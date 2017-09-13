Perhaps it’s time for…

I am writing this in response to Paddy Ashdown’s Essay to the Party of Monday 11th September in which he extolls us to follow Vince Cable’s lead and start coming up with our own new, dangerous ideas and debate them at conference.
I know from talking with friends and meeting people on the campaign doorstep that many people have a very negative attitude to the Liberal Democrats. I know from being a member since 2015 that the party is well organised, with plenty of ground troops, puts its principles into practice in how it deals with members, has socially valuable ideas and is full of very able and well intentioned people perfectly capable of government. However this does not seem to be picked up by many of the electorate. If we are to gain traction with the electorate something has to change. One aspect that I think would be worth looking at is our branding. If this was changed and was seen to be genuine in that the new branding reflected other more substantial changes I think it could have a positive effect. I know rebranding is often seen as a nightmare and certainly can be expensive but if done at the right moment can be effective.
I have not given great thought to how the branding could be changed but just a few comments. I think we should stick with the yellow colour but perhaps make it a more golden yellow. I personally like our present emblem with its sense of freedom and development but I wonder if it comes across as rather weak. One possible emblem, suitable in terms of shape, could be a sunflower head but it is yellow, possibly used by BP and would be probably perceived as too soft. Perhaps we should also consider changing the name of our party.
Perhaps we could discuss these ideas amongst ourselves at conference and then we could feed ideas to a committee of about six, made of people who are suitably skilled, experienced and motivated, who could take our ideas forward consulting with the membership on a final design.
Of course all of this will have been done before but perhaps it is time to do it again!
* Jane Reed is a Liberal Democrat member and activist in York
New slogan
Peace, Economy, and Reform.
Anything but the slogans the party comes up with, though the current is marginally better than the last.
The name is difficult, it does not seem right to drop the word liberal, but we cannot return to just being Liberals. New Liberal is a bit naff, but an obvious choice. Liberalism Today or something like that may be possible.
On Policy Vince has made a good start on Inequality, though I cannot see many of Paddy’s ideas collecting too many votes. His first goes in the right direction, A New Deal for Youth.
That is an idea, New Deal Liberals
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Are we a political movement based on principle and campaigning or are we just another brand, to be changed at will on the whims of the day?
Sorry, what we need to do is much more substantial than shallow “rebranding” – which no doubt some PR outfit would be paid lots of money to “research”.
Perhaps a new slogan ? If we’re not careful it will be “The bland leading the bland” .
Time to get down to real the issues and tackle the injustices and inequalities of the world.
We could also publicly regret our mistakes when in Government – over to you Vince, it’s your Clause Four moment if you want it in Bournemouth.
Anything else, I’m afraid, is froth.
I’m with Tony on this.
Our problem is that a cloak of invisibility descended on us towards the end of 2010. It’s that rather than we did things that people didn’t like.
So let’s hear it for unscrambling the housing mess, putting a brake on increasing unequality, treating potential immigrants and overseas students reasonably, giving councils and regional and national parliaments and assemblies the tools to do their jobs, realising that Brexit doesn’t mean that we can ignore the EU (we’ve be just giving up our say in its counsels) and that First (or First Three) Past the Post produces some very bad results and denies parties with substantial support elected representatives.
Any one of these has the potential to be our Unique Selling Point to get us back into public conscienceness and get on with holding this deeply incompetent government to account.
New slogan: “We’re sorry about the coalition. So very sorry.”
Yes, we need less of the we are great, we are the best, we are doing well, as per the articles from the Lib Dem Voice Team. More of the hardship and realism we are all in. Rammed home in no uncertain style by the Opinion Polls this week, National 7%, Scotland 6% and Wales 4%. Has it ever been so bad? Crickey the Greens gaining seats last week hammering us in Lewes. We should perhaps start by asking what purpose are we serving, who do we really represent, is there any point in continuing, are we past our sell by date? Sorry to be so blunt but after 50 years in the party we need to face our situation head on and stop pretending all will be better if we just do this and do that.
My only suggestion is to ask the Free Democrats in Germany how they survived and then started to seemingly turn it around after hitting 4% in the polls. I say this on the basis of their current back to the old days 8 -10% in the polls, which used to be their normal support level. Is it just the leader, is it what he says, how he says it, have they a policy mantra that appeals, if so what is it, how are they managing this in the face of all the competing forces to the left and the right on the German scene?
Anyway, the sunflower head logo idea is Ambon-starter: The Green Party already has a stylised sunflower as their logo, as do many green parties across Europe and the rest of the world. The LibDems are a different sort of beast.
It is not a matter of branding, it is a matter of trust. We lost this in 2010 and it is going to be a long slow process to build it back up again.
Traditional Rebranding of our logo etc is not necessary but bringing our policies under a major heading or “Policy Brand” is vital. We are clear of the need for good housing for all [housing of all types], good education for all [at all ages], good health for all [whether mental or physical]. So what do LibDems stand for?
These are Human Rights in Britain and must be properly funded and administered at the highest levels. Our best minds could begin by making Human Rights our policy brand – and HR would even accommodate a better voting system especially as the current system disregards voter minorities. LibDems are a minority. A large one which needs to be visible. So, yes Jane Reed, have a go at the Human Rights party.
The post after this Everyone Matters could be a slogan AND a new motif.Yes we have a bad past in the voters memory. However we must stop navel gazing and grasp the nettle. This small team has an answer it is a start, let’s go for it.
@ David Becket; “New Liberal” would definitely be naff and would invite comparison with “New Labour”
Btw it’s only those of us who are “of a certain age” who remember a party which used to picket Liberal Assemblies in the 1960s. They called themselves “New Liberals” although the ideology which they propounded was neither new nor liberal.
Tony Greaves and David Raw, as per usual, hit the nail on the head.
Red Liberal
We are sorry that real constitutional reform wasn’t brought about by the coalition.
There is nothing wrong with the aims of the party as stated on the membership cards.
Stated aims can be summarised as pease, political reform and an economy for all.
Looking for a new name?
The LD could change its name to ‘The Federalist Democratic Party’. This could distance the party from the ‘extreme capitalism’ that is sometimes mis-referred to as ‘neo-liberal’.
Federalist to refer to the party’s commitment to decentralisation of government.
Oops sorry, typo: should read ‘peace, political reform, and economy for all’
Names don’t need to change. Logos don’t need to change. Ideas need to change.