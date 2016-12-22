Test your knowledge and ingenuity – quick quiz about a national institution

As we’re getting relaxed for the holiday season, here’s a quick quiz about a national institution. It’s not politically related but I suspect it’s on a subject dear to many readers’ hearts.

Look at the wooden box on the right. You can see that it’s nondescript, very battered and held together with insulation tape. It’s 35 years old.

It’s used to create the sounds of what could justifiably be called a “national institution”.

The question is: What sound is this box used to produce?

Please answer in the comments below. The title “2016 Sound effect guru of the year” awaits the first person with the most accurate answer.

We’ll give you the answer and announce the winner in a fresh post tomorrow.

