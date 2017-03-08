Caron Lindsay

Real women

By | Wed 8th March 2017 - 8:45 pm

One of the things I really wanted to say on this International Women’s Day is that it’s a day to celebrate all women, to think about the various barriers that women face across the world. Women have all sorts of different experiences and it’s important that they are listened to because it’s by understanding what needs to change that we make the world a better place. Quite a simple concept. It’s also, for me, a simple concept that International Women’s Day is for everyone who identifies as a woman. No exceptions.

I say that because Women’s Hour presenter Jenni Murray wrote one of those “I’m not transphobic but” articles in the Sunday Times this week. She questioned the right of transgender women to identify as “real women.” She justified her argument by talking about transgender women saying things she didn’t agree with. One was a vicar who had talked about clothes and the other had said that women should wear high heels and shave their body hair. Apparently they were “playing into the stereotype – a man’s idea of what a woman should be.”

I would suggest that this was nothing to do with being transgender. I’ve heard cis women express similar views.  It was only in the last decade of her working life that my mother felt able to wear trousers to work. I might utterly disagree with their opinion, but I’m not going to question anyone’s identity.

How someone identifies is absolutely not up for discussion. I don’t consider it any of my business and I also take the view that they know their own innermost and deepest feelings a darned sight better than I do. How about a world where we just accept people as they are and don’t cause them grief?  How a person expresses the core issue of their identity doesn’t harm others and in a liberal society their right to do so is sacrosanct.

Why can’t we just accept people as they are? It would make life so much easier for everyone.

I’ve met cis women who have expressed similar views about body hair and clothes as Murray attacks one trans woman for. We don’t say that they aren’t women. It’s perfectly possible to disagree on the issue without questioning someone’s identity. 

My concern is that articles like Murray’s cause harm to people who are dealing with issues relating to gender identity, whether they are out or not. These articles make the environment less secure, more dangerous for trans people. We need to be very aware of that.

Stonewall came up with a really reasoned and moderate response to Murray’s article:

Whether you are trans or not, your identity is yours alone. I do not question your identity Jenni, and in return, I wouldn’t expect you to question mine – or anyone else’s. What right would you have to do so? My experiences of being a woman are undoubtedly different to yours. However, their differences do not make them in any way less valid.

Trans women have every right to have their identity and experiences respected too. They are women – just like you and me – and their sense of their gender is as engrained in their identity as yours or mine.

Being trans is not about ‘sex changes’ and clothes – it’s about an innate sense of self. To imply anything other than this is reductive and hurtful to many trans people who are only trying to live life as their authentic selves.

Articles like Murray’s actually cause harm. If you are a young person who is trying to work through how to express your gender identity, you may well feel under attack. Trans people generally are subject to abuse. An LGBT Youth Scotland safety report reported high levels of hate crime and only a smidgen over half of transgender young people felt safe using public transport.

I was moved by this article by our wonderful PPC for Chippenham, Helen Belcher.

Murray’s position relies on a philosophical argument about who is entitled to define themselves – because it seems that trans people, almost uniquely, are not. Lord Cashman last night on Twitter recalled being called not a real man, because he was gay. That particular debate has gone away – but it persists for trans people. Somehow, we’re not allowed to call ourselves in terms of who we are, but are expected to be humble enough to accept some lower status, where one is gifted the crumbs from the equality table. In fact, why is it even acceptable to state in national media that one particular group of people isn’t real?

I will stand with my transgender sisters when they have to deal with the dismissive, inhumane approach taken by Jenni Murray and many others. Every liberal should – because if someone is allowed to invalidate one the identity of one group of people, where does it stop? Not in a good place.

I am proud to be a member of a fantastic gender equality organisation in Scotland – Engender. Their membership policy is simple: “All self-identified women who agree that they are feminists are welcome.”  I wish everyone would be so inclusive.

Comments on this post will be pre-moderated.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 8th Mar - 8:42pm
    @Alisdair: Anyone reading this now will wonder what on earth you were talking about. This is what happens when you get distracted in the middle...
  • User AvatarJennie 8th Mar - 8:31pm
    Fully agreed with this. Ace picture too.
  • User AvatarDJ 8th Mar - 8:29pm
    "We are reaching the socially acceptable limits to public sector austerity" Yes, but from which side of the mark? We may have several years more...
  • User AvatarJennie 8th Mar - 8:22pm
    Of course one of the major flaws in this piece is that you are FAR more grown up than me… *hug* Thank you. Genuinely honoured....
  • User AvatarRoland 8th Mar - 8:13pm
    @Eddie Sammon - "the problem is ... the way the chancellor portrayed being self-employed as a way to save a lot of tax. It isn’t....
  • User AvatarJames Brough 8th Mar - 8:12pm
    Jennie's reply is "I can't see my phone for crying. She could've f***ing warned me."