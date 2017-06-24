Caron Lindsay

Patriotic media – an odd concept in a democracy

For some bizarre reason, the Tories seem to have let Andrea Leadsom out of the cupboard where they’ve been hiding her for the past wee while. On Newsnight last night, she told Emily Maitlis while under reasonably moderate pressure on Brexit that broadcasters should be more “patriotic.”

To suggest that the media should not question the Government’s actions on the most important issue facing our country in generations is chilling. The media should be there to scrutinise the government. It’s an important part of the scrutiny process.If it had done its job properly last year, we might not be in the mess we are in.

A press free to criticise the Government is one of the most basic elements of our democracy. Governments should expect to have their feet held to the fire. As it happens, I actually think that they get too easy a ride from some elements of the right wing press over Brexit.

Tim Farron was similarly horrified by Leadsom’s comments, saying:

This is a sinister threat to the free media.

How dare Andrea Leadsom tell the press what they should think, this isn’t a George Orwell book.

She needs to apologise for these comments and realise what she said was frankly stupid.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • tonygreaves 24th Jun '17 - 8:18pm

    Odd indeed. Or perhaps just autocratic or even sub-fascist. Still, Mr Erdogan and Mr Putin would agree, along with lots of other undesirables, and it seems to underlie Mr Trump’s continuing war with much of the American media.

    Talking of war, that’s what much of the British media was lining themselves up to report – the Third European War – as Mrs May & Co (with a majority of a hundred and a new “Mandate”) went into battle against Mrs Merkel, Mr Juncker and the rest of the successors to the Kaiser and Mr Hitler, not to mention France’s new Napoleon. They are all a bit more confused now, apart from the Express that continues to live in its own buddle of fantasy and fake news.

