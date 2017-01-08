Redcar Liberal Democrat Councillor Chris Abbott has died

Really sad news from the North East today. Chris Abbott, long-term Liberal Democrat Councillor from Redcar, has died suddenly.

From Gazette Live:

A prominent figure in local Liberal Democrat politics for more than 40 years, he represented Newcomen ward, in Redcar , where he lived. The 66-year-old lifelong Leeds fan and electrician was also chairman of Yorkshire Ridings Society. Paying tribute, Josh Mason, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Liberal Democrat group, said: “Chris was a bastion of local democracy and a lifelong liberal, whose knowledge, passion and dedicated community work, have been an inspiration to us all. “Redcar and Cleveland Council will be a lesser place without his principled values, commitment and tireless efforts for local people. On behalf of Redcar Liberal Democrats, I offer sincere condolences to Chris’ family and to all who knew him, as we mourn together, the loss of a dear friend

Chris was one of the stalwarts of the early online Lib Dem Conferencing system, Cix and his blog was a brilliant mix of local news and commentary.

I know that many of you will be sad to hear this news. Please feel free to share memories of Chris in the comments.

All of us at LDV send condolences to Chris’s friends and family.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings