Reforming the fire service

The LibDems might explore the possibility of a policy of putting the fire service into the independent sector. There are various models which could be considered. One is that of the LifeBoats (RNLI), a charity which works under a Royal Charter and is run by volunteers on the front line but with paid headquarters staff. Another is that of mutualisation, the John Lewis model. The need for reform is highlighted by the practice of firemen taking second jobs, which is not a trope of the right-wing media but a fact about a self-serving, over-politicised and reactionary labour force.

In November 2015 the Fire Brigades Union re-affiliated with the UK Labour Party due to the union’s backing of the party’s new leader Jeremy Corbyn and his commitment to so-called anti-austerity politics. John McDonnell, Corbyn’s far-left shadow chancellor, lends the FBU support in Parliament. The fire service staff have a right to strike which they do not scruple to exercise.

The FBU routinely campaigns not only against financial austerity but Government measures in the field of fire safety. It may claim to have expertise in such matters but, like the transport unions’ disruptive action purporting to be on grounds of safety, there will always be questions about the credibility of the FBU’s stance. For example, the FBU has denounced the apparently dangerous policy of not requiring the installing of sprinklers in new schools, but the Government’s own policy on fire safety in schools puts a different complexion on the matter.

There is a conflict of interest at the heart of the FBU, because though its members are charged with advancing fire prevention, their interest as a labour force rests in there being fires to extinguish. The FBU contrasts with the Chief Fire Officers Association (CFOA). This is the professional voice of the UK fire and rescue service, supporting members to fulfil their leadership role in protecting local communities and making life safer through improved service delivery.

While Home Secretary, Theresa May drew attention to the poor culture in the fire service. She said the diversity of the 96% white, 95% male workforce should be transformed. In at least one fire service there is an intimidatory culture.

The public financing of the service means there is a hidden subsidy to the private sector. In historic days, the service was paid for by the insurance companies. Perhaps there is a case for reviving this model in a modern form with, for example, a levy on insurance policies. In addition to adopting the RNLI and John Lewis models, other possible measures could include separating fire prevention from extinguishment, and de-unionisation, turning the union into a professional body to monitor and raise standards like the CFOA. Re-modelling the fire service could also be a step towards integrating the fire with the ambulance service so that paramedics and fire service staff were one and the same. This is how things works in some overseas countries and would be an efficiency gain.

* Mark Frankel joined the LibDems in the wake of the Brexit vote and was able to cast a vote in the Richmond Park by-election. He has a degree in philosophy and retired in 2014 from a career in public finance.