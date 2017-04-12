Paul Walter

Paddy: Royal Marines paying the price of two floating white elephants

By | Wed 12th April 2017 - 11:10 am

In a typically passionate and knowledgeable intervention, ex-Royal Marine Paddy Ashdown has attacked cuts of 200 posts in his former fighting unit:

In an unpredictable age, we need forces that are fast, flexible and mobile. That’s what the Royal Marines do at a world-class level.

To cut their numbers to fill a Naval manpower black hole is not just poor reward for their service over the last years, but a folly which plays fast and loose with the nation’s defences.

The Royal Marines have carried the greatest burden in the defence of our country over the last decade – they have fought in more theatres and won more battles than any other British unit. They are also the crucial manpower pool from which we draw many of our Special Forces.

The Royal Marines are paying the price for the foolish decisions made in the last Strategic Defence Review, in which the Service Chiefs were allowed to hang on to their most prestigious equipment, even if they made little or no contribution to the nation’s strategic long-term defence needs.

We are now saddled with cuts to the Royal Marines to pay for sailors to man two huge aircraft carriers which many fear are little more than floating white elephants.

Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team.

3 Comments

  • David Raw 12th Apr '17 - 11:22am

    Oh dear, Paddy. You’ve lost your timesheet. The project was supported and visited by Nick Clegg and Michael Moore during the coalition and theh told us how important it was for Scotland.

  • David Raw 12th Apr '17 - 11:25am

    Should be hymnsheet – predictive text.

  • Richard Underhill 12th Apr '17 - 12:28pm

    “floating white elephants”? Surely it depends on who they are fighting. As with battleships in WW1 they can be large and important targets, but they should be more than status symbols or job creation programmes. We should remember that the Defence Secretary, John Nott, advised against sending a fleet to the Falklands because of lack of air cover. He commented that the top brass went to see the Prime Minister. He said that she liked “men in uniform”. A large aircraft carrier should be surrounded by smaller ships with anti-missile defences, as the Americans do.

