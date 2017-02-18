P-5: The oatcake crisis at Stoke-on-Trent Central HQ

Problems often arise with a campaign – and today was one of those days when problems came in threes.

1. We ran out of delivery and residents and deliverers complained that we were doing some houses for the second and third time.

2. We ran out of canvassing that we had prepared and printed and ready and now have a data backlog

3. We ran out of bacon, cheese and tomoatoe to go with the oatcakes… yes really.

Given we need to be ready for the rest of the day and tomorrow and the final weekend I can’t talk for long and need to crack on. The campaign HQ is at The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Sheaf Street, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 4LW and is open from 10 am – 9 pm daily. You know where to come… I will leave it there.

Ed

P.S. There will a longer blog reflection on the weekend and the week ahead tomorrow. but on behalf of Zulfiqar and the team here we have only one thing we want you to hear. THANK YOU, THANK YOU AND THANK YOU.

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali