Parliament is going to have to do better than today

What a depressing spectacle we witnessed in the House of Commons today.

A government which had just had a kicking from the Supreme Court for trying to do something unconstitutional should have been subdued and its representatives should have had their tails between their legs. But why should it, when its main opposition party lay prostrate in front of it.

Rather than look sheepish, David Davis was smug.

It should be so different. We should be building up to a dramatic parliamentary occasion. Gavin Williamson, the Government Chief Whip, shouldn’t be able to sleep at night because he’s worried about whether votes will be won. As it is, he could spend the next couple of weeks lying on the sofa with a beer watching re-runs of The Thick of It.

Today, Labour MP after Labour MP stood up to ask questions, but prefaced their remarks with “I am voting for Article 50.” What’s the point in that? The Government needs to feel some real heat, some real jeopardy. Only then is it likely to deviate from the extreme course they have decided upon.

And what does it matter if the Bill they present fails? Nobody voted on 23rd June for Article 50 to be triggered by the end of March. They would just have to have another go with something more acceptable.

Sadly, Labour is running so scared of UKIP that its MPs can’t find an effective way to fight for the things that are good for this country – like membership of the single market/EEA.

This matters because the only chance there is of inflicting some serious defeats on the Government is if Labour is prepared to walk away from the Article 50 Bill.

As it is, the only UK-wide party to vote against will be the Liberal Democrats. The SNP and Greens will join us in the “No” lobby. No wonder David Davis had the air of a relaxed Brit in a Benidorm bar.

And as for the Tories, it is very disappointing to see Nicky Morgan and Anna Soubry fall into line, even if they are asking some wider questions.

The British people, all of them, are entitled to expect more from the Mother of Parliaments than a few Tory MPs asking David Davis to slag off the Liberal Democrats.

MPs should be mindful that the vote on 23rd June was but a snapshot. By the time we do actually leave, it is likely that a majority will want to stay in the EU. David Howarth, former Liberal Democrat MP for Cambridge, told the Social Liberal Forum conference last year that by March 2019 even if nobody changed their mind, demographic reasons alone (young, pro EU voters coming on to the electoral roll), would wipe out the Leave majority.

This has to be a major factor in the Government’s refusal to allow the people to have a say on the Brexit deal. They know that their plans for the bumpiest of Brexits would not gain the consent of the people.

It’s time for MPs who think that the Government’s plans are ridiculous to find some backbone and give it some opposition, whatever party they are from. This is the biggest and most important decision our representatives have had to make for decades. It’s going to affect every one of us, probably for the worse. The very least we should expect of them is that they elevate the occasion to an epic parliamentary event with oratory and argument that we are talking about for years.

At this point, there seems little hope of that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings