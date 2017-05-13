Poll: Two thirds of Labour Remain supporters are voting Lib Dem this time

A poll in the New European has shown a massive swing from Labour to the Liberal Democrats of Remain supporters.

From the paper:

The poll, of more than 1,300 respondents, compares how people voted in the 2015 General Election with how they intend to vote next month. It suggests the Liberal Democrats will double their share of the vote in this significant section of the population, while Labour’s will halve. Two thirds (66.6%) said they would be voting Lib Dem on June 8, with Labour on just 22.3%. This represents a huge swing since 2015, when 43.9% voted Labour, and 29.4% Lib Dem. Meanwhile, support for the Conservatives has almost evaporated, from 9.3% in 2015, to just 0.4% of readers saying they will vote Tory next month. Readers were also asked whether they would vote for any party which promised another EU referendum, with 62.8% saying they would. The Liberal Democrats are currently the only major party to make such a pledge. However, it seems most people have conceded the chances of a second referendum are low. Just 9.3% think there will be another poll.

The paper’s editor Matt Kelly said:

I think this demonstrates that for a proportion of the electorate, Brexit is an issue that transcends traditional political affiliation and Tim Farron’s clarity is evidently trumping Jeremy Corbyn’s foggy position.

While this movement is positive, the party needs to do all it can to make sure that this message gets across in all the right places. While national vote share is important, maximising the number of Liberal Democrat MPs on 9 June is essential if we are to avoid the Coronation of Chaos.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.