Policy pitch: Divert money from Tax Credits to Lifelong Training Accounts

Have you ever heard the following?
“The government should stop subsidising exploitation wages.”
“I work hard for my money. Families on child tax credits need to get up off their backsides.”
If you’ve canvassed on council estates you probably have. And, no doubt, the #labservatives have too, which is why both of them supported massive cuts to welfare.
There are good reasons for continuing with in-work benefits. The policy of both Labour and the Conservatives is to raise the minimum wage and cut benefits. This will result in employers replacing lower paid employees with automation; reorganising their business to employ fewer, more highly paid, staff; and moving jobs overseas. They may also find ways to avoid the minimum wage by subcontracting to the self-employed. All this could be very bad for the employment prospects of those with low skills. Far better to pay in-work benefits.
At the last election, the Liberal Democrats championed the cause of benefits. Both Labour and the Conservatives proposed cutting them. There was strong support for Liberal Democrat policy from experts such as the Resolution Foundation, the IFS and the Economist. However, we failed to sell this to the electorate.
When budgets are tight, if a policy does not have public support, perhaps we should consider other policies which bring similar, perhaps greater benefits, and which will have wider support in the community.
Vince Cable has already proposed lifelong learning accounts. A good policy, though I suggest we re-name them lifelong training accounts. But with an existing deficit, an ageing population adding to budget pressures, and so many other priorities, will the electorate believe it could happen?
Diverting money from Tax Credits to lifelong learning would be controversial. Existing Conservative and Labour policy of cutting benefits will reduce the standard of living for those on low incomes. So, in the short term, would this policy. However, it would also focus resources on addressing the underlying cause of low incomes. For too many, the school system has not given them the skills they need to thrive in the modern work place. We often hear that we need to invest in lifelong learning, to keep our skills up-to-date, and so ensure that we have good jobs all the way through to retirement. Unfortunately, in the main, it is the high-skilled who do this, and the low skilled do not.
This policy would be a way to prioritise the real reason for stagnant living standards. It would not just be about providing the funds, but also about changing behaviour and attitudes.
It might work as follows:
1) Money would be explicitly redirected from tax credits to these accounts. Some of the Government’s existing reductions in benefits would continue, but the money would then be shifted to lifelong training. The controversy surrounding this could be useful in itself, in raising awareness of the new accounts, and sending a powerful signal of the importance of raising skills
2) The accounts would have the appearance of a bank account, in the name of the individual, so that they would feel a sense of ownership
3) The money could be spent on any approved training course which the individual wanted. This might be numeracy or literacy lessons, information technology training, languages, or indeed anything else that is currently taught at school or in college. It would also be used for training which is more directly related to work. I think the options should be as wide as possible, as long as the training would help employment directly: courses in brick-laying, book-keeping, perhaps even how to be a tattoo artist. It could be different from the approach of the Singapore government, which tightly defines what courses are supported with public money. Giving people more freedom to choose their own training should increase motivation and take-up
4) The training courses themselves would have to be regulated. The reputation of this initiative would soon be damaged if bogus courses were created, as a way to siphon off training funds for other purposes, or if the courses were of very low quality, and so brought no meaningful benefit to those attending
5) The money directed into the accounts would have to be spent within a fixed period of time, perhaps five or ten years. If it were not spent, the funds would be reclaimed by the state. This would then free up more funds for future funding of lifelong learning, but mostly it would be to encourage take-up. The policy would actively encourage people to use the funds. Reminders would be sent to those with unspent training funds, to remind them that they must “use it or lose it”
6) The initiative would also encourage people to use their own money for training, by encouraging employers to match fund those of their workers who were willing to partly pay for their own training, and by match funding from the state itself
7) It could also allow employers to use the funds for company-specific training. Someone with unspent lifelong learning money could even mention this in a job application, as a way to increase their chance of employment
8) As this money would be redirected from some income-related benefits, it would be targeted at those on low wages, the very people who are most losing out to globalisation
The initiative would aim to
– foster a national culture of lifelong learning
– help people to make the modern world work for them, especially those who fear globalisation and new technology
– provide skills that modern business needs
– give support for those on low incomes in a way that has more support in the wider population
– provide support in a way that respects the dignity of the individual, rather than tell them what it can be spent on
Many people feel trapped in dead-end jobs; that they have no way of improving their options. As a country, we need to stop just talking about lifelong learning. This needs to be a priority not just for the highly skilled, but for everyone.
In the Social Democrat Group, we don’t form policy. The above idea will have faults, so I hope others will give feedback on how it can be improved. I already know that some other members of the Social Democrat Group committee disagree with parts of it. But that’s fine. We all need to start putting out our ideas, debating and disagreeing with each other, within the Lib Dems and beyond; and so help the wider centre-left to develop a programme to tackle the alienation of so many in our society.
