Patriotism, Brexit and the clamour for reform

It’s been over a year since the EU referendum and months since the snap General Election. The Remain/Leave debate trundles on and the constant repetition of key messages from each side of the debate now largely falls on deaf ears. On most topics each campaign and their primary spokespersons still maintain positions in absolute opposition with minimal evidence of concession. There is little to no debate, simply rhetoric. In my experience it’s often been an impersonal, fear based, economic argument for Remain or an emotional but limited argument for Leave. We deserve better from both. Why should we, as the British people, settle for absolutes on both sides that so greatly lack imagination?

Our different forms of patriotism need to find common ground and I believe it’s possible to do so. Our Government and their opposition have both given up on their belief in the benefits of European Single Market membership so we need centrists to hold them to account. At the same time we must acknowledge that there are issues with accountability and sovereignty in the EU that need to be discussed and addressed in detail. Above all we should loudly refute the idea that there isn’t a common ground for most people across the Brexit debate.

It strikes me that we demand so little of our Government. Perhaps this is because of a lack of faith in politics. Given recent developments it feels that Brexit lacks any real ambition and has become a face-saving exercise for the Government. What’s worse is that Brexit has become a distraction from other important work the Government needs to focus on. The general election highlighted the public’s desire for other substantive reforms – reforms to address the inequality in our nation and demands to ease austerity. Also, crucially, I think it helped highlight a lack of direction. We’re one of the financial centres of the globe, a trade, industrial, and tech giant – but what’s our goal? What are we driving towards? It is this lack of direction and purpose that I feel helped fuel the Leave campaign, opening the door for a damaging nationalist sentiment.

In Watford we have a motto, Be Bold. Let’s do that as a nation. I continue to believe our goal should be to take a leading role in EU reforms – If there is so much political clout going spare, why not use it to make the EU better for Britain? Let’s listen to the concerns of the vast majority of both the 52% and the 48% and tackle the bureaucratic behemoth of the EU. We should use the migration powers we already have access to keep our freedoms and our trade. We should commit to changes to accountability within the EU and steer our public services back on course with renewed investment. Above all we must again start using Government and politics for what it’s meant to be for – let’s start dreaming again. That’s far easier said than done but Britain can, and should, meet the challenge of leading reforms with a little of that historic stoicism.

Now more than ever let’s really have a conversation about what we want society to strive for. Through that conversation let’s heal divisions that seem to me to be based on arbitrary absolutes rather than reality. Let’s pick and tackle big projects – a Britain that’s reaching for the stars or solving the housing and energy/climate crises – that’s what the conversation should be about. Why? Because Britain can and we deserve better than arbitrary, damaging, Brexit.

* Ian Stotesbury was the Liberal Democrats candidate for Watford in 2017