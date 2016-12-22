Paul Walter

Test your knowledge and ingenuity – quick quiz about a national institution

By | Thu 22nd December 2016 - 10:50 am

As we’re getting relaxed for the holiday season, here’s a quick quiz about a national institution. It’s not politically related but I suspect it’s on a subject dear to many readers’ hearts.

Look at the wooden box on the right. You can see that it’s nondescript, very battered and held together with insulation tape. It’s 35 years old.

It’s used to create the sounds of what could justifiably be called a “national institution”.

The question is: What sound is this box used to produce?

Please answer in the comments below. The title “2016 Sound effect guru of the year” awaits the first person with the most accurate answer.

We’ll give you the answer and announce the winner in a fresh post tomorrow.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and councillor. As part of the Liberal Democrat Voice team he helps with photos and moderation on the site, as well as occsionally contributing articles. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in The Arts.
Advert

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 22nd Dec '16 - 11:01am

    Has it something to do with the BT pips? It,s not Big Ben or BBC pips is it?

  • Chris Bertram 22nd Dec '16 - 11:48am

    It must contain the sacred recording of “Sailing By” as played at R4 closedown each night. Or perhaps it’s the theme tune to “PM”, unheard since the death of Diana, but kept safe until a time of extreme need demands its return to save the nation!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarmalc 22nd Dec - 11:29am
    Many Labour voters would rather stay at home than vote for a Corbyn led Labour party, he really is detested in the north. The Tories...
  • User AvatarGareth Wilson 22nd Dec - 11:27am
    If Labour stand a pro-remain candidate who is warm to other Lib Dem policies (electoral reform, civil liberties etc) we should *NOT* stand a candidate...
  • User AvatarSimon Shaw 22nd Dec - 11:21am
    @El Sid "And all this talk about the “progressive alliance”, is this only something the party is interested in when it is other parties standing...
  • User AvatarRichard Warren 22nd Dec - 11:18am
    RBH, Roland and Tony Hill, Fascinating and informative comments. Thanks for that. I'm learning plenty too :-) The charity VAT issue is breathtaking, and the...
  • User AvatarCaracatus 22nd Dec - 11:07am
    Upholding British Laws in 1910 included women and most men not being allowed to vote.
  • User AvatarCaracatus 22nd Dec - 11:05am
    One only needs to read private eye and Mr Javid's comments on judges that he has problems with the oath he proposes. The fundamental problem...
Fri 30th Dec 2016
19:30
Market Deeping Social for members and supporters
Thu 5th Jan 2017
20:00
Winchester Liberal Drinks
Thu 12th Jan 2017
Alsager TC, East by-election