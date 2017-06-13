Referendums: an addendum to the conundrum

In my previous post I reviewed some of the problems associated with referendums, in particular the conundrum posed by the “once in a lifetime” proposition. It is no wonder that two of our previous Prime Ministers described them as un-British, and a tool for dictators and demagogues.

Here, as a break from all the election talk, I add a few more criticisms for good measure. But despite the shortcomings that referendums undoubtedly have, my conclusion remains the same: we still need another one.

Chancy outcomes

Referendums can have perverse and unexpected consequences. To take a rather silly example, suppose the British Medical Association called a vote on whether flower remedies should replace the MMR vaccine. The BMA might think it was a sure win for the vaccine, which does a wonderful job of protecting our children. But in reality it would be an enormous gamble.

The problem here is that, just like the benefits of the EU, the benefits of the vaccine have been taken for granted for years. People have forgotten how serious illnesses like measles, mumps and rubella can be.

Furthermore, just like the EU, the vaccine has its enemies. Andrew Wakefield, struck off the medical register in 2010 for fraudulently linking it to autism, has not crept shamefully away but has established himself in the United States, counting a certain Donald Trump among his supporters. The result? The worst measles outbreak there for decades.

Yet the BBC, anxious to be fair to him, would give him at least 50% of airtime in the name of ‘balance’, and he would waste no time in sowing doubt and uncertainty among a public already suspicious of ‘Big Pharma’.

The flower remedy people meantime would proclaim the wisdom of folk medicine, citing the romantic notion of the apothecary rose, a mythical panacea from centuries ago. Pictures of English roses in full bloom would adorn the tabloid newspapers and flower power buses would tour the country.

It would be a sad day for public health, just as June 23rd was a sad day for politics.

I said this was a silly example, but our situation in reality is worse. At least flower remedies are harmless, whereas Brexit is purely destructive.

Another one?

Should there be another referendum, given all the drawbacks? Ideally not perhaps, but now that the Brexit milk has been spilt, it is rather difficult to put it back into the bottle. It may take a referendum to cure a referendum, so to speak.

And next time, it could well succeed. Because many people, given the power to express their discontents, will vote for change – any change. Last time, this produced the Leave vote. Next time, as debts pile up and the delights of increased sovereignty begin to fade, the no-change option will be to put up with the consequences of Brexit. But the positive alternative will be to do something about it.

And the alternative is likely to be increasingly attractive. As the EU blossoms under the Macron-Merkel partnership, it will have all the appeal of flower power.

In conclusion, however unsatisfactory last year’s referendum was, the upside is that we can learn from our experiences and make sure that any future one is as honest as we can make it, scrupulously fair to both sides. It should certainly be extended to include our young people, the 16 and 17 year olds who will be most affected. And of course it will respect the wishes of the 27 other countries, all of whom are directly affected by our actions, but all of whom were ignored the last time round.

Acknowledgment: I am grateful to Dr. Paul Gray, former research director for the European Commission, for his contributions to this post.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.