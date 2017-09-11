Paddy Ashdown writes…An essay to my Party on the eve of Conference

I am getting old. Like most old men I have a tendency to be grumpy and claim that things aren’t as good as they were in the old days. Please bear this in mind when you read this.
I was trained as a Commando officer so I don’t know any other means of tackling a challenge than fix bayonets and charge. I don’t really do subtlety. Please remember that, too when you read on.
I am an enthusiast, and have a tendency to paint in large shapes and bright colours. What follows is Gaugin, not Canaletto. Please make allowance.
When you read this please finally note that I have been a committed and passionate Liberal since a canvasser knocked on my door forty-five year ago and explained what we stood for. That day, I put on Liberalism like an old coat waiting for me in the cupboard and I have worn it ever since with pride – come what may.
In all those long years I have never glanced to right, left or centre for a better political home for my beliefs than our Party – and that remains the case still. So please understand, if the words which follow offend, they are written with love.
So, now you have been warned, here goes.
There are good things – really good things – to celebrate as we gear up for Bournemouth. We have a multi talented Leader who deserves our whole-hearted support. We have 12 MPs in place of 9 before the last election. We still retain thousands of new members and we are winning local Council by-elections at a good rate.
But – didn’t you just know a ‘but’ was coming? – nevertheless, the biggest danger for our Party at the seaside next week lies in glossing over the existential challenges which now face us. Unless we are prepared to be realistic about where we are, return to being radical about what we propose, recreate ourselves as an insurgent force and re-kindle our lost habit of intellectual ferment, things could get even worse for us.
Consider this. We are the Party who, more than any other, represents the progressive centre in our country (I prefer centre left, but I am not in the business of dividing here). That space has never been more empty, voiceless, vacant and uncontested than it was in the last election. And yet far from filling that gap and mobilising those in it, our vote went down to an even lower base. Not in my life time have their been conditions more favourable for a Lib Dem advance in a General Election. But we went backwards.
Now, with Labour and the Tories spinning way to the extremes, Britain is polarised as never before and the vast sea of people who share our beliefs, find themselves voiceless and silent.
Not all of them, sadly, are Liberal Democrats or want to be. Many belong to other Parties and many, many more do not belong to any party – or wish to, with party politics as they are.
Politics in Britain is unsustainable in its present state. The moderate, majority voice of our country, which usually determines elections, cannot be left so unrepresented. If we cannot, or will not be the gathering point for these, the new left out millions, then who will and what are we for?
Twice before in our recent history, others have moved onto our ground– once with the SDP and once in the early days of New Labour. Both times we reached out to these new forces and prospered as result. These days we look hostile to this possibility. We will be at very grave danger indeed if this should happen again in the near future and we stand aloof.
Our reluctance on this front does not just threaten our future. It also contributes to the disfigurement of our national politics. If we are to fulfil our historic role at a moment when liberalism is more at threat than ever in my life, then we have to be less tribal, more inclusive and more willing to engage others than we have sometimes seemed in recent years.
What does this mean?
I do not oppose local electoral deals where they make sense. But I do not think they are the answer. These so-called “progressive Alliances” are almost always anti-Tory and always end up denying voter choice. Political partnerships work best when they are for something better, rather than against something worse.
Any attempt to create a new framework for our politics should begin with widening the space in which we can make common cause with people who share our values, rather than harping on about the things that separate us. We should not find it impossible to work with individuals in other parties and none (including, yes even Tories) who share some cardinal principles we jointly believe in – say, creating a green economy, tackling the gap between rich and poor, working to reform our political system, rejecting isolationism and sustaining a market system which serves the individual not the economically powerful.
If this strategy is to work for us, it must be confidently led from the top, not just mildly tolerated at the top.
Here’s a proposition.
Why could Lib Dems not lead in launching a series of studies which brings in those of other Parties and none to make proposals on some of the big issues of our time, as Norman Lamb has done so brilliantly on Health. Issues such as creating a green but successful market based economy; sorting out the fabulous mess of our broken constitution; spreading wealth in the age of robotics and artificial intelligence; adopting a foreign and defence policy more appropriate to our fractured, unravelling world– I am sure you can think of others. This worked well for us in the past; the Cook/Maclennan Commission paved the way to the great surge of devolution of the late 1990s; the Lib Dem sponsored Dahrendorf Commission on Wealth Creation and Social Cohesion in 1995 gave us great credibility and a host of new ideas.
The Chinese philosopher Sun Tze said “Strategy without tactics is the longest way to victory. But tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat”. Winning by-elections and distributing Focuses are a tactic, not a strategy. Our strategy should be to do whatever we can, whenever we can and wherever we can to work with all those individuals in other parties and none, who share our values and want to join us on the great enterprise of re-shaping and renewing our broken politics.
Consider next, this.
When I joined our Party we had been, for the best part of a hundred years, a radical and insurgent party and remained so right up to the moment when being insurgent became popular – when we became the Government. Now people see us, not as a force for change but as a part of the establishment. Whether we could have been insurgents in Government is a question for history. The question for now is; there is a hunger for change out there, why don’t we any longer look or sound like the people to bring it?
There may be many reasons for that. But the biggest one is that we are doing very little new thinking and producing very few new ideas.
The party I joined all those years ago our Party was a ferment of debate and new thinking – that was one of the reasons, inspired by Jo Grimond, that I joined. Some of our ideas were mad, others were silly and a few were mildly embarrassing. But many, many of the things we pioneered, like green politics (with the Greens), devolution, fair voting, internationalism, gender equality (with Labour), gay rights (without them), sensible drug laws (without me at the time, I am ashamed to say) are now common place and unquestioned in today’s political life. So here is a question. Can you name one big, dangerous idea we Lib Dems have produced since 2015? Vince’s speech of last week began the process of thinking big again. We should pick up his lead and start coming up with our own new, dangerous ideas – and debating them at Conference.
Tomorrow I will suggest four dangerous ideas for starters.
* Paddy Ashdown was the first Leader of the Liberal Democrats from 1988-1999. He is now a Liberal Democrat of the House of Lords
Well, up to a point Lord Ashdown. Lots of good stuff here, however we read the history of the SDP and Tony Blair years. But … “one big idea” thinking can so easily take us into the subtle dangers of short cuts and cul-de-sacs which obscure the need for sheer graft and deep commitment. I look forward to a stimulating part two!
Couldn’t agree more, Paddy. We cannot pussyfoot around being nice to people but saying little. We don’t win votes when we say nice things, so let’s get tough and say what we mean. The housing crisis is THE biggest problem in this country – it knocks on to everything from the benefits bill to food prices, from crime to poverty. It widens the social divide more than anything else. It sucks money out of the economy and damages business prospects. It destroys rural communities and kills culture in the cities.
If there is any drug war to fight it is our addiction to property values. People have got to stop thinking that they have a right to massive increases in their property values at the expense of millions who cannot get a home.
Build social housing in huge quantities, punish land-bankers, take property off the economic indicator ratings and let the market fall heavily. Make the lenders take the risk on negative equity, not the borrowers.
We should be brutal in the way we sell this because every other party is just tinkering with it.
Then Brexit. Labour dithers, Tories destroy. We should stand tall and say we would reverse it. End of.
More follows later…
Here’s one idea for a start. Take back all state schools back into the governance of local authorities – who are democratically accountable. The Wakefield academy chain has failed and to think that 21 schools can be just abandoned when an Academy chain decides to walk away without local authorities being able to pick up the pieces is shocking. It was a Blair notion backed by the Tories. Our children’s education is far too important to be subject to market economics.
We should campaign for reinvigorated local authorities and reverse the way they have been starved of resources under Labour – but particularly since 2010 under Coalition and the Tories.
Wonderful start for a Monday morning to read Paddy’s call for a renewed ferment of debate and new thinking in our party, for ‘widening the space in which we make common cause with people who share our values’ and starting wide-ranging studies on important topics. I share Paddy’s long history of our Liberalism though with none of his achievements, and this sounds right to me. (A Labour friend of mine was also being fervent with me last night about the need for an end to tribalism – we can find our allies and partners in this.)
I think we have actually produced one ‘great dangerous idea’ since 2015 – that despite the referendum result we need to stay in the EU and will fight to get the necessary popular assent for it. That needs to be achieved by March 2019.
But here is my ‘two-pennorth’, to utilise an ancient phrase for a new idea. I believe we as a party need to focus all our policy for this country now on helping the young. I am appalled at the position of young people here and now: their load of debt if they go to uni, their poor prospects of worthwhile and lasting jobs let alone good careers, and their limited chances of getting decent housing. The old must indeed stop shafting the young and give them better chances of enjoying the good life we have been lucky enough to have.
Excellent article.
Fair voting is not “common place and unquestioned in today’s political life” as Paddy suggests. For Westminster and England and Wales local elections we still have an antiquated and corrupt voting system.
In recent years Liberal Democrat visible campaigning on this issue has been lamentable, almost non-existent. In fact, Labour is more active in this field than us, although the majority of its MPs appear to be against reform.
The need for proportional representation, perceived by the then Liberal Party, was one of the main reasons why I joined many years ago. It is sad that this issue has long been neglected by us. My recent experience of (Labour organised) street stalls has clearly demonstrated to me that there is a public appetite for electoral reform and fair votes.
I love the challenge, Paddy. It is timely and presents both opportunity and threat. Yes, threat. If we do nothing and simply drift along as we are, then from where will the new vision for our party and indeed our country come? We should capture the moment. The opportunity is there and heaven knows there are enough people looking for change and new thinking.
The caution I would suggest lies in not pitting one group against the other – older people against younger is an example.
Good life? Interesting. Unemployment, little employment protection, poverty, high tax rates, mortgage rates of up to 15%, poor health care, poor social care…
This, and a thousand times this.
I hope one of those four big ideas is going to be getting electoral reform for Westminster Elections in this parliament.
First Past the Post only functions in a binary split. It has been able to function all these years because the main split has been between left and right. The liberal internationalist/authoritarian nativist split has now forced itself to the forefront. Liberal internationalists in the Conservative and Labour parties are now trapped in parties controlled by small cabals of authoritarian nativists.
It cannot be comfortable for them.
Electoral reform has never before been more deliverable. And never before been more necessary.
Reforming the voting system is right and desirable – but it can be seen as self interested special pleading which nobody will go out to vote for on a wet Wednesday night in Huddersfield. We need radical policies on bread and butter issues that affect people’s lives. Time to tackle inequality.
Not just electoral reforms Tony Lloyd and all!
We need a Liberal Democrat vision for a comprehensive new Constitution for the United Kingdom. We need more than just a talking shop – the Constitutional Convention – but an actual proposal to put on the table of such a thing. This is something we have lamentably failed to do,. We have gone down the path of a “myriad of little ideas” with devolution on demand, a plethora of ad hoc chaos that we have tacitly and even positively supported, rather than “one big, dangerous idea” .
There is a saying about fine words and parsnips.
You have set an expectation Paddy. We will see if your dangerous thoughts are momentous or platitudinous. It is time to tell people the things they don’t want to hear not the things they do.
David Raw, the argument against the self-interest of electoral reform is outstandingly simple and is one that every Lib Dem should be armed with if they are ever accused of wanting Proportional Representation just so that they can be in “permanent coalition”.
Firstly, it’s inherently obvious that the political views of Scotland have diverged considerably since those accusations were first made decades ago. Now, we are faced with what is likely to be the permanent presence of at least a couple of dozen SNP MPs in Parliament. The Lib Dems are no longer the only other party with which other larger parties might do a coalition deal with. And here we are in 2017 seeing an informal coalition between the Conservatives and a party in Northern Ireland. Both of these things demolish the self-interest argument.
Secondly, more importantly, a change to a proportional voting system will in itself change the political landscape of the country. It will allow more people to vote Green without fear of wasting their vote. It would actually provide UKIP with the number of MPs it deserves from its share of the vote (if, indeed, it doesn’t just evaporate in the next year or so).
Electoral reform will allow disaffected members of the larger political parties to separate and form new parties, and the larger parties chould shift in the make-up and views considerably as a result.
The point is that it is a totally absurdity to imagine that the electorate would behave in anything like the same way if our voting system were to change. It’s entirely plausible that Labour or the Conservatives or any other party might even cease to exist.
Critics of PR and the alleged self-interest of the Lib Dems are fixated on a narrow view of today’s electoral landscape that will have very little relevance if there is sbustantial change in the system.
Two ideas for policy, one relatively minor. Firstly, a big boost for decentralisation in all four nations. The metropolitan dominance of the BBC has only been slightly dented by the introduction of a branch office in Salford. Strictly should now come from Manchester, along with the News, or drama commissioning, or both. There will be other government departments and agencies which can be moved out of London. Will this mean losing London area votes? Vince, a London area MP again, did make some noises not so long ago about the need to reduce the dominance of the capital. Sure;y many people there would welcome less congestion. In Scotland, we have just witnessed an unbelievable City Deal pouring Westminster and Holyrood government money into – of all places – the Edinburgh area. This is the last place to need a boost, with a burgeoning population. There are agencies which can be moved out. In every nation, let it never be forgotten that the biggest regional subsidy of all is to be the seat of government and hence power.
My second idea is simple: finish the metrication process. Principally this means road signage.
