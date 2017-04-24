The Liberal Democrats have proposed increasing income tax by 1 penny which would raise just £4.6 billion pounds annually. There is a better alternative, called the Property Uplift Recovery Tax which is being proposed by Liberal Democrat ALTER. The tax would be paid annually by all that own housing in the UK and are either:

British citizens who are have non-domiciled tax status

Foreign citizens (or British citizens non-resident for over 15 years) who are not taxed in the UK, or

Corporate entities registered offshore.

The tax would be levied annually on the property price uplift in the local area, and would aim to recover 50% of the long term increase. The tax would raise about £8.5 billion pounds per year (see fully referenced article ).

Taxes need a compelling story which resonates with the electorate, and this tax has one. We are rightly proud to live in a country with a strong economy, a stable government and respect for the rule of law. Housing in the UK is a safe haven for overseas investors, and 10% of housing is now owned by foreign investors. They often leave properties empty, indeed some residential developments in Britain have been likened to towers of safe-deposit boxes. In England 216,000 homes have been empty for over six months.

Average house prices rise largely due to investment in infrastructure, such as Crossrail, which is largely paid for by the UK taxpayer. Any upside of rising UK housing prices should not go to overseas investors, but should circulate around the UK economy. Britain has no duty to allow its housing to be used as a free safe deposit box service for non-UK taxpayers who do not fully contribute to our economy or society, while making housing unaffordable for UK workers and families.

It would be necessary to base the tax on averaged prices over several years to provide stability and predictability. Data sources for local house price trends could include internet sites such as “Zoopla”. The tax would be offset against some already existing taxes. In particular rent to offshore homeowners who do let out their property rather then leaving them empty is currently paid net of UK tax. Offsetting this payment would provide overseas owners with a strong incentive to make currently empty properties available for occupancy.

Promoting this tax would send a strong signal that the Liberal Democrats stand behind working and families who contribute to our society and our economy. There would be three possible outcomes from introducing this tax. First, offshore investors might hold on to their properties and pay the tax, so it acts as a source of revenue. Second, investors might hang on but be motivated to rent out their properties, in which case the housing rental stock increases. Last offshore investors might sell out, in which the revenue will be lower than calculated, but a large number of empty homes would come onto the market at more affordable prices. The UK would win, win or win.

* David Cooper is a member and constituency treasurer of the Newbury Liberal Democrats and has been a party activist for over a decade. He is also secretary of Libdem ALTER (Action for Land Taxation & Economic Reform). The views expressed are his own.