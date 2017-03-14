Reaching out to the ‘Left Behind’: what policies should we put first?

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
The pitch which the Leave campaign successfully made to the poorest 10% of UK citizens in last June’s EU Referendum was that their problems of low pay, insecure jobs and waiting lists for affordable housing were all due to competition from immigrants, and would be eased by leaving the EU. The budget, with little on social housing and less on funds for schools or other public services in deprived areas, has made their situation worse, rather than better. Labour has been hesitating about how far to buy into their grievances about immigrants. How should Liberal Democrats respond to their resentments and needs?
The peers’ working group on ‘The Left Behind’ is now drafting an initial report. We have worked through a mass of relevant material, from think tanks, foundations and parliamentary reports. We’ve also discussed, among ourselves and with others, our direct experiences from campaigning in urban working class communities and rural and seaside towns – the places, BBC News detailed breakdowns suggested, that had the largest majorities for ‘Leave’ in the UK. Studies like last year’s Suffolk Community Foundation on ‘Hidden Suffolk’, and the Open Society Foundation’s report on Higher Blackley, have been very useful: can any of you point us to other studies elsewhere?
At the Spring conference in York on Friday evening (2015-2130, Novotel Meeting Room 1&2), we look forward to hearing from others about what policies we should be pushing forward. Some of you represent such communities, many of them taken for granted by Labour and ignored by the Conservatives. How do we win more of them over, rather than leaving them to be picked over by UKIP or worse? Support for families and small children, education through from primary school, closer links between schools and local employers, support for local industrial regeneration, and investment in social housing, are the main elements in our emerging package.
We’re also aware that there’s a larger problem of political disengagement and community decline that needs to be addressed, on which we welcome comments. The shrinkage of local public services means that ‘the state’ is in many ways abandoning these communities: local authorities are cutting children’s services, beat policing, bus routes and more as government grants disappear. Resentment is increased, many observers report, by the perception that ‘metropolitan elites’ now demonise these communities – journalists as well as politicians. But there’s also a poverty of aspiration in some of these communities, which holds the younger generation back: how do we tackle that?
These are our fellow-citizens: denigrated by the political right, neglected by Labour, with even those local authorities who want to help struggling in the face of budget cuts to make a difference. Liberal Democrats care about inequality, about opportunity, and about social mobility – all of which are at stake in the long-term neglect of these marginalised communities. We already represent some of the wards they live in, and are beginning to win by-elections in others. So what policy responses should we offer them – and how do we persuade richer groups within our national community to pay for them? Come and give us your views on Friday evening if you can.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
This sounds very useful: hope it goes well.
‘can any of you point us to other studies elsewhere?’
If you are interested in the EU aspect in particular I suggest
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2016/579001/IPOL_STU(2016)579001_EN.pdf
Notably p26-32. What to do about it is anyone’s guess.
My sense at the referendum (and it was only a sense, I claim no evidence) was that remain arguments tended not to refute the points made by the left behinds so much as try to explain them away. Like simplistic arguments that EU migrants pay higher tax.
Generally this was my big problem with the REMAIN campaign – there probably are things that the UK could do WITHIN the EU to help left behinds (things that might not go down well with the LDP mainstream). But REMAIN made none of those arguments and it left the impression that LEAVE, however flawed, at least had thought about ‘change.’
So good luck with this work – it’s important stuff.
The LSE’s “Social Policy in a Cold Climate” is a very useful resource.
The Heseltine Institute has produced some interesting research and perspectives on this across a range of areas.
Social Enterprise and developing the community base for it could offer an interesting topic. It both chimes with LD philosophy and – when done properly – works. Two groups too often neglected: women and older people. The Women’s Organisation has done a good deal to train, promote and facilitate women’s enterprise. Success in this area has both increased economic strength and enabled many to escape from the benefits trap. It has probably saved the exchequer £40m since it was founded. It is a good result that might just persuade people to invest in it. As for older people, much could be done for young people, through mentoring and skills transfer that is not being done now. Finally, our schools are too reminiscent of the Gradgrind school of education. Creativity, imagination and experience are too often sacrificed to SATS especially at primary level. Many of our HEIs could do more – as LIPA and Edge Hill University have done – to encourage children in poorer areas – in this case Toxteth – to see the world in a new way.
As well as “offering” policies to the most disadvantaged communities, we need to be in there campaigning with them and as part of them. These are areas which care not about policy platforms as such, and they are places where a lot of people have given up voting. And it’s the poorest and least powerful people (ie the people who are coping the least with the society and economy in which they find themselves) who have stopped voting altogether.
My article in the new issue of Liberator is relevant to all this.
I should declare an interest as a members of William’s working group.
I hope the group will consider the BME population as well. The BME population voted largely for Remain (albeit a significant minority voted Leave and many did not vote at all), but currently they remain “left behind” supporting the sinking ship of the Labour party. How do we win them over before they become totally disillusioned?
Interesting report on building better and more affordable housing. No sure it is the whole answer but food for thought.
http://england.shelter.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/1348223/2017_03_02_New_Civic_Housebuilding_Policy_Report.pdf
This is very welcome, but one thing I noticed was absent from your list of research tools and that is asking the people concerned for their own opinion on which policy is the most crucial. My experience is very dated but if consultation is carried out after a plan has been made, criticism of that plan by consultees is met with a negative response. This may just be because the owners of the plan have looked at the particular alternatives suggested in great detail and have valid reasons to reject them, but it results in total frustration on the part of the consultees. It’s much better to consult at the initial stages and consult and consult again otherwise the response will be ‘Well what do a few Lib Dem Lords know about our lives anyway’. So initially we should be concentrating on how we consult about improving their lives and how we as a party can fund that. Don’t let’s get so far ahead of ourselves that we are dictating a solution rather than giving people what they actually want and need.
I’m not saying that all the research shouldn’t have been carried out because of course our party needs to be informed before taking action. We also have to know how we as a country would pay for the cost of improved welfare services as you suggest, otherwise any suggestions for improvement are meaningless.
I can’t tell you how frustrating it is for me that I’ m unable to attend the Spring Conference because I have an illness that disables me but I look forward with great interest to hearing how it goes.
I believe that this is the most important work the party is doing other than fighting Brexit. So fight Brexit, fight the causes of Brexit and fight the economic theories that caused the causes!