put the 'nuclear ladder' back in the rhetorical shed, and leave it there. :#]
  • User AvatarLawrence Fullick 21st Feb - 5:06pm
    A bit odd to debate Role of Faith in State Schools in the middle of Sunday morning. Some people may be on their knees at...
  • User AvatarPeter 21st Feb - 5:05pm
    We should remain in the EU if the result of a second referendum rejects the deal that is negotiated. A good idea or an extremely...
  • User AvatarTonyJ 21st Feb - 5:04pm
    Sorry Neil but I'm afraid I agree with the broad consensus of this thread so far. I have actually never been a unilateralist. My view...