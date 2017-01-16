Reforming the fire service

The LibDems might explore the possibility of a policy of putting the fire service into the independent sector. There are various models which could be considered. One is that of the LifeBoats (RNLI), a charity which works under a Royal Charter and is run by volunteers on the front line but with paid headquarters staff. Another is that of mutualisation, the John Lewis model. The need for reform is highlighted by the practice of firemen taking second jobs, which is not a trope of the right-wing media but a fact about a self-serving, over-politicised and reactionary labour force.
In November 2015 the Fire Brigades Union re-affiliated with the UK Labour Party due to the union’s backing of the party’s new leader Jeremy Corbyn and his commitment to so-called anti-austerity politics. John McDonnell, Corbyn’s far-left shadow chancellor, lends the FBU support in Parliament. The fire service staff have a right to strike which they do not scruple to exercise.
The FBU routinely campaigns not only against financial austerity but Government measures in the field of fire safety. It may claim to have expertise in such matters but, like the transport unions’ disruptive action purporting to be on grounds of safety, there will always be questions about the credibility of the FBU’s stance. For example, the FBU has denounced the apparently dangerous policy of not requiring the installing of sprinklers in new schools, but the Government’s own policy on fire safety in schools puts a different complexion on the matter.
There is a conflict of interest at the heart of the FBU, because though its members are charged with advancing fire prevention, their interest as a labour force rests in there being fires to extinguish. The FBU contrasts with the Chief Fire Officers Association (CFOA). This is the professional voice of the UK fire and rescue service, supporting members to fulfil their leadership role in protecting local communities and making life safer through improved service delivery.
While Home Secretary, Theresa May drew attention to the poor culture in the fire service. She said the diversity of the 96% white, 95% male workforce should be transformed. In at least one fire service there is an intimidatory culture.
The public financing of the service means there is a hidden subsidy to the private sector. In historic days, the service was paid for by the insurance companies. Perhaps there is a case for reviving this model in a modern form with, for example, a levy on insurance policies. In addition to adopting the RNLI and John Lewis models, other possible measures could include separating fire prevention from extinguishment, and de-unionisation, turning the union into a professional body to monitor and raise standards like the CFOA. Re-modelling the fire service could also be a step towards integrating the fire with the ambulance service so that paramedics and fire service staff were one and the same. This is how things works in some overseas countries and would be an efficiency gain.
* Mark Frankel joined the LibDems in the wake of the Brexit vote and was able to cast a vote in the Richmond Park by-election. He has a degree in philosophy and retired in 2014 from a career in public finance.
“The LibDems might explore the possibility of a policy of putting the fire service into the independent sector”.
No thanks. Sounds like it’s straight from Tory Central Office.
And I want my hosepipes publicly owned without any profits being creamed off viua the Virgin Islands tax haven to that little squirt Branson.
This reads a bit too much like an anti-union anti-fireman rant, anti-blue collar rant. Firemen are less self serving than MPs,.
No way! In most parts of the country out-side London Firefighters are ‘retained’ ergo volunteers who have day jobs.
If, God forbid, I ever need rescuing from a burning building I want a public, professional Fire and Rescue Service and, by and large, we are lucky to have the one we’ve got. It is easy to lambast the unions, but they have been instrumental in keeping the numbers where they are and on issues like pension age I entirely agree with them.
Not every firefighter can be fit enough to carry out the role as they approach 60. Like the armed forces an earlier retirement and movement to a second career should be considered the norm.
I would also take issue with the contention “though its members are charged with advancing fire prevention, their interest as a labour force rests in there being fires to extinguish”. It’s not how many fires they are called to, but how quickly they get to a house when there is a fire that should dictate their numbers and location. Not to mention the fantastic work they do when floods and other natural disasters occur.
In short I couldn’t disagree more with the entire piece.
What a barmy idea. I agree this sounds like a right wing union bashing idea