P-2: Feeding the team that delivers on its stomach

I always found one aspect of military history interesting – yes, army logistics. It’s all very well sending 200 people out but how do you feed them at breakfast, in the morning, at lunch and in the evening and then when they are randomly hungry?

So we have sought to run a HeadQuarters that is warm, friendly, welcoming and well stocked. Now there have been a few local stalwarts who have been champion at ensuring our kitchen has been well stocked – croissants, biscuits (most variants), savoury biscuits, bread, oranges, bananas, apples (most variants), and yes we also have oatcakes, cheese, tomatoes and some bacon. And how could we forget the ever ending supply of samosas.

And the atmosphere – well you have all been very willing, cheery and prepared to go out again and again. It has been really noticeable how many of you who have travelled have a) arrived early, b) have stayed for a full day of work and c) stayed overnight and d) returned again and again.

Now I can say the team here have been bouncy and energetic and focused on making sure you left with a positive impression. Now I realise that risks sounding flippant, but we have deliberately constructed the campaign in a way that places huge value on a quality and warm reception. Under the attentive gaze of Simon Drage we try and make sure that you are fed watered and rested between and after your campaign activity.

So if you want feeding, watering and some activity for your pedometer then set your Sat Nav for ST1 4LW, book your train ticket to Stoke-on-Trent and just pop in a bus down to the HQ. You know the address The Wheatsheaf, Sheaf Street, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent. ST1 4LW.

And yes, if you come in enough volumes we may have the legendary HQ oatcake cooking line in action…

See you soon. Ed x

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali