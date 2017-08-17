Ian Stotesbury

Patriotism, Brexit and the clamour for reform

By | Thu 17th August 2017 - 10:30 am

It’s been over a year since the EU referendum and months since the snap General Election. The Remain/Leave debate trundles on and the constant repetition of key messages from each side of the debate now largely falls on deaf ears. On most topics each campaign and their primary spokespersons still maintain positions in absolute opposition with minimal evidence of concession. There is little to no debate, simply rhetoric. In my experience it’s often been an impersonal, fear based, economic argument for Remain or an emotional but limited argument for Leave. We deserve better from both. Why should we, as the British people, settle for absolutes on both sides that so greatly lack imagination? 

Our different forms of patriotism need to find common ground and I believe it’s possible to do so. Our Government and their opposition have both given up on their belief in the benefits of European Single Market membership so we need centrists to hold them to account. At the same time we must acknowledge that there are issues with accountability and sovereignty in the EU that need to be discussed and addressed in detail. Above all we should loudly refute the idea that there isn’t a common ground for most people across the Brexit debate.

It strikes me that we demand so little of our Government. Perhaps this is because of a lack of faith in politics. Given recent developments it feels that Brexit lacks any real ambition and has become a face-saving exercise for the Government. What’s worse is that Brexit has become a distraction from other important work the Government needs to focus on.  The general election highlighted the public’s desire for other substantive reforms – reforms to address the inequality in our nation and demands to ease austerity. Also, crucially, I think it helped highlight a lack of direction. We’re one of the financial centres of the globe, a trade, industrial, and tech giant – but what’s our goal? What are we driving towards? It is this lack of direction and purpose that I feel helped fuel the Leave campaign, opening the door for a damaging nationalist sentiment.

In Watford we have a motto, Be Bold. Let’s do that as a nation. I continue to believe our goal should be to take a leading role in EU reforms – If there is so much political clout going spare, why not use it to make the EU better for Britain? Let’s listen to the concerns of the vast majority of both the 52% and the 48% and tackle the bureaucratic behemoth of the EU. We should use the migration powers we already have access to keep our freedoms and our trade. We should commit to changes to accountability within the EU and steer our public services back on course with renewed investment. Above all we must again start using Government and politics for what it’s meant to be for – let’s start dreaming again. That’s far easier said than done but Britain can, and should, meet the challenge of leading reforms with a little of that historic stoicism.

Now more than ever let’s really have a conversation about what we want society to strive for. Through that conversation let’s heal divisions that seem to me to be based on arbitrary absolutes rather than reality. Let’s pick and tackle big projects – a Britain that’s reaching for the stars or solving the housing and energy/climate crises – that’s what the conversation should be about. Why? Because Britain can and we deserve better than arbitrary, damaging, Brexit.

* Ian Stotesbury was the Liberal Democrats candidate for Watford in 2017

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMark Smulian 17th Aug - 10:49am
    'Democrats' is an utterly unimaginative name and as a choice is both lazy and indistinct. There used to be a party in Turkey with the...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 17th Aug - 10:29am
    The sooner the Government actually starts living in the real world by testing their ideas with the EU negotiators the better. It is after all...
  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 17th Aug - 10:20am
    We need to set up an all party parliamentary pressure group to combat irresponsible brexit.
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 17th Aug - 10:10am
    John Bennett - I agree, the Brexiteers probably see Vince's return to Parliament and leadership of the principal anti-Brexit party as posing a significant threat...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 17th Aug - 9:37am
    @ Neil Sandison " Move on from the tuition fee debate its stifling progress in policy development " I agree with the other priorities you...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 17th Aug - 9:13am
    Move on from the tuition fee debate its stifling progress in policy development .We will like the brexit referendum always appear to be the party...