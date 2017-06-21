Party organisations comment on resignation of Tim Farron

Two party organisations have commented on the resignation of Tim Farron.

LGBT+ Lib Dems highlight Tim Farron’s record as a friend of LGBT rights but note that his failure to adequately answer the questions on gay sex “cast a shadow on the campaign.”

Nonetheless, LGBT+ Lib Dems were at the forefront of the efforts to defend Tim based on his proven track record of friendship and support for our rights. During Tim’s time as leader, the Liberal Democrats passed the most far reaching policy any party has ever had in favour of trans equality. In addition, he has been vocal on ending the “Blood Ban” on some people giving blood based on prejudices about their sexual behavior, and was the first party leader to speak out against human rights abuses against gay men in Chechnya. We recognise that many of our LGBT+ members are also people of faith, and firmly believe that the Liberal Democrats should be a place open and tolerant for people of all faiths and none, just as much as it should be a place for people of all sexualities and genders. These are values that Tim has always stood for, and we would like to place on record our thanks to him, and to wish him all the best for the future. We look forward to continuing our work with our new leader, once they are elected, promoting PrEP for all that want it, X gender markers on passports, and extending civil partnerships to all couples, amongst many other issues.

In the same statement, they also pay tribute to Brian Paddick for his work as Shadow Home Secretary and say that they don’t believe that he was part of an organised plot to oust Tim.

They conclude:

We very much hope and intend there to be space for all of us in the Liberal tradition when commenting on the matter, and as an organisation we will continue to offer our support to both Brian and Tim.

Hunanist and Secularist Lib Dems praise Tim Farron’s record and say that it is his actions rather than personal beliefs that matter:

We were very sorry to learn of Tim Farron’s resignation as leader of the party on Wednesday. Tim has had remarkable success in building the party locally, and doubling the party’s membership in just two years. The General Election result not only boosted our strength at Westminster but also re-established us as the third party in UK politics (with the increased radio and TV exposure that this will bring). We believe Tim could have achieved considerably more, given time. It is deeply unfortunate that his resignation has been driven by issues relating to his religious beliefs. Tim has maintained throughout that what matters is not his personal religious beliefs but his actions, as demonstrated by his consistent support on LGBT+ issues in particular. We absolutely endorse this position. We believe that Tim’s record should not have given any liberal secularist cause for concern. His voting record on LGBT+ issues has been strong and positive; and as party leader he has gone well beyond this, regularly and vocally highlighting our party’s proud record on LGBT+ rights. We should like to thank him Tim for his all-too-brief leadership, and we hope that he will remain a major contributor to our party’s future success.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings