Arfan Bhatti

Preparing for 2020 Parliamentary Selections: Returning Officers

By | Tue 14th March 2017 - 4:24 pm

With snap election candidacy expiring at the end of May, the selections for 2020 are drawing ever closer.

Returning Officers [RO’s] are the little known but crucial role to enable this. They’re the link that makes open selections possible and the more we have now the faster we’ll be able to get a full slate of candidates in place for 2020.

The good news is you can help enable a swift timetable of selections by training to be an RO as early as April via a two day training session run over Easter weekend. There’s also a great introductory session happening this Saturday at Spring Conference (11.00am to 12.30pm) and you can also get a feel of the role by shadowing Returning Officers if you can’t make any of those dates.

So, what exactly do RO’s do? They:

  • ensure fair and equal treatment for all applicants
  • ensure that the selection rules are followed by all participants and their supporters
  • ensure that all members who are eligible to vote can do so
  • resolve applicant conflicts (informally as an arbitrator or by making binding rulings)

To ensure their impartiality they can’t run selections for their own local party, or have any particular interest in the area. However, encouraging a member of your local party to take the training will help to facilitate sharing resources with neighbouring areas and help us ensure we are able to run more selections earlier in the cycle.

Put simply, the more Returning Officers we have the faster we will be able to get a full slate of candidates in place for 2020, the faster we will be able to maintain campaign momentum and the faster we can select candidates ahead of the other parties.

If you’d like any more information on the role or the training weekend please contact: [email protected].

In the meantime, even if you don’t have a candidate or a Returning Officer in place, there are a number of things your local party could be doing to ensure when the time arises you are ready to advertise: libdems.org.uk/preparing_for_selections.

* Arfan Bhatti is Head of Diversity, Candidates & Talent Support at Lib Dem HQ

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin Clarke 14th Mar - 4:14pm
    What would British nationals living in Denmark say if the British government unilaterally guaranteed the rights of EU nationals in the UK but then the...
  • User AvatarJack Watson 14th Mar - 4:09pm
    Matt, the idea of granting freedom of movement and free trade to other countries is fundamentally liberal. And we already have a joint statement on...
  • User AvatarANMAW 14th Mar - 4:05pm
    @ Kieth. I'm pretty sure you won't have to get inoculations to move to France after the UK leaves. Or perhaps we ('Project Fear') should...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 14th Mar - 3:57pm
    It feels as if I've been promised a Tory explosion every few months since about 1991.
  • User Avatarmalc 14th Mar - 3:47pm
    "if left unchallenged the Tories will take from the country two centuries of social and economic advances" Many of those social and economic advances have...
  • User AvatarMargaret Ann MacPher 14th Mar - 3:46pm
    @Jack Watson Jack, the Scottish parliament cannot overspend, it has to work within budget. This 'deficit' you talk of is projected figures in an independent...