We have already started a joint seminar programme with Policy Network, which aims to discuss this kind of issue. If you want to know more, please sign up for information.
Interesting piece, George. I think it is exactly the sort of thinking we need to challenge ourselves to undertake. I hope as the Social Democrat Group we can start to stimulate these kinds of debate.
I’d be more comfortable divorcing the two issues, as I think training accounts are a fantastic idea, but I would be nervous about doing it of the back of welfare cuts. Not least because I think Labour won’t make the same manifesto mistake again.
George
What is the reason and meaning of diverting from to?
Are you suggesting reducing the earnings threshold for receipt of them, or reducing the amount.
I do not support either but the first is tolerable the second wrong.
We should not be diverting from one pot for those worse off to another deemed more acceptable.
This is social engineering.
Rather social democratic not very Liberal.
Education is not an alternative to food on the table and other basic necessities.
This is an excellent idea. It’s already in use similarly with the new childcare account, although thus you pay into and get a 20% uplift. Having an education account could also cover things like retraining after redundancy, especially if employers were required to pay in. It could also help people going into a trade rather than further education etc in place of apprenticeships.
It could also help steer people into specialisms where there is a lack of talent, helping the country better adapt to a fast and ever-changing world.
Hi Lorenzo,
Thanks for the comment, and for your polite disagreement – a comments section where everyone agrees would be boring!
I’ve deliberately not spelt out exactly what benefits would be affects, and by how much.
What I’m suggesting is complicated, and apologies if I have not been clear enough, so let me try to explain it differently.
At present, the Tories and Labour are proposing cutting benefits. We’ve tried opposing them, with little success. Partly, I think, because voters feel that benefits just mean people like them paying for other people to sit on their hands.
We could continue campaigning for benefits as they are. But, from the response I’ve had on the doorstep, we’ll fail. And if we continue to fail, that’ll mean continued falls in the living standards of the low skilled.
So this is another approach. Instead of defending more money for those with low pay, we fight for more money for raising people’s skills.
I think this could be sold to the electorate. I think they’re prepared to support the low skilled. Many don’t want to just give them money, but I think they’d be willing to give them training.
People’s living standards are being cut by these Tory/Labour benefits cuts anyway. But if we successfully campaign for this policy, then, while those cuts in living standards will remain, we’ll be able to put extra money into increasing their skills.
I’ve had too many conversations with voters who aren’t listening to us on welfare. We live in a democracy, so we have to listen. This is an attempt to fight for those on low incomes in a way that the voters might support.
I agree it’s controversial. I might be wrong. But I’ve long thought it’s time we discussed controversial ideas. So I wanted to do what I’d like others to do, and then engage with others in debate.
Hi George, how can it be Lifelong Training if it is time-limited to 5 to 10 years? You could be cutting off funding just when someone actually needs retraining.
As to whether it’s a good idea or not, it sounds plausible but I’m not an expert so would want to hear more comments from those who are much more knowledgeable than I am.
Elaine,
The suggestion is that, while you’re on benefits, you’d get a steady flow on money into your account. So while you remained on benefits, you could keep using that money for lifelong learning.
Obviously, that’s just one aspect of the idea. Some parts of the idea will be unworkable, some can be improved. The idea of this post is to get people thinking and discussing.
“Vince Cable has already proposed lifelong learning accounts. A good policy, though I suggest we re-name them lifelong training accounts.”
I think this is an important distinction and more than just a renaming. “Training” implies something vocational, the development of skills, and an emphasis on employment. “Learning” sounds much more general and, however personally enriching it might be, less directed towards employability.
What is to stop people spending this fund on luxuries? It will have to be paid seperately and monitored so it is used correctly.
@ George,
You’re taking what is known as a “supply-side” approach to the problems of unemployment and underemployment. The idea is that if we train up those with low skills and give them better skills they’ll then be offered a job. We are creating a supply of something that someone should want to buy. That can work but only if the jobs are there in the first place.
To balance the supply-side, and no-one is saying that training isn’t a good thing, we need to consider the demand side too. We have approximately a £2 trillion pa economy. That means it needs £2 trillion pa of SPENDING to keep it going. The government spends say £800 million and the rest of us spend £1.2 trillion. If we want 2% growth in the economy and 2% inflation we have to have £2.08 trillion next year. So we need to find some extra spending from somewhere to get the growth so that the people with the extra skills find suitable jobs.
This can come from one of three sources. More Government spending. More private sector spending. More export spending.
You’d probably disapprove of more Govt spending.
You’d probably disapprove of trying to encourage everyone else in the private sector to borrow more. Which is the only way they can spend more.
You probably wouldn’t disapprove of of getting more exports. But every government I can remember has promised this but the current account deficit has stayed stubbornly high. In any case not everyone can fix its economy by exporting more. The world needs countries like the UK which are net importers.
So have you considered the demand side? Or, are you one of these right wing economists who think it doesn’t matter?