Party members: Your chance to help shape the party’s strategy

Over the last couple of months, every Wednesday lunchtime and in another few meetings too, a group of us have been getting together to start the process of building the party’s future strategy which will be voted on at Autumn Conference in Bournemouth.

I don’t say very much in these groups because there are people much cleverer than me with much more useful things to say, but one of the things I wanted to make sure of from the start is that we involved members in the quest to shape our future direction. This is something that we must build together. It can’t be imposed. The group agreed that we would consult our members fully and we are doing just that.

The culmination of a lot of hard work popped into party members’ email inboxes late on Wednesday night. In the email, Party President Sal Brinton said:

At Spring Conference in York, our Leader Tim Farron outlined his vision for our Party: “To replace the Labour Party as the main opposition to the Conservatives… so that we can replace the Conservatives as the Government of our country.” This is a bold vision, which needs a bold strategy to deliver it. We want to hear your views on how our Party can work to achieve Tim’s vision, and have set out some ideas of our own: We want to hear your views on how our Party can work to achieve Tim’s vision, and have set out some ideas of our own: We have also compiled an online survey for you to complete. It will only take a few minutes of your time. Part of ensuring we deliver Tim’s vision is the need for every member to play their part to build a liberal society. Our country needs us now more than ever, and I know so many of you are taking part in some fantastic campaigns across the country, and I’m looking forward to seeing more gains on May 4th. So, don’t worry if you don’t have enough time to do it right now, because the closing date for the consultation is Monday 15th May at 12 noon. We want to see an Open, Tolerant and United country, and we need you to help us build it.

In that email there is a unique link to the survey and a link to the consultation document. You’ll need to be logged in as a member on the party website to access it.

What we need you to do is basically mark our homework for us. We are bound to have missed something. What is it? Give us your feedback.

We know that everyone is in the middle of elections right now so you may well not have the chance to look at this until after May 4th – which is why we have deliberately given you two full weekends after polling day to respond.

I want to give a bit of a shoutout here to Chris Adams. He is the wonderful member of staff who makes your average saint look grumpy and impatient. He has to deal with several federal committees, which can’t be good for anyone’s health, and is the soul of calmness and tact. He has had to pull together the survey, which is great when the questions have gone through about 734 incarnations before they were complete. He’s had to deal with things that were changing about the document until the second it went live and we couldn’t alter it any more. He has done such a good job and we really appreciate the fact that he has never complained about any of this. If I were him, I’d probably have locked us in a cupboard by now. He is a true Lib Dem hero and committee survivor.

So, if for no other reason, fill in the survey just to make Chris’s effort worthwhile.

Update: What to do if you are a party member and haven’t had the email. First, check your spam and the other Gmail promotions and social folders. It’s amazing what ends up in there. You are looking for an email from Sal Brinton headed “Help us set our direction.”

If you still haven’t got it, email [email protected] and he’ll check things and resend the unique link if necessary.

Don’t expect him to reply before office hours, though. I emailed him very late last night to ask what people should do as a few had said that they hadn’t had the email. I did say not to reply before Monday, but he said it was an easy answer so he replied before 8:30 this morning. I feel a bit guilty for intruding into his space and very grateful for a reply to pass on to you.

Round of applause for our hard-working staff, please…..

