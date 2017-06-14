Party to elect a Deputy Leader

Tim Farron has announced that the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons, to give our group of MPs its Sunday name, will be electing a Deputy Leader from among its number.

He said:

In the last parliament we didn’t have any women in our parliamentary party and we didn’t feel it was right to elect a deputy in those circumstances. But I wanted to revive the role as it gives the party another powerful voice and has helped give prominence to many of our notable MPs, including Ming Campbell, Simon Hughes and Vince Cable. Now a third of our parliamentary party is female and we have our most diverse group of MPs ever, I feel our MPs form a more representative group to elect a deputy leader. There is still much more work needed to make ourselves more like the nation we seek to represent, but this is a really positive time for our party after increasing our number of MPs by 50%.

We could know as early as next Tuesday who the Deputy Leader will be if only one person puts themselves forward. If there is more than one candidate, a hustings and election by secret ballot will take place on Tuesday 27th June. The House of Lords chief whip Ben Stoneham will be the Returning Officer.