“Unless we are prepared to be realistic about where we are, return to being radical about what we propose, recreate ourselves as an insurgent force and re-kindle our lost habit of intellectual ferment, things could get even worse for us.”
Yes. You helped get us here. You actively propped up the jobs club that between 2010 and 2015 trashed our core vote and toxified our brand; pursued crazy strategies like taking co-ownership of stagnatory austerity and expecting some political reward; who ultimately put personal interest ahead of long term mission, and steered us towards disaster (when all electoral and polling evidence showed we were set to hit an iceberg). You pro-actively ensured we didn’t deviate from this path. Why should we should listen to you now?
“Not in my life time have their been conditions more favourable for a Lib Dem advance in a General Election”
It’s one of the worst times for a Lib Dem revival, with Lab and Con far apart from each other so further polarising political debate (and setting us up to be heavily squeezed), and us having a tarnished reputation (we are seen as opportunistic, untrustworthy and, for many, are not a credible alternative as we are so far behind). We have been set back years, if not decades. There is not a centrist ocean out there for us right now. We are very unlikely to do a Macron – read this recent journal article by Lib Dem Cllr and political scientist, Nick Barlow: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-923X.12401/full
“I do not oppose local electoral deals where they make sense. But I do not think they are the answer. These so-called “progressive Alliances” are almost always anti-Tory and always end up denying voter choice. Political partnerships work best when they are for something better, rather than against something worse.”
As a member of 25 years but also a member of the Compass management board (which runs the Progressive Alliance) I can assure you the PA is about making society more sustainable, equal and inclusive society. An important goal is equal votes (PR). The PA is a new creation. Help give it more bones.
“Why could Lib Dems not lead in launching a series of studies which brings in those of other Parties and none to make proposals on some of the big issues of our time, as Norman Lamb has done so brilliantly on Health.”
People in other parties aren’t going to support something they perceive as a Lib Dem front. You should come and support groups like Compass, which provides us an opportunity to address our historic error of working with Labour centrists rather than Labour pluralists (along with Progressives in other parties too).
“Issues such as creating a green but successful market based economy; sorting out the fabulous mess of our broken constitution; spreading wealth in the age of robotics and artificial intelligence; adopting a foreign and defence policy more appropriate to our fractured, unravelling world– I am sure you can think of others. This worked well for us in the past; the Cook/Maclennan Commission paved the way to the great surge of devolution of the late 1990s; the Lib Dem sponsored Dahrendorf Commission on Wealth Creation and Social Cohesion in 1995 gave us great credibility and a host of new ideas.”
I strongly agree the Party is crying out for more intellectual creativity (like that under Jo Grimmond). To achieve this we need to rid ourselves of the take the politics out of politics centrism of recent years. We need to address problems with our brand (not dissimilar to a corporation trying to deal with a massive public relations disaster). We do need to be more radical – the Greens have already taken some of this ground.
“Now people see us, not as a force for change but as a part of the establishment. Whether we could have been insurgents in Government is a question for history”
This isn’t a matter of history. We still suffer massively from the way we let down voters and were seen as selling out.
“The question for now is; there is a hunger for change out there, why don’t we any longer look or sound like the people to bring it?”
Perhaps because you threaten to cut the balls of people trying to deliverer this?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/10868032/Nick-Clegg-was-the-victim-of-Shakespearean-plot-of-deep-malice-Lord-Ashdown-says.html
There is indeed a hunger for change. We all saw Corbyn’s surge, in part driven by generational inequality, economic stagnation and distain at things like the xenophobia of May’s Conservative Party. In 2010 we won the youth vote (we came first). In 2015 we came joint 5th with the SNP. We have let down a generation of young people, by loading them up with lots more private debt (which was the real cause of the crash) and helping create the first lost decade of productivity growth since the 1860s (thanks to austerity). We were becoming the vanguard of this generation. Now many young people ignore anything we say. Help us deal with the past, not gloss over it.
Paddy as always is an engaging orator and motivator, and raises points that are vital to our party’s continued existence as a real player in our parliamentary democracy. However, by limiting his thoughts to the post 2015 period (e.g. by his comments ‘Whether we could have been insurgents in Government is a question for history.’ and our ‘12 MPs in place of 9 before the last election.’) he glosses over several fundamental questions that will determine whether we turn the corner or not.
These questions need to be answered because otherwise we will simply look for the easy solutions which only need us to do what we like doing instead of facing up to the difficult things that mean we have to change ourselves.
The existential challenges that face us were in fact crystal clear within 6 months of us going into coalition and the electorate threw the evidence in our leaders’ faces every year after that. However, our leadership set its face against any change in strategy and, even when it all collapsed in the 2014 Euro election meltdown, any thought of change was fought tooth and nail. By continuing to ignore that period we simply fail to confront the fundamental problem we face.
Paddy identifies compelling evidence of the mess our country is in: the void in the progressive centre where we were entrenched until 2010; that Labour and the Conservatives are more extreme now than they have been in decades; to the fact that ‘many do not belong to any party – or wish to’. But sadly he doesn’t ask the question why so many do not support, never mind join us.
Of course the reason for that is very simple. It’s not that we don’t have radical ideas. We have always had radical ideas. It’s not that people think we are of no consequence, although it is getting much closer to that nightmare once again. It’s that after “An end to broken promises”, and “Don’t let anyone tell it can’t be different,” we spent five years in coalition where we did break promises and behaved like it had to be just the same as always, supporting the government rather than supporting the people.
We are now in a position where 90% of the population don’t trust the Liberal Democrats with their vote because of what we did in coalition, not because we haven’t done enough new thinking. Until we accept and face up to that, dangerous ideas will be just mere words on paper, with next to no chance of becoming deeds in action.
Michael Kilpatrick
Rebuke noted and accepted!
A plethora of reforms are needed. But, if Paddy can quote Sun Tze I can quote Lao Zi:
“a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”
Electoral Reform is critical for getting going with the plethora.
It’s been a long time since I have been able to say I agree with every word Paddy has said but here I do. Having said that I probably won’t agree with some or all of his 4 ‘dangerous ideas’ when he unveils them tomorrow.
Paddy is absolutely correct though when he says we have become just another Party of the Establishment in the electorate’s eyes. In part that is the poisonous legacy of our misjudged approach to Coalition 2010-2015. In part though it was creeping in before 2010 as we became more and more obsessed with not upsetting the ‘establishment powers’ such as the City or the Press and with costing every policy to the last penny and so hamstringing policy platforms from the word go.
I would also argue that (ducks to avoid ‘incoming’), our uncritical support for an unreformed EU damaged us before, during and after the Referendum as we have long been pigeonholed as ‘Establishment’ in that regard. The classic example was Nick Clegg’s answer to Farage when asked (TV debate 2014 Euro elections), how he would see the EU in 10 years time. Answer -‘more or less the same as now.’ I voted ‘Remain’ in 1975 and in 2016 but you would have to be pretty ‘Establishment’ not to see anything significant that needed/needs reform in the EU.
Up to a point.
I remember the Alliance with little kindness. Penhaligon had it right.
Certainly most results would have been as good as Liberals. And we don’t mention Greenwich.
I remember the leadership election. You had presentation but we were not sure about instinctive Liberalism.
And then a series of unnecessary leadership elections. We got away with it for a while.
It is ideas that matter. They don’t need to be anything remotely like a usual Government agenda but they do need to challenge the issues of the day, they do need to attract individual people to help us.
Looking back, Jo and Charles in different ways did this. And that helped local parties to do something similar. Messing with structure is usually a waste of time.
These are fine words and most welcome. Certainly seeking to set the agenda is great but we can’t reach out to Tories and Labour as they’re so horribly, thoughtlessly tribal – as Labour’s reaction to the coalition demonstrated.
Also, devolution has been a disaster, completely unbalancing the union, fomenting stupid nationalism and sowing resentment in England. Can we not try to claim credit for this Labour balls up?
In the end, as David Evans says, it comes down to one word, “Trust”. Our party betrayed that trust in the Autumn of 2010 in the most unseeming and stupid way. It will take 3 General Eelection to get back in any realistic shape. Remember how many Parliamentary seats we have held over the past 25 years, what 70 – 80, and how many now. How many lost deposits £180K worth of them. We have blown it big time and until that “Trust” comes back we will, to all intents and purposes, remain in the proverbial whatever we try and say.
It is fascinating reading the comments because for the most part, they address matters that the general public care little – if anything – about, save on soundbite terms.
There is little on offer from any political party. Paddy is right. It is an opportunity, but not to go back, to go forward. The days of Jo Grimmond and Charles Kennedy have long gone. We need a new vision as a party, a new impetus, something that is inclusive, easily understandable and welcoming. Having that neans we can move to the policy making process. Sadie is right. It is ideas that matter; ideas that can capture the imagination of those not remotely involved in politics.
And for that huge swathe of the population for whom politics does little? We should be reaching out to them in a big, big way.