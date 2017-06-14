Party to elect a Deputy Leader

Tim Farron has announced that the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons, to give our group of MPs its Sunday name, will be electing a Deputy Leader from among its number.
He said:
In the last parliament we didn’t have any women in our parliamentary party and we didn’t feel it was right to elect a deputy in those circumstances. But I wanted to revive the role as it gives the party another powerful voice and has helped give prominence to many of our notable MPs, including Ming Campbell, Simon Hughes and Vince Cable.
Now a third of our parliamentary party is female and we have our most diverse group of MPs ever, I feel our MPs form a more representative group to elect a deputy leader. There is still much more work needed to make ourselves more like the nation we seek to represent, but this is a really positive time for our party after increasing our number of MPs by 50%.
We could know as early as next Tuesday who the Deputy Leader will be if only one person puts themselves forward. If there is more than one candidate, a hustings and election by secret ballot will take place on Tuesday 27th June. The House of Lords chief whip Ben Stoneham will be the Returning Officer.
Jo Swinson would be the obvious choice.
Out of 11 notional candidates?
Aligning for the future, it makes sense to pick one now, so gets it out of the way with, so party has more structure and accountability. Good move.
Can we drop the pretence that we increased our MPs by 50%, we had 9, we now have 12. It’s not a 50% increase.
Good news – but there should have been a deputy in the previous parliament and the lack of diversity of our MPs was a poor excuse.
Several candidates would be good, but there is an obvious choice, isn’t there?
“In the last parliament we didn’t have any women in our parliamentary party”
“after increasing our number of MPs by 50%.”
How quickly Sarah thingamijig and Richmond watchamacallit have been forgotten.
And why does Tim Farron’s first sentence imply that the party only needs the role of deputy leader if there is a woman MP to fill it?
I believe we should have a deputy leader (for press/TV reasons) but this is just an attempt to save Tim’s job. Sadly, I don’t think we can progress with Tim at the helm – it’s time for him to go.
Daft that we didn’t have one .It should have been opened out to not have to be someone in the Commons. Correct to rectify this. If it must be , someone there, Jo Swinson for Deputy seems appropriate.
The party needs realism and idealism, but to emphasise the first on Brexit , the first and second on most issues other than that!
Peter Watson – yes, quite so. To even imply that a deputy should be elected on any other basis other than merit is pretty stupid – and rather insulting if it is then a female MP. The illiberalism of political correctness.
It is absolutely not political correctness to seek a leadership team which is reflective of the party at large and the country as a whole. Personally, I think Jo Swinson would be a fantastic Deputy Leader and would be my first choice of the remaining 11 MPs. But we are fortunate to have a range of excellent MPs who could do the job, and so taking into account the importance and benefit of a more diverse leadership team is an important consideration. This is not a question of electing a weaker candidate over a stronger one on the basis of gender (which I would not support), but taking into account gender as one of a number of important considerations when electing a person from a range of candidates who are all well-qualified for the position.
I fear the party’s attitude to our female and minority politicians comes across as incredibly patronising. Why did gender need to be mentioned here?
If we had elected a Deputy Leader in the last Parliament he would have been another White Man. Of course there is nothing wrong with either Leader or Deputy being a Man but to have 2 Men suggests that we dont have or want anyone else. That was true of course but not something we wanted to remind The Voters about constantly.
Other things being equal, the more visible diversity we have on our team , the better.
I’ve never known a voter to care much about the genders of the leader or deputy. Also we need to ensure equal opportunity from the ground up, I’m worried we are trying to impose “diversity” from the top which won’t achieve anything.
So it can only really be Jo. Nothing wrong with that, but once elected it should be changed to allow the parliamentary party to elect a deputy from a wider population so if there is shortage of candidates the party can look wider.
Wish Tim had been more subtle here. Is he openly saying ‘MPs – vote for Jo Swinson’? ‘Cos that’s the best way to damage the candidacy of a promising candidate.
And also outraged at the mess we seem to be wandering towards if The reports about Brian Paddick are true.
Andrew T
“I fear the party’s attitude to our female and minority politicians comes across as incredibly patronising. Why did gender need to be mentioned here?”
“I’ve never known a voter to care much about the genders of the leader or deputy”
Yes and No. The constant public motions the party goes through are embarrassing, they look vacuous and unproductive. Very few people appear to have read the “now we won” blog that was on conservative home just after the 2015 election but the effectiveness soft power to increase a deficit does suggest that the central LibDem team are really quite poor at finding and helping good candidates that they want to help.
Also rather than producing a system that would incentivise the desired out come to adjust the process slightly to help candidates the party opted for copying a Labour system which works in safe sets (which LibDems don’t have, a fact too many don’t understand) and in Labour means Women have to find a AWS seat rather than find the right seat.
It doesn’t matter individually that a particular candidate or single leader has any particular characteristics but over time if there is greater number than the norm it does set an impression which starts to skew perspectives. It will become harder to find people putting themselves forward.
Matt
