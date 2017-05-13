NewsHound

Poll: Two thirds of Labour Remain supporters are voting Lib Dem this time

By | Sat 13th May 2017 - 8:59 am

A poll in the New European has shown a massive swing from Labour to the Liberal Democrats of Remain supporters.

From the paper:

The poll, of more than 1,300 respondents, compares how people voted in the 2015 General Election with how they intend to vote next month. It suggests the Liberal Democrats will double their share of the vote in this significant section of the population, while Labour’s will halve.

Two thirds (66.6%) said they would be voting Lib Dem on June 8, with Labour on just 22.3%. This represents a huge swing since 2015, when 43.9% voted Labour, and 29.4% Lib Dem. Meanwhile, support for the Conservatives has almost evaporated, from 9.3% in 2015, to just 0.4% of readers saying they will vote Tory next month.

Readers were also asked whether they would vote for any party which promised another EU referendum, with 62.8% saying they would. The Liberal Democrats are currently the only major party to make such a pledge. However, it seems most people have conceded the chances of a second referendum are low. Just 9.3% think there will be another poll.

The paper’s editor Matt Kelly said:

I think this demonstrates that for a proportion of the electorate, Brexit is an issue that transcends traditional political affiliation and Tim Farron’s clarity is evidently trumping Jeremy Corbyn’s foggy position.

While this movement is positive, the party needs to do all it can to make sure that this message gets across in all the right places. While national vote share is important, maximising the number of Liberal Democrat MPs on 9 June is essential if we are to avoid the Coronation of Chaos.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 13th May - 9:28am
    PJ: From what I understand, young people today don't consider cannabis legalisation to be a high-priority issue. So a policy on this, while signalling our...
  • User AvatarJennie 13th May - 9:27am
    "Two thirds of Labour Remain supporters WHO READ THE NEW EUROPEAN are voting Lib Dem this time"
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 13th May - 9:27am
    Is this a poll of New European readers?
  • User AvatarJennie 13th May - 9:20am
    "There is actually very little appetite, even from some who voted remain last time, to go through another european referendum. The divisions from that time...
  • User AvatarFiona 13th May - 9:13am
    I'm very supportive of this. It will be of huge benefit in the longer term, helping overwhelmed mothers through the most difficult time, and hopefully...
  • User AvatarFiona 13th May - 9:02am
    David Cameron said he wouldn't resign, even if he lost the EU vote, but politicians say that. We should not pin our strategy on needing...
Thu 18th May 2017
19:00
Impact of Politics on 16-26 yr